Angelo Gordon & Co., L.p. Buys Expro Group Holdings NV, Avantor Inc, Clarivate PLC, Sells , Broadstone Acquisition Corp, IHS Markit

Just now
New York, NY, based Investment company Angelo Gordon & Co., L.p. (Current Portfolio) buys Expro Group Holdings NV, Avantor Inc, Clarivate PLC, CyrusOne Inc, Sabre Corp, sells , Broadstone Acquisition Corp, IHS Markit, EJF Acquisition Corp, Virtuoso Acquisition Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Angelo Gordon & Co., L.p.. As of 2021Q4, Angelo Gordon & Co., L.p. owns 253 stocks with a total value of $868 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of ANGELO GORDON & CO., L.P.
  1. Vistra Corp (VST) - 6,083,767 shares, 15.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.38%
  2. Expro Group Holdings NV (XPRO) - 7,918,574 shares, 13.09% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Northern Oil & Gas Inc (NOG) - 3,137,591 shares, 7.44% of the total portfolio.
  4. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp (BVH) - 1,427,605 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.45%
  5. Avantor Inc (AVTRpA.PFD) - 321,700 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Expro Group Holdings NV (XPRO)

Angelo Gordon & Co., L.p. initiated holding in Expro Group Holdings NV. The purchase prices were between $0 and $20.36, with an estimated average price of $15.96. The stock is now traded at around $14.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.09%. The holding were 7,918,574 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Avantor Inc (AVTRPA.PFD)

Angelo Gordon & Co., L.p. initiated holding in Avantor Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.84 and $129.44, with an estimated average price of $120.87. The stock is now traded at around $107.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.78%. The holding were 321,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Clarivate PLC (CLVTPA.PFD)

Angelo Gordon & Co., L.p. initiated holding in Clarivate PLC. The purchase prices were between $82.97 and $95.88, with an estimated average price of $90.12. The stock is now traded at around $67.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 202,704 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: CyrusOne Inc (CONE)

Angelo Gordon & Co., L.p. initiated holding in CyrusOne Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.25 and $90.23, with an estimated average price of $85.12. The stock is now traded at around $89.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 125,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Sabre Corp (SABR)

Angelo Gordon & Co., L.p. initiated holding in Sabre Corp. The purchase prices were between $7.31 and $12.28, with an estimated average price of $9.51. The stock is now traded at around $11.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 68,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: EJF Acquisition Corp (EJFA)

Angelo Gordon & Co., L.p. initiated holding in EJF Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $9.94. The stock is now traded at around $9.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 600,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: RBC Bearings Inc (ROLL)

Angelo Gordon & Co., L.p. added to a holding in RBC Bearings Inc by 71.43%. The purchase prices were between $190.82 and $241.35, with an estimated average price of $214.6. The stock is now traded at around $187.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 180,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (MITT)

Angelo Gordon & Co., L.p. added to a holding in AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc by 217.42%. The purchase prices were between $10.12 and $13.26, with an estimated average price of $11.31. The stock is now traded at around $9.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 973,291 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Shaw Communications Inc (SJR)

Angelo Gordon & Co., L.p. added to a holding in Shaw Communications Inc by 44.44%. The purchase prices were between $28.08 and $30.34, with an estimated average price of $29.24. The stock is now traded at around $29.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 325,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: (KSU)

Angelo Gordon & Co., L.p. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Sold Out: Broadstone Acquisition Corp (BSN.U)

Angelo Gordon & Co., L.p. sold out a holding in Broadstone Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.59 and $11.16, with an estimated average price of $10.48.

Sold Out: EJF Acquisition Corp (EJFAU)

Angelo Gordon & Co., L.p. sold out a holding in EJF Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.18 and $10.71, with an estimated average price of $10.44.

Sold Out: Virtuoso Acquisition Corp (VOSO)

Angelo Gordon & Co., L.p. sold out a holding in Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.67 and $14.51, with an estimated average price of $10.09.

Sold Out: NextEra Energy Inc (NEEPP)

Angelo Gordon & Co., L.p. sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $50.65 and $57.54, with an estimated average price of $54.48.

