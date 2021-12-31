Dumac, Inc. Buys Confluent Inc, Marqeta Inc, Teladoc Health Inc, Sells Computer Programs and Systems Inc, BigCommerce Holdings Inc, Hims & Hers Health Inc

New Purchases: CFLT, MQ, TDOC, BLND, ONEM, PGNY, FUTU,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Confluent Inc, Marqeta Inc, Teladoc Health Inc, Blend Labs Inc, 1Life Healthcare Inc, sells Computer Programs and Systems Inc, BigCommerce Holdings Inc, Hims & Hers Health Inc, Upstart Holdings Inc, Cloudera Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dumac, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Dumac, Inc. owns 27 stocks with a total value of $31 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Confluent Inc (CFLT) - 97,787 shares, 23.82% of the total portfolio. New Position Overseas Shipholding Group Inc (OSG) - 3,660,567 shares, 21.99% of the total portfolio. Sumo Logic Inc (SUMO) - 214,586 shares, 9.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.14% Marqeta Inc (MQ) - 159,972 shares, 8.78% of the total portfolio. New Position Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC) - 17,021 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. New Position

Dumac, Inc. initiated holding in Confluent Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.07 and $93.6, with an estimated average price of $72.36. The stock is now traded at around $57.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 23.82%. The holding were 97,787 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dumac, Inc. initiated holding in Marqeta Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.76 and $33.25, with an estimated average price of $22.3. The stock is now traded at around $11.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.78%. The holding were 159,972 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dumac, Inc. initiated holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $87.43 and $154.29, with an estimated average price of $118.83. The stock is now traded at around $73.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.99%. The holding were 17,021 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dumac, Inc. initiated holding in Blend Labs Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.25 and $15.67, with an estimated average price of $11.49. The stock is now traded at around $9.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.98%. The holding were 212,535 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dumac, Inc. initiated holding in 1Life Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.44 and $23.16, with an estimated average price of $19.32. The stock is now traded at around $11.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 28,533 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dumac, Inc. initiated holding in Progyny Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.8 and $66.66, with an estimated average price of $55.85. The stock is now traded at around $40.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 8,945 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dumac, Inc. sold out a holding in Computer Programs and Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $28.49 and $37.25, with an estimated average price of $32.49.

Dumac, Inc. sold out a holding in Hims & Hers Health Inc. The sale prices were between $5.5 and $8.46, with an estimated average price of $7.22.

Dumac, Inc. sold out a holding in Upstart Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $131.5 and $390, with an estimated average price of $246.83.

Dumac, Inc. sold out a holding in Cloudera Inc. The sale prices were between $15.98 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $15.99.

Dumac, Inc. sold out a holding in Brown-Forman Corp. The sale prices were between $66.83 and $75.23, with an estimated average price of $71.26.

Dumac, Inc. sold out a holding in New York Times Co. The sale prices were between $44.64 and $55.8, with an estimated average price of $49.31.

Dumac, Inc. reduced to a holding in BigCommerce Holdings Inc by 90.83%. The sale prices were between $35.37 and $62.74, with an estimated average price of $46.88. The stock is now traded at around $29.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -14.81%. Dumac, Inc. still held 17,208 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dumac, Inc. reduced to a holding in Dada Nexus Ltd by 74%. The sale prices were between $11.91 and $24.2, with an estimated average price of $19.27. The stock is now traded at around $10.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.62%. Dumac, Inc. still held 26,799 shares as of 2021-12-31.