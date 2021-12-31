Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Dumac, Inc. Buys Confluent Inc, Marqeta Inc, Teladoc Health Inc, Sells Computer Programs and Systems Inc, BigCommerce Holdings Inc, Hims & Hers Health Inc

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image
Investment company Dumac, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Confluent Inc, Marqeta Inc, Teladoc Health Inc, Blend Labs Inc, 1Life Healthcare Inc, sells Computer Programs and Systems Inc, BigCommerce Holdings Inc, Hims & Hers Health Inc, Upstart Holdings Inc, Cloudera Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dumac, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Dumac, Inc. owns 27 stocks with a total value of $31 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of DUMAC, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/dumac%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of DUMAC, INC.
  1. Confluent Inc (CFLT) - 97,787 shares, 23.82% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Overseas Shipholding Group Inc (OSG) - 3,660,567 shares, 21.99% of the total portfolio.
  3. Sumo Logic Inc (SUMO) - 214,586 shares, 9.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.14%
  4. Marqeta Inc (MQ) - 159,972 shares, 8.78% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC) - 17,021 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Confluent Inc (CFLT)

Dumac, Inc. initiated holding in Confluent Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.07 and $93.6, with an estimated average price of $72.36. The stock is now traded at around $57.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 23.82%. The holding were 97,787 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Marqeta Inc (MQ)

Dumac, Inc. initiated holding in Marqeta Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.76 and $33.25, with an estimated average price of $22.3. The stock is now traded at around $11.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.78%. The holding were 159,972 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)

Dumac, Inc. initiated holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $87.43 and $154.29, with an estimated average price of $118.83. The stock is now traded at around $73.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.99%. The holding were 17,021 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Blend Labs Inc (BLND)

Dumac, Inc. initiated holding in Blend Labs Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.25 and $15.67, with an estimated average price of $11.49. The stock is now traded at around $9.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.98%. The holding were 212,535 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: 1Life Healthcare Inc (ONEM)

Dumac, Inc. initiated holding in 1Life Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.44 and $23.16, with an estimated average price of $19.32. The stock is now traded at around $11.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 28,533 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Progyny Inc (PGNY)

Dumac, Inc. initiated holding in Progyny Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.8 and $66.66, with an estimated average price of $55.85. The stock is now traded at around $40.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 8,945 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Computer Programs and Systems Inc (CPSI)

Dumac, Inc. sold out a holding in Computer Programs and Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $28.49 and $37.25, with an estimated average price of $32.49.

Sold Out: Hims & Hers Health Inc (HIMS)

Dumac, Inc. sold out a holding in Hims & Hers Health Inc. The sale prices were between $5.5 and $8.46, with an estimated average price of $7.22.

Sold Out: Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST)

Dumac, Inc. sold out a holding in Upstart Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $131.5 and $390, with an estimated average price of $246.83.

Sold Out: Cloudera Inc (CLDR)

Dumac, Inc. sold out a holding in Cloudera Inc. The sale prices were between $15.98 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $15.99.

Sold Out: Brown-Forman Corp (BF.B)

Dumac, Inc. sold out a holding in Brown-Forman Corp. The sale prices were between $66.83 and $75.23, with an estimated average price of $71.26.

Sold Out: New York Times Co (NYT)

Dumac, Inc. sold out a holding in New York Times Co. The sale prices were between $44.64 and $55.8, with an estimated average price of $49.31.

Reduced: BigCommerce Holdings Inc (BIGC)

Dumac, Inc. reduced to a holding in BigCommerce Holdings Inc by 90.83%. The sale prices were between $35.37 and $62.74, with an estimated average price of $46.88. The stock is now traded at around $29.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -14.81%. Dumac, Inc. still held 17,208 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Dada Nexus Ltd (DADA)

Dumac, Inc. reduced to a holding in Dada Nexus Ltd by 74%. The sale prices were between $11.91 and $24.2, with an estimated average price of $19.27. The stock is now traded at around $10.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.62%. Dumac, Inc. still held 26,799 shares as of 2021-12-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of DUMAC, INC.. Also check out:

1. DUMAC, INC.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. DUMAC, INC.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. DUMAC, INC.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that DUMAC, INC. keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus