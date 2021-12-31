Venor Capital Management LP Buys Option Care Health Inc, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co, Sells Berry Corp (bry)

For the details of Venor Capital Management LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/venor+capital+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Venor Capital Management LP
- Option Care Health Inc (OPCH) - 1,862,356 shares, 87.31% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (HMHC) - 563,439 shares, 12.69% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Berry Corp (bry) (BRY) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
Venor Capital Management LP initiated holding in Option Care Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.72 and $28.44, with an estimated average price of $26.32. The stock is now traded at around $24.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 87.31%. The holding were 1,862,356 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (HMHC)
Venor Capital Management LP initiated holding in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co. The purchase prices were between $13.2 and $17.35, with an estimated average price of $15.26. The stock is now traded at around $17.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.69%. The holding were 563,439 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Berry Corp (bry) (BRY)
Venor Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Berry Corp (bry). The sale prices were between $7.43 and $10.3, with an estimated average price of $8.83.
