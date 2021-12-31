Dendur Capital Lp Buys Lennar Corp, XPO Logistics Inc, Caesars Entertainment Inc, Sells Centene Corp, eHealth Inc, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp

New Purchases: XPO, NU, PRTY, BRSP,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Lennar Corp, XPO Logistics Inc, Caesars Entertainment Inc, Nu Holdings, US Foods Holding Corp, sells Centene Corp, eHealth Inc, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp, Analog Devices Inc, Hilton Grand Vacations Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dendur Capital Lp. As of 2021Q4, Dendur Capital Lp owns 17 stocks with a total value of $703 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR) - 2,369,675 shares, 28.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.53% Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN) - 3,367,829 shares, 13.59% of the total portfolio. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (WSC) - 1,570,296 shares, 9.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.31% US Foods Holding Corp (USFD) - 1,553,105 shares, 7.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.88% Apollo Global Management Inc (APO) - 703,716 shares, 7.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.39%

Dendur Capital Lp initiated holding in XPO Logistics Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.31 and $87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $71.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.05%. The holding were 276,804 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dendur Capital Lp initiated holding in Nu Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $8.94 and $11.85, with an estimated average price of $9.82. The stock is now traded at around $9.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.67%. The holding were 2,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dendur Capital Lp initiated holding in Party City Holdco Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.9 and $9.1, with an estimated average price of $6.58. The stock is now traded at around $5.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 995,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dendur Capital Lp initiated holding in BrightSpire Capital Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.25 and $10.26, with an estimated average price of $9.7. The stock is now traded at around $9.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 130,053 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dendur Capital Lp added to a holding in Lennar Corp by 125.28%. The purchase prices were between $91.85 and $116.91, with an estimated average price of $105.94. The stock is now traded at around $92.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.73%. The holding were 405,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dendur Capital Lp added to a holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc by 102.00%. The purchase prices were between $83.07 and $118.11, with an estimated average price of $100.88. The stock is now traded at around $85.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.74%. The holding were 408,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dendur Capital Lp added to a holding in US Foods Holding Corp by 31.88%. The purchase prices were between $30.13 and $38.56, with an estimated average price of $34.78. The stock is now traded at around $39.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 1,553,105 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dendur Capital Lp sold out a holding in Centene Corp. The sale prices were between $61.94 and $84.72, with an estimated average price of $73.64.

Dendur Capital Lp sold out a holding in eHealth Inc. The sale prices were between $21.13 and $46.56, with an estimated average price of $32.85.

Dendur Capital Lp sold out a holding in Analog Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $164.02 and $188.8, with an estimated average price of $177.37.

Dendur Capital Lp sold out a holding in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. The sale prices were between $45.35 and $55, with an estimated average price of $50.08.

Dendur Capital Lp sold out a holding in GoHealth Inc. The sale prices were between $3.32 and $6.14, with an estimated average price of $4.42.

Dendur Capital Lp sold out a holding in SomaLogic Inc. The sale prices were between $10.49 and $14.28, with an estimated average price of $11.96.