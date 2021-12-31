Sio Capital Management, LLC Buys Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp, AmerisourceBergen Corp, Cardinal Health Inc, Sells , Universal Health Services Inc, HCA Healthcare Inc

- New Purchases: MSAC, ABC, IONS, OGN, PRDS, ISO, SNY, VAPO, KZR, OYST, BCYC, INGN, MRUS, AMED, PNT, ANIP, ELEV, SVRA, NXTC, MESO,
- Added Positions: CAH, MRK, CRIS, MCK, GLPG, ITGR, ARNA, NTUS, HLF, ARDX, MIRM, AGLE,
- Reduced Positions: UHS, AVAH, CI, CNC, XFOR, AYLA, GLD, UTHR, NYXH,
- Sold Out: SOLY, HCA, HQY, VRTX, GILD, KURA, CCRN, SPRB, RDUS, CBIO, PTGX, RUBY,
For the details of Sio Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sio+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Sio Capital Management, LLC
- Cigna Corp (CI) - 121,330 shares, 8.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.22%
- Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp (MSAC) - 2,323,000 shares, 6.81% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Curis Inc (CRIS) - 3,866,645 shares, 5.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.69%
- Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 233,661 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 86.93%
- Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) - 335,271 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 137.07%
Sio Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.69 and $9.75, with an estimated average price of $9.72. The stock is now traded at around $9.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.81%. The holding were 2,323,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: AmerisourceBergen Corp (ABC)
Sio Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp. The purchase prices were between $114.08 and $133.77, with an estimated average price of $123.16. The stock is now traded at around $142.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.9%. The holding were 97,440 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS)
Sio Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.61 and $35.1, with an estimated average price of $31.44. The stock is now traded at around $33.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.96%. The holding were 322,566 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)
Sio Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.67 and $37.13, with an estimated average price of $32.51. The stock is now traded at around $36.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 177,659 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Pardes Biosciences Inc (PRDS)
Sio Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Pardes Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.62 and $17.02, with an estimated average price of $13.8. The stock is now traded at around $8.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 312,438 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: IsoPlexis Corp (ISO)
Sio Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in IsoPlexis Corp. The purchase prices were between $4.9 and $15.7, with an estimated average price of $11.07. The stock is now traded at around $5.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 495,012 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)
Sio Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Cardinal Health Inc by 137.07%. The purchase prices were between $45.87 and $52.17, with an estimated average price of $49.05. The stock is now traded at around $54.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.01%. The holding were 335,271 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Sio Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 86.93%. The purchase prices were between $72.28 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $79.6. The stock is now traded at around $77.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.51%. The holding were 233,661 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Curis Inc (CRIS)
Sio Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Curis Inc by 32.69%. The purchase prices were between $4.45 and $8.09, with an estimated average price of $5.89. The stock is now traded at around $3.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 3,866,645 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: McKesson Corp (MCK)
Sio Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in McKesson Corp by 30.27%. The purchase prices were between $198.21 and $248.9, with an estimated average price of $220.27. The stock is now traded at around $275.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 57,056 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Integer Holdings Corp (ITGR)
Sio Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Integer Holdings Corp by 41.88%. The purchase prices were between $79.74 and $93.39, with an estimated average price of $87.24. The stock is now traded at around $85.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 77,881 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARNA)
Sio Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc by 94.95%. The purchase prices were between $49.55 and $92.95, with an estimated average price of $66.26. The stock is now traded at around $93.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 42,379 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (SOLY)
Sio Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $20.1 and $22.58, with an estimated average price of $20.82.Sold Out: HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)
Sio Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in HCA Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $225.59 and $260, with an estimated average price of $244.69.Sold Out: HealthEquity Inc (HQY)
Sio Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in HealthEquity Inc. The sale prices were between $39.52 and $69.52, with an estimated average price of $57.98.Sold Out: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)
Sio Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $177.01 and $223.45, with an estimated average price of $194.99.Sold Out: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)
Sio Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $64.88 and $73.64, with an estimated average price of $68.95.Sold Out: Kura Oncology Inc (KURA)
Sio Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Kura Oncology Inc. The sale prices were between $12.22 and $19.57, with an estimated average price of $16.12.
Here is the complete portfolio of Sio Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. Sio Capital Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Sio Capital Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Sio Capital Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Sio Capital Management, LLC keeps buying