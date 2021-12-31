Forest Hill Capital, LLC Buys Cadence Bank, Cadence Bank, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc, Sells Cadence Bank, Cadence Bank, Umpqua Holdings Corp

New Purchases: CADE, CADE, TCBI, TCBX, TRHC, CRMT,

Little Rock, AR, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Cadence Bank, Cadence Bank, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc, Third Coast Bancshares Inc, Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC, sells Cadence Bank, Cadence Bank, Umpqua Holdings Corp, Renasant Corp, Veritex Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Forest Hill Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Forest Hill Capital, LLC owns 43 stocks with a total value of $366 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) - 1,448,500 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio. Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (SASR) - 386,419 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Cadence Bank (CADE) - 598,700 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. New Position Cadence Bank (CADE) - 598,700 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. New Position Banner Corp (BANR) - 290,788 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.44%

Forest Hill Capital, LLC initiated holding in Cadence Bank. The purchase prices were between $27.74 and $31.82, with an estimated average price of $30.2. The stock is now traded at around $32.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.87%. The holding were 598,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Forest Hill Capital, LLC initiated holding in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.12 and $64.02, with an estimated average price of $60.27. The stock is now traded at around $68.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 138,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Forest Hill Capital, LLC initiated holding in Third Coast Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $25 and $28.46, with an estimated average price of $26.85. The stock is now traded at around $23.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 125,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Forest Hill Capital, LLC initiated holding in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.35 and $31.18, with an estimated average price of $17.94. The stock is now traded at around $7.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Forest Hill Capital, LLC initiated holding in America's Car-Mart Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.48 and $127.97, with an estimated average price of $112.46. The stock is now traded at around $100.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,271 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Forest Hill Capital, LLC added to a holding in Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC by 270.52%. The purchase prices were between $3.56 and $40.7, with an estimated average price of $5.92. The stock is now traded at around $3.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 562,442 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Forest Hill Capital, LLC added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 71.05%. The purchase prices were between $28.68 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $34.3. The stock is now traded at around $29.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 65,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Forest Hill Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Cadence Bank. The sale prices were between $20.1 and $23.03, with an estimated average price of $22.12.

Forest Hill Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Renasant Corp. The sale prices were between $35.92 and $39.74, with an estimated average price of $37.93.

Forest Hill Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Orange County Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $34.17 and $40.2, with an estimated average price of $37.43.