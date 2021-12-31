Beaconlight Capital, Llc Buys General Motors Co, CF Industries Holdings Inc, Corteva Inc, Sells Cheniere Energy Inc, CarMax Inc, Cedar Fair LP

New Purchases: CF, SNV, CME, MU, WSC, WFRD, NVVE,

CF, SNV, CME, MU, WSC, WFRD, NVVE, Added Positions: GM, CTVA, CCK, OLN, ADNT, CSTM, DMRC, REZI, CVE, SABR, ALB,

GM, CTVA, CCK, OLN, ADNT, CSTM, DMRC, REZI, CVE, SABR, ALB, Reduced Positions: LNG, JELD, ADS, EXPE, SHC, BLDR, YELL,

LNG, JELD, ADS, EXPE, SHC, BLDR, YELL, Sold Out: KMX, FUN, CAE, HAE, PLYA, PLAY, ITGR, GOGO, CFG, PWR, GPRE, LYLT, LEGO,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys General Motors Co, CF Industries Holdings Inc, Corteva Inc, Synovus Financial Corp, CME Group Inc, sells Cheniere Energy Inc, CarMax Inc, Cedar Fair LP, CAE Inc, Haemonetics Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Beaconlight Capital, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Beaconlight Capital, Llc owns 39 stocks with a total value of $290 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BEACONLIGHT CAPITAL, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/beaconlight+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 2,134 shares, 10.91% of the total portfolio. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) - 2,290 shares, 9.09% of the total portfolio. Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) - 171,537 shares, 6.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.88% General Motors Co (GM) - 317,468 shares, 6.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 716.83% Constellium SE (CSTM) - 965,839 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.06%

Beaconlight Capital, Llc initiated holding in CF Industries Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.41 and $74.32, with an estimated average price of $62.82. The stock is now traded at around $74.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.91%. The holding were 119,052 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beaconlight Capital, Llc initiated holding in Synovus Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $44.43 and $50.24, with an estimated average price of $47.42. The stock is now traded at around $53.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 127,017 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beaconlight Capital, Llc initiated holding in CME Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $194.71 and $231.97, with an estimated average price of $220.67. The stock is now traded at around $238.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 24,134 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beaconlight Capital, Llc initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $96.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 38,713 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beaconlight Capital, Llc initiated holding in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.5 and $40.99, with an estimated average price of $37.07. The stock is now traded at around $38.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 58,695 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beaconlight Capital, Llc initiated holding in Weatherford International PLC. The purchase prices were between $19.56 and $32.9, with an estimated average price of $27.56. The stock is now traded at around $34.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 58,230 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beaconlight Capital, Llc added to a holding in General Motors Co by 716.83%. The purchase prices were between $53.93 and $64.61, with an estimated average price of $58.54. The stock is now traded at around $50.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.63%. The holding were 317,468 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beaconlight Capital, Llc added to a holding in Corteva Inc by 176.27%. The purchase prices were between $41.95 and $48.7, with an estimated average price of $45.62. The stock is now traded at around $51.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.41%. The holding were 231,206 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beaconlight Capital, Llc added to a holding in Crown Holdings Inc by 20.88%. The purchase prices were between $100.46 and $112.37, with an estimated average price of $106.43. The stock is now traded at around $124.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 171,537 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beaconlight Capital, Llc added to a holding in Olin Corp by 33.60%. The purchase prices were between $48.56 and $64.42, with an estimated average price of $56.24. The stock is now traded at around $52.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 176,655 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beaconlight Capital, Llc added to a holding in Adient PLC by 200.45%. The purchase prices were between $40.32 and $48.72, with an estimated average price of $44.98. The stock is now traded at around $50.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 78,588 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beaconlight Capital, Llc sold out a holding in CarMax Inc. The sale prices were between $122.54 and $154.85, with an estimated average price of $140.13.

Beaconlight Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Cedar Fair LP. The sale prices were between $45.05 and $51.05, with an estimated average price of $47.88.

Beaconlight Capital, Llc sold out a holding in CAE Inc. The sale prices were between $23.2 and $34.05, with an estimated average price of $27.85.

Beaconlight Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Haemonetics Corp. The sale prices were between $49.55 and $74.59, with an estimated average price of $60.57.

Beaconlight Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Playa Hotels & Resorts NV. The sale prices were between $6.84 and $9.01, with an estimated average price of $8.

Beaconlight Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $30.14 and $41.14, with an estimated average price of $37.04.

Beaconlight Capital, Llc reduced to a holding in Cheniere Energy Inc by 38.98%. The sale prices were between $98.8 and $111.51, with an estimated average price of $104.47. The stock is now traded at around $114.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.6%. Beaconlight Capital, Llc still held 132,190 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beaconlight Capital, Llc reduced to a holding in JELD-WEN Holding Inc by 50.47%. The sale prices were between $23.39 and $27.44, with an estimated average price of $25.93. The stock is now traded at around $24.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.33%. Beaconlight Capital, Llc still held 119,587 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beaconlight Capital, Llc reduced to a holding in Alliance Data Systems Corp by 26.04%. The sale prices were between $65.13 and $82.01, with an estimated average price of $73.76. The stock is now traded at around $72.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.9%. Beaconlight Capital, Llc still held 66,904 shares as of 2021-12-31.