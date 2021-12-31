LMR Partners LLP Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Sells BHP Group, , Apple Inc

London, X0, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, ICICI Bank, Infosys, American Express Co, CMC Materials Inc, sells BHP Group, , Apple Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Cisco Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, LMR Partners LLP. As of 2021Q4, LMR Partners LLP owns 1091 stocks with a total value of $8.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 4,166,623 shares, 23.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 54.32% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,534,500 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Novavax Inc (NVAX) - 1,534,700 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLK) - 1,250,500 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. NIO Inc (NIO) - 5,750,600 shares, 2.17% of the total portfolio.

LMR Partners LLP initiated holding in ICICI Bank Ltd. The purchase prices were between $18.3 and $21.87, with an estimated average price of $19.77. The stock is now traded at around $20.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 4,502,577 shares as of 2021-12-31.

LMR Partners LLP initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $150.06 and $187.08, with an estimated average price of $170.39. The stock is now traded at around $198.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 243,331 shares as of 2021-12-31.

LMR Partners LLP initiated holding in Pretium Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.84 and $14.61, with an estimated average price of $12.79. The stock is now traded at around $14.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 2,680,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

LMR Partners LLP initiated holding in CMC Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.55 and $195.5, with an estimated average price of $145.81. The stock is now traded at around $188.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 198,824 shares as of 2021-12-31.

LMR Partners LLP initiated holding in Novavax Inc. The purchase prices were between $134.56 and $217.97, with an estimated average price of $172.19. The stock is now traded at around $86.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 232,083 shares as of 2021-12-31.

LMR Partners LLP initiated holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.7 and $106.99, with an estimated average price of $91.31. The stock is now traded at around $101.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 296,650 shares as of 2021-12-31.

LMR Partners LLP added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 54.32%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $446.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.28%. The holding were 4,166,623 shares as of 2021-12-31.

LMR Partners LLP added to a holding in Infosys Ltd by 235.16%. The purchase prices were between $21.82 and $25.41, with an estimated average price of $23.27. The stock is now traded at around $22.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 2,321,147 shares as of 2021-12-31.

LMR Partners LLP added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 83.18%. The purchase prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71. The stock is now traded at around $23.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 2,737,440 shares as of 2021-12-31.

LMR Partners LLP added to a holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 365.62%. The purchase prices were between $34.06 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $43. The stock is now traded at around $37.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 980,502 shares as of 2021-12-31.

LMR Partners LLP added to a holding in IHS Markit Ltd by 29.53%. The purchase prices were between $114.5 and $134.57, with an estimated average price of $127.61. The stock is now traded at around $109.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 877,172 shares as of 2021-12-31.

LMR Partners LLP added to a holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc by 79.28%. The purchase prices were between $101.37 and $135.45, with an estimated average price of $118.58. The stock is now traded at around $140.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 513,852 shares as of 2021-12-31.

LMR Partners LLP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

LMR Partners LLP sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61.

LMR Partners LLP sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $53.25 and $63.96, with an estimated average price of $57.22.

LMR Partners LLP sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75.

LMR Partners LLP sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77.

LMR Partners LLP sold out a holding in Welltower Inc. The sale prices were between $79.36 and $87.07, with an estimated average price of $83.41.