Venor Capital Management LP Buys Option Care Health Inc, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co, Sells Berry Corp (bry)

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Option Care Health Inc, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co, sells Berry Corp (bry) during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Venor Capital Management LP. As of 2021Q4, Venor Capital Management LP owns 2 stocks with a total value of $18 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Option Care Health Inc (OPCH) - 1,862,356 shares, 87.31% of the total portfolio. New Position Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (HMHC) - 563,439 shares, 12.69% of the total portfolio. New Position Berry Corp (bry) (BRY) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%

Venor Capital Management LP initiated holding in Option Care Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.72 and $28.44, with an estimated average price of $26.32. The stock is now traded at around $24.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 87.31%. The holding were 1,862,356 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Venor Capital Management LP initiated holding in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co. The purchase prices were between $13.2 and $17.35, with an estimated average price of $15.26. The stock is now traded at around $17.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.69%. The holding were 563,439 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Venor Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Berry Corp (bry). The sale prices were between $7.43 and $10.3, with an estimated average price of $8.83.