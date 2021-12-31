Beaconlight Capital, Llc Buys General Motors Co, CF Industries Holdings Inc, Corteva Inc, Sells Cheniere Energy Inc, CarMax Inc, Cedar Fair LP

- New Purchases: CF, SNV, CME, MU, WSC, WFRD, NVVE,
- Added Positions: GM, CTVA, CCK, OLN, ADNT, CSTM, DMRC, REZI, CVE, SABR, ALB,
- Reduced Positions: LNG, JELD, ADS, EXPE, SHC, BLDR, YELL,
- Sold Out: KMX, FUN, CAE, HAE, PLYA, PLAY, ITGR, GOGO, CFG, PWR, GPRE, LYLT, LEGO,
These are the top 5 holdings of BEACONLIGHT CAPITAL, LLC
- iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 2,134 shares, 10.91% of the total portfolio.
- iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) - 2,290 shares, 9.09% of the total portfolio.
- Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) - 171,537 shares, 6.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.88%
- General Motors Co (GM) - 317,468 shares, 6.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 716.83%
- Constellium SE (CSTM) - 965,839 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.06%
Beaconlight Capital, Llc initiated holding in CF Industries Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.41 and $74.32, with an estimated average price of $62.82. The stock is now traded at around $74.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.91%. The holding were 119,052 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Synovus Financial Corp (SNV)
Beaconlight Capital, Llc initiated holding in Synovus Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $44.43 and $50.24, with an estimated average price of $47.42. The stock is now traded at around $53.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 127,017 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: CME Group Inc (CME)
Beaconlight Capital, Llc initiated holding in CME Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $194.71 and $231.97, with an estimated average price of $220.67. The stock is now traded at around $238.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 24,134 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Micron Technology Inc (MU)
Beaconlight Capital, Llc initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $96.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 38,713 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (WSC)
Beaconlight Capital, Llc initiated holding in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.5 and $40.99, with an estimated average price of $37.07. The stock is now traded at around $38.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 58,695 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Weatherford International PLC (WFRD)
Beaconlight Capital, Llc initiated holding in Weatherford International PLC. The purchase prices were between $19.56 and $32.9, with an estimated average price of $27.56. The stock is now traded at around $34.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 58,230 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: General Motors Co (GM)
Beaconlight Capital, Llc added to a holding in General Motors Co by 716.83%. The purchase prices were between $53.93 and $64.61, with an estimated average price of $58.54. The stock is now traded at around $50.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.63%. The holding were 317,468 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Corteva Inc (CTVA)
Beaconlight Capital, Llc added to a holding in Corteva Inc by 176.27%. The purchase prices were between $41.95 and $48.7, with an estimated average price of $45.62. The stock is now traded at around $51.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.41%. The holding were 231,206 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Crown Holdings Inc (CCK)
Beaconlight Capital, Llc added to a holding in Crown Holdings Inc by 20.88%. The purchase prices were between $100.46 and $112.37, with an estimated average price of $106.43. The stock is now traded at around $124.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 171,537 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Olin Corp (OLN)
Beaconlight Capital, Llc added to a holding in Olin Corp by 33.60%. The purchase prices were between $48.56 and $64.42, with an estimated average price of $56.24. The stock is now traded at around $52.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 176,655 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Adient PLC (ADNT)
Beaconlight Capital, Llc added to a holding in Adient PLC by 200.45%. The purchase prices were between $40.32 and $48.72, with an estimated average price of $44.98. The stock is now traded at around $50.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 78,588 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: CarMax Inc (KMX)
Beaconlight Capital, Llc sold out a holding in CarMax Inc. The sale prices were between $122.54 and $154.85, with an estimated average price of $140.13.Sold Out: Cedar Fair LP (FUN)
Beaconlight Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Cedar Fair LP. The sale prices were between $45.05 and $51.05, with an estimated average price of $47.88.Sold Out: CAE Inc (CAE)
Beaconlight Capital, Llc sold out a holding in CAE Inc. The sale prices were between $23.2 and $34.05, with an estimated average price of $27.85.Sold Out: Haemonetics Corp (HAE)
Beaconlight Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Haemonetics Corp. The sale prices were between $49.55 and $74.59, with an estimated average price of $60.57.Sold Out: Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (PLYA)
Beaconlight Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Playa Hotels & Resorts NV. The sale prices were between $6.84 and $9.01, with an estimated average price of $8.Sold Out: Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc (PLAY)
Beaconlight Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $30.14 and $41.14, with an estimated average price of $37.04.Reduced: Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG)
Beaconlight Capital, Llc reduced to a holding in Cheniere Energy Inc by 38.98%. The sale prices were between $98.8 and $111.51, with an estimated average price of $104.47. The stock is now traded at around $114.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.6%. Beaconlight Capital, Llc still held 132,190 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: JELD-WEN Holding Inc (JELD)
Beaconlight Capital, Llc reduced to a holding in JELD-WEN Holding Inc by 50.47%. The sale prices were between $23.39 and $27.44, with an estimated average price of $25.93. The stock is now traded at around $24.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.33%. Beaconlight Capital, Llc still held 119,587 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS)
Beaconlight Capital, Llc reduced to a holding in Alliance Data Systems Corp by 26.04%. The sale prices were between $65.13 and $82.01, with an estimated average price of $73.76. The stock is now traded at around $72.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.9%. Beaconlight Capital, Llc still held 66,904 shares as of 2021-12-31.
