Sio Capital Management, LLC Buys Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp, AmerisourceBergen Corp, Cardinal Health Inc, Sells , Universal Health Services Inc, HCA Healthcare Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp, AmerisourceBergen Corp, Cardinal Health Inc, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc, Merck Inc, sells , Universal Health Services Inc, HCA Healthcare Inc, HealthEquity Inc, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sio Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Sio Capital Management, LLC owns 70 stocks with a total value of $332 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Cigna Corp (CI) - 121,330 shares, 8.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.22% Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp (MSAC) - 2,323,000 shares, 6.81% of the total portfolio. New Position Curis Inc (CRIS) - 3,866,645 shares, 5.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.69% Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 233,661 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 86.93% Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) - 335,271 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 137.07%

Sio Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.69 and $9.75, with an estimated average price of $9.72. The stock is now traded at around $9.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.81%. The holding were 2,323,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sio Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp. The purchase prices were between $114.08 and $133.77, with an estimated average price of $123.16. The stock is now traded at around $142.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.9%. The holding were 97,440 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sio Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.61 and $35.1, with an estimated average price of $31.44. The stock is now traded at around $33.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.96%. The holding were 322,566 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sio Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.67 and $37.13, with an estimated average price of $32.51. The stock is now traded at around $36.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 177,659 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sio Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Pardes Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.62 and $17.02, with an estimated average price of $13.8. The stock is now traded at around $8.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 312,438 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sio Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in IsoPlexis Corp. The purchase prices were between $4.9 and $15.7, with an estimated average price of $11.07. The stock is now traded at around $5.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 495,012 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sio Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Cardinal Health Inc by 137.07%. The purchase prices were between $45.87 and $52.17, with an estimated average price of $49.05. The stock is now traded at around $54.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.01%. The holding were 335,271 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sio Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 86.93%. The purchase prices were between $72.28 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $79.6. The stock is now traded at around $77.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.51%. The holding were 233,661 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sio Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Curis Inc by 32.69%. The purchase prices were between $4.45 and $8.09, with an estimated average price of $5.89. The stock is now traded at around $3.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 3,866,645 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sio Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in McKesson Corp by 30.27%. The purchase prices were between $198.21 and $248.9, with an estimated average price of $220.27. The stock is now traded at around $275.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 57,056 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sio Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Integer Holdings Corp by 41.88%. The purchase prices were between $79.74 and $93.39, with an estimated average price of $87.24. The stock is now traded at around $85.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 77,881 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sio Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc by 94.95%. The purchase prices were between $49.55 and $92.95, with an estimated average price of $66.26. The stock is now traded at around $93.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 42,379 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sio Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $20.1 and $22.58, with an estimated average price of $20.82.

Sio Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in HCA Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $225.59 and $260, with an estimated average price of $244.69.

Sio Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in HealthEquity Inc. The sale prices were between $39.52 and $69.52, with an estimated average price of $57.98.

Sio Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $177.01 and $223.45, with an estimated average price of $194.99.

Sio Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $64.88 and $73.64, with an estimated average price of $68.95.

Sio Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Kura Oncology Inc. The sale prices were between $12.22 and $19.57, with an estimated average price of $16.12.