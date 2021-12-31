USAdvisors Wealth Management, LLC Buys VANGUARD WORLD FD, First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII ETF, iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, Sells ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, Vanguard Total World Bond ETF

New Purchases: DEED, IYR, COWZ, AVDE, IYG, TGT, CALF, PFE, VUG, BA, PSR, DFIP, DFAE, MA, QCOM, GIS, LLY, KO, TRV, SHW, VEA, PSFE,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys VANGUARD WORLD FD, First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII ETF, iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, sells ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, Vanguard Total World Bond ETF, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, USAdvisors Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, USAdvisors Wealth Management, LLC owns 129 stocks with a total value of $245 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 292,370 shares, 6.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.84% First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) - 182,044 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.14% VANGUARD WORLD FD (MGK) - 35,733 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 558.19% ISHARES TRUST (IUSV) - 121,599 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.80% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 21,878 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.51%

USAdvisors Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.51 and $25.76, with an estimated average price of $25.66. The stock is now traded at around $24.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 225,223 shares as of 2021-12-31.

USAdvisors Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.98 and $116.14, with an estimated average price of $108.78. The stock is now traded at around $103.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 138,474 shares as of 2021-12-31.

USAdvisors Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.03 and $47.4, with an estimated average price of $45.9. The stock is now traded at around $48.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 16,537 shares as of 2021-12-31.

USAdvisors Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Avantis International Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.26 and $64.84, with an estimated average price of $62.84. The stock is now traded at around $62.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 7,692 shares as of 2021-12-31.

USAdvisors Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $184.71 and $202.77, with an estimated average price of $195.03. The stock is now traded at around $198.247000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,614 shares as of 2021-12-31.

USAdvisors Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $217.74 and $266.39, with an estimated average price of $243.15. The stock is now traded at around $207.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,203 shares as of 2021-12-31.

USAdvisors Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD WORLD FD by 558.19%. The purchase prices were between $231.93 and $264.33, with an estimated average price of $253.24. The stock is now traded at around $233.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.22%. The holding were 35,733 shares as of 2021-12-31.

USAdvisors Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 128.66%. The purchase prices were between $74.34 and $80.86, with an estimated average price of $77.53. The stock is now traded at around $78.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 57,003 shares as of 2021-12-31.

USAdvisors Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 57.54%. The purchase prices were between $214.09 and $238.21, with an estimated average price of $226.3. The stock is now traded at around $213.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 24,344 shares as of 2021-12-31.

USAdvisors Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 32.39%. The purchase prices were between $114.74 and $116.34, with an estimated average price of $115.66. The stock is now traded at around $112.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 14,914 shares as of 2021-12-31.

USAdvisors Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 57.45%. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $315.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,028 shares as of 2021-12-31.

USAdvisors Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 25.51%. The purchase prices were between $73.64 and $80.53, with an estimated average price of $78.14. The stock is now traded at around $76.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 11,620 shares as of 2021-12-31.

USAdvisors Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Match Group Inc. The sale prices were between $122.81 and $175.53, with an estimated average price of $144.36.

USAdvisors Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $74.94 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $78.

USAdvisors Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The sale prices were between $103.44 and $112.16, with an estimated average price of $108.07.

USAdvisors Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $63.39 and $71.58, with an estimated average price of $67.08.

USAdvisors Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The sale prices were between $101.58 and $116.01, with an estimated average price of $108.38.

USAdvisors Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in ALLETE Inc. The sale prices were between $58.63 and $66.35, with an estimated average price of $62.74.