LMR Partners LLP Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Sells BHP Group, , Apple Inc

- New Purchases: IBN, AXP, CCMP, PVG, NVAX, LITE, KLAC, ARES, AMAT, IPAX, LRCX, INAQ, BX, ALL, HAIN, TRIS.U, IXAQ, SMFG, ZEN, TTWO, MSI, ASB, CP, MU, GATE, BNTX, AAP, ISBC, FBC, NVDA, PYPL, BLNG, INTEU, PFE, NOG, CRWD, RBLX, SNCY, CIEN, CNHI, GLOB, ARNA, BLDR, HOLI, BACA, AVAC, XPDBU, SI, CLOE, ACAQ.U, NPABU, GGAAU, CERN, TREX, INFN, RRR, HTZ, DUOL, DTRT, LGVCU, ATEK.U, IVCBU, BFAC.U, EVE.U, SNOW, RICO, MEOA, NCACU, LGSTU, HTAQ.U, BCSAU, HAIAU, ALNY, BMRN, CAJ, JLL, KIM, LEG, XPO, JKS, COUP, FND, OCDX, AGGR, FYBR, MQ, LAXXU, ESACU, REVE, PCCTU, ONYXU, BRZE, LFACU, LFACU, ZINGU, ALORU, GRAB, CMCAU, MTVC.U, TGAAU, PORT.U, GDX, PLD, SONY, HBI, AMH, BCYC, GGGV, ACRO, AMPL, ENTFU, SDIG, ARIS, IOACU, LIONU, CBRGU, NETC.U, SUAC.U, BIOSU, IOT, ASX, AZO, BAC, BOH, BLK, DLTR, GS, INTU, JACK, KEX, ODFL, PNC, CODI, LOPE, GM, MTSI, MANU, VIRT, MRUS, DOCU, FTDR, XPEV, CFFSU, COMP, PTRA, PAYO, FFIE, MTTR, HCNE, JOBY, IONQ, TSVT, INFA, THACU, ADALU, ARCKU, MLAIU, SZZLU, MPRAU, JUN.U, IQMDU, RRAC.U, GVCIU, APN.U, DPCSU, SANB, AFACU, RCFA.U, HORIU, SG, DSAQ, IFIN.U, CRECU, VHNAU, BRD.U, PACI.U, TLGYU, BPACU, FRBNU, RJAC.U, SCUA.U, GFGDU, KACLU, SSU, AHRNU, APCA.U, URA, AMP, ALV, SAM, CBRE, CVS, CVX, TPR, CMCSA, STZ, DAKT, DVN, DRE, ETN, EXR, FITB, GGG, MTCH, ISRG, JCI, KEY, KR, MMC, MTRX, MRCY, MCY, MS, NKTR, OHI, PNW, PRU, RJF, RNR, RHI, SGEN, SHW, TMO, URI, WTM, LWLG, QRTEA, FTNT, ZNGA, FIVE, ZTS, ANET, FLOW, PLYA, VVV, SPCE, VCTR, ALLK, MNTV, GO, LEGN, INBX, SEAH, SV, OSCR, OLO, ACVA, TDUP, SQSP, GPOR, NE, JBI, JBI, CMAX, QSI, INDI, ORGN, ASTR, SHCR, AVPT, BRDG, UP, ENVX, MKFG, HLMN, BGRY, MVST, CCCS, HIPO, TNGX, SMRT, VLTA, SLGC, DNA, ACHR, WBX, SNCE, ROSEU, GWH, PTLO, GTACU, WE, GOGN.U, ICNC.U, USCTU, PHYT.U, FIACU, TOACU, CBL, AUR, SHCAU, CNDB.U, BRDS, SVNAU, MCAAU, DCGO, ACDI.U, USER, VMGAU, BLEUU, NFNT.U, MNTN.U, NU, UTAAU, DAOOU, APXIU, WEL.U, XRT, AOS, AYI, A, AVB, AVY, BK, CF, CDNS, CE, AVDL, IT, HON, IRM, MDLZ, LKQ, LXU, MAA, NDAQ, NTAP, OKE, REG, STT, UNP, WST, YPF, AUY, YUM, WU, ULTA, BTG, ABUS, AGRO, IQV, SMLR, NAVI, RMBL, AFMD, KEYS, ENOB, METC, ATUS, KRYS, CRTX, LU, CMPX, DFH, MNTK, BARK, LTCH, NAUT, PNT, NABL, HYZN, CELU, EVLV, SMFR, DOMA, MNTS, SPIR, LIDR, HUMA, CIFR, BKSY, NRDY, ML, VLD, BHIL, LOCL, ENJY, LVACU, NN,
- Added Positions: SPY, INFY, T, KWEB, INFO, EEFT, SMAR, XP, ZI, NTES, HDB, FB, LPLA, GH, CRUS, ENTG, HSBC, BBL, MORN, JOBS, DXCM, AER, BDX, DH, PPGH, VNE, SMIH, UBER, GLPG, NFLX, SNY, WRBY, LFC, WBT, PANW, EXAS, TAK, MRTX, TCOM, CPRI, ALB, UPH, NMR, NUAN, ELY, SPG, SIVB, TENB, BIIB, BCRX, DCPH, ZIP, ZIM, XBI, MOS, RDY, VRDN, MCK, BSAQ, CLB, ELMS, SYBX, CFVI, HIMS, AMR, FOX, GDS, NUE, PAGS, ACMR,
- Reduced Positions: BHP, TSM, DELL, QQQ, GLD, TTM, DKS, VMW, BABA, ASO, WFC, JD, BIDU, CMA, VRTX, MAT, MRVL, ESMT, ABNB, OLPX, JXN, TPX, EXPE, PVH, TSLA, SIG, CFR, PLTK, AUPH, EVRI, SEAS, SNPS, JNPR, ON, GGPI, MTB, MGM, M, NIO, ILMN, WOOF, NSTB, UAA, RGEN, LOW, GMII, ALTU, DDS, KT, PLUG, BILI, BGNE, ACT, ACT, SMIHU, SOHU, DICE, FPAC, FPAC, ATC, GIIX, VCKA, BA, FCX, CHK, TINV, ALT, SOVO, KURA, WIT, CCXI, LAZR, LMDX, GT, BSGA, SNP, SNDR, UIHC, PWR, TEO, TISI,
- Sold Out: KSU, AAPL, CSCO, CRM, MA, WELL, VER, IPAXU, INAQ.U, EA, PNM, SBNY, MFA, BBWI, BILL, AZN, ITUB, MSFT, HRC, CROX, PPD, WSM, NXPI, GPS, JBL, RH, BLNGU, LBRDK, WSC, ATH, DDOG, FRSH, FRSH, ADI, SWK, PSTG, SGH, LESL, CPNG, FRTA, VIAC, IBM, STMP, KRNT, CLDR, ZM, SCPL, AFRM, BACA.U, OSTK, VIPS, IQ, DRVN, LLY, GILD, ZD, TGT, TRIL, FANG, FVRR, AZEK, TWKS, TOST, PRGO, TFII, SCR, XLRN, MDLA, U, PPGHU, GIG, DTRTU, BROS, XLK, IP, MSON, TJX, SPWH, APLS, KYMR, IIAC, XOG, ATMR, RICOU, MEOAU, IBB, KSS, OLN, UNM, PRG, CSOD, CWH, HRMY, FORE, TSP, CWAN, ATSG, PTR, NOW, PINC, LBRDA, BKI, FTCH, HCAT, INMD, OM, ASAN, RBAC, VOSO, DOCN, AGL, LIII, ISOS, ACRO.U, REVEU, AMGN, DY, NOV, KAR, ABBV, XONE, PCTY, TDOC, ROKU, PDD, DSAC, IPOD, UPST, MOTN, OLK, ZH