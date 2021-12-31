Forest Hill Capital, LLC Buys Cadence Bank, Cadence Bank, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc, Sells Cadence Bank, Cadence Bank, Umpqua Holdings Corp

- New Purchases: CADE, CADE, TCBI, TCBX, TRHC, CRMT,
- Added Positions: BANR, MIC, FHN, VIAC, HWC, HFWA, FBK, GBCI, CBTX,
- Reduced Positions: UMPQ, VBTX, WIRE, CMA, SNV, PNFP, ATSG, TBK,
- Sold Out: CADE, CADE, RNST, OBT,
- Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) - 1,448,500 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio.
- Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (SASR) - 386,419 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio.
- Cadence Bank (CADE) - 598,700 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Banner Corp (BANR) - 290,788 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.44%
Forest Hill Capital, LLC initiated holding in Cadence Bank. The purchase prices were between $27.74 and $31.82, with an estimated average price of $30.2. The stock is now traded at around $32.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.87%. The holding were 598,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Cadence Bank (CADE)
New Purchase: Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (TCBI)

Forest Hill Capital, LLC initiated holding in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.12 and $64.02, with an estimated average price of $60.27. The stock is now traded at around $68.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 138,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Forest Hill Capital, LLC initiated holding in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.12 and $64.02, with an estimated average price of $60.27. The stock is now traded at around $68.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 138,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Third Coast Bancshares Inc (TCBX)
Forest Hill Capital, LLC initiated holding in Third Coast Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $25 and $28.46, with an estimated average price of $26.85. The stock is now traded at around $23.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 125,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (TRHC)
Forest Hill Capital, LLC initiated holding in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.35 and $31.18, with an estimated average price of $17.94. The stock is now traded at around $7.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: America's Car-Mart Inc (CRMT)
Forest Hill Capital, LLC initiated holding in America's Car-Mart Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.48 and $127.97, with an estimated average price of $112.46. The stock is now traded at around $100.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,271 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC (MIC)
Forest Hill Capital, LLC added to a holding in Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC by 270.52%. The purchase prices were between $3.56 and $40.7, with an estimated average price of $5.92. The stock is now traded at around $3.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 562,442 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Forest Hill Capital, LLC added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 71.05%. The purchase prices were between $28.68 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $34.3. The stock is now traded at around $29.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 65,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Cadence Bank (CADE)
Sold Out: Cadence Bank (CADE)

Forest Hill Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Cadence Bank. The sale prices were between $20.1 and $23.03, with an estimated average price of $22.12.
Forest Hill Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Renasant Corp. The sale prices were between $35.92 and $39.74, with an estimated average price of $37.93.Sold Out: Orange County Bancorp Inc (OBT)
Forest Hill Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Orange County Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $34.17 and $40.2, with an estimated average price of $37.43.
