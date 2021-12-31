Nellore Capital Management LLC Buys Just Eat Takeaway.com NV, Shift4 Payments Inc, Tribe Capital Growth Corp I, Sells Salesforce.com Inc, Telos Corp, Netflix Inc

- New Purchases: ATVC, CPNG, ENFN,
- Added Positions: GRUB, FOUR, GOOG, MELI, DASH, AVLR, AMZN, MAGTF,
- Reduced Positions: CRM, NFLX, SE,
- Sold Out: TLS, MSFT, ATVCU,
These are the top 5 holdings of Nellore Capital Management LLC
- MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 45,587 shares, 22.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.54%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 18,760 shares, 19.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.01%
- Just Eat Takeaway.com NV (GRUB) - 699,328 shares, 12.99% of the total portfolio.
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 7,650 shares, 9.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.38%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 7,050 shares, 7.40% of the total portfolio.
Nellore Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I. The purchase prices were between $9.71 and $9.85, with an estimated average price of $9.77. The stock is now traded at around $9.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Coupang Inc (CPNG)
Nellore Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Coupang Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.69 and $30.45, with an estimated average price of $28.18. The stock is now traded at around $23.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Enfusion Inc (ENFN)
Nellore Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Enfusion Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.8 and $22.94, with an estimated average price of $20.15. The stock is now traded at around $17.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Just Eat Takeaway.com NV (GRUB)
Nellore Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Just Eat Takeaway.com NV by 96366200.00%. The purchase prices were between $10.22 and $16.68, with an estimated average price of $13.32. The stock is now traded at around $8.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.76%. The holding were 963,663 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Shift4 Payments Inc (FOUR)
Nellore Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Shift4 Payments Inc by 13896300.00%. The purchase prices were between $49.22 and $79.77, with an estimated average price of $63.1. The stock is now traded at around $56.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.92%. The holding were 138,964 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: DoorDash Inc (DASH)
Nellore Capital Management LLC added to a holding in DoorDash Inc by 31.16%. The purchase prices were between $144.44 and $245.97, with an estimated average price of $188.51. The stock is now traded at around $94.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 54,714 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Avalara Inc (AVLR)
Nellore Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Avalara Inc by 23.72%. The purchase prices were between $129.11 and $186.42, with an estimated average price of $155.25. The stock is now traded at around $101.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 52,167 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Magnet Forensics Inc (MAGTF)
Nellore Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Magnet Forensics Inc by 335.35%. The purchase prices were between $23.98 and $34.73, with an estimated average price of $29.2. The stock is now traded at around $21.803500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 410,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Telos Corp (TLS)
Nellore Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Telos Corp. The sale prices were between $14.86 and $28.45, with an estimated average price of $21.02.Sold Out: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Nellore Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12.Sold Out: Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (ATVCU)
Nellore Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I. The sale prices were between $9.9 and $10.16, with an estimated average price of $9.99.
