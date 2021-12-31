Dendur Capital Lp Buys Lennar Corp, XPO Logistics Inc, Caesars Entertainment Inc, Sells Centene Corp, eHealth Inc, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp

- New Purchases: XPO, NU, PRTY, BRSP,
- Added Positions: LEN, CZR, USFD, CRTO,
- Reduced Positions: WSC, BLDR,
- Sold Out: CNC, EHTH, ADI, HGV, GOCO, SLGC,
These are the top 5 holdings of DENDUR CAPITAL LP
- Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR) - 2,369,675 shares, 28.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.53%
- Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN) - 3,367,829 shares, 13.59% of the total portfolio.
- WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (WSC) - 1,570,296 shares, 9.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.31%
- US Foods Holding Corp (USFD) - 1,553,105 shares, 7.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.88%
- Apollo Global Management Inc (APO) - 703,716 shares, 7.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.39%
Dendur Capital Lp initiated holding in XPO Logistics Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.31 and $87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $71.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.05%. The holding were 276,804 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Nu Holdings Ltd (NU)
Dendur Capital Lp initiated holding in Nu Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $8.94 and $11.85, with an estimated average price of $9.82. The stock is now traded at around $9.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.67%. The holding were 2,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Party City Holdco Inc (PRTY)
Dendur Capital Lp initiated holding in Party City Holdco Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.9 and $9.1, with an estimated average price of $6.58. The stock is now traded at around $5.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 995,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BrightSpire Capital Inc (BRSP)
Dendur Capital Lp initiated holding in BrightSpire Capital Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.25 and $10.26, with an estimated average price of $9.7. The stock is now traded at around $9.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 130,053 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Lennar Corp (LEN)
Dendur Capital Lp added to a holding in Lennar Corp by 125.28%. The purchase prices were between $91.85 and $116.91, with an estimated average price of $105.94. The stock is now traded at around $92.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.73%. The holding were 405,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR)
Dendur Capital Lp added to a holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc by 102.00%. The purchase prices were between $83.07 and $118.11, with an estimated average price of $100.88. The stock is now traded at around $85.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.74%. The holding were 408,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: US Foods Holding Corp (USFD)
Dendur Capital Lp added to a holding in US Foods Holding Corp by 31.88%. The purchase prices were between $30.13 and $38.56, with an estimated average price of $34.78. The stock is now traded at around $39.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 1,553,105 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Centene Corp (CNC)
Dendur Capital Lp sold out a holding in Centene Corp. The sale prices were between $61.94 and $84.72, with an estimated average price of $73.64.Sold Out: eHealth Inc (EHTH)
Dendur Capital Lp sold out a holding in eHealth Inc. The sale prices were between $21.13 and $46.56, with an estimated average price of $32.85.Sold Out: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)
Dendur Capital Lp sold out a holding in Analog Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $164.02 and $188.8, with an estimated average price of $177.37.Sold Out: Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (HGV)
Dendur Capital Lp sold out a holding in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. The sale prices were between $45.35 and $55, with an estimated average price of $50.08.Sold Out: GoHealth Inc (GOCO)
Dendur Capital Lp sold out a holding in GoHealth Inc. The sale prices were between $3.32 and $6.14, with an estimated average price of $4.42.Sold Out: SomaLogic Inc (SLGC)
Dendur Capital Lp sold out a holding in SomaLogic Inc. The sale prices were between $10.49 and $14.28, with an estimated average price of $11.96.