, MACQ, FORG, STER, RELY, CUK, INCY, REGN, LUV, DAL, AGNC, RGA, LZ, Z, ESTC, JAMF, JAMF, HZAC, CERE, ZNTE, HCAQ, RXDX, RXDX, THMA, HCNEU, KURI, AVAH, SNII, VPCC, JUGG, SRAD, PRCT, DSAQ.U, CCSI, ARKW, ALK, ATI, BMY, NEE, GE, JNJ, NTCT, OXY, LIN, UAL, SPOK, UNH, WMT, ATEC, TMUS, LYB, DOOO, ITCI, ALDX, MCRB, UA, CRSP, YUMC, AA, OMP, DOW, CTVA, FULC, YAC, RADI, BTAQ, BSN, DNMR, ENFA, CFV, DCRN, SBEA, HUGS, ATHN, TYRA, AKA, BRLT, THRN, HLTH, ALGN, BELFB, CI, EW, ENDP, FHN, FLR, GNW, IFF, MLM, VTRS, OI, PBI, WRK, R, SYK, THC, URBN, VMC, ZION, MPC, WMC, COTY, AAL, AGFS, CTLT, LW, VYNE, AMCR, DOYU, SGAM, MRACU, MRACU, CBAH, SVOK, IVAN, QFTA, RTPY, BZ, BSAQ.U,
These are the top 5 holdings of LMR Partners LLP
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 4,166,623 shares, 23.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 54.32%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,534,500 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio.
- Novavax Inc (NVAX) - 1,534,700 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio.
- SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLK) - 1,250,500 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio.
- NIO Inc (NIO) - 5,750,600 shares, 2.17% of the total portfolio.
LMR Partners LLP initiated holding in ICICI Bank Ltd. The purchase prices were between $18.3 and $21.87, with an estimated average price of $19.77. The stock is now traded at around $20.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 4,502,577 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: American Express Co (AXP)
LMR Partners LLP initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $150.06 and $187.08, with an estimated average price of $170.39. The stock is now traded at around $198.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 243,331 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Pretium Resources Inc (PVG)
LMR Partners LLP initiated holding in Pretium Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.84 and $14.61, with an estimated average price of $12.79. The stock is now traded at around $14.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 2,680,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: CMC Materials Inc (CCMP)
LMR Partners LLP initiated holding in CMC Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.55 and $195.5, with an estimated average price of $145.81. The stock is now traded at around $188.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 198,824 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Novavax Inc (NVAX)
LMR Partners LLP initiated holding in Novavax Inc. The purchase prices were between $134.56 and $217.97, with an estimated average price of $172.19. The stock is now traded at around $86.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 232,083 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE)
LMR Partners LLP initiated holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.7 and $106.99, with an estimated average price of $91.31. The stock is now traded at around $101.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 296,650 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
LMR Partners LLP added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 54.32%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $446.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.28%. The holding were 4,166,623 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Infosys Ltd (INFY)
LMR Partners LLP added to a holding in Infosys Ltd by 235.16%. The purchase prices were between $21.82 and $25.41, with an estimated average price of $23.27. The stock is now traded at around $22.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 2,321,147 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: AT&T Inc (T)
LMR Partners LLP added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 83.18%. The purchase prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71. The stock is now traded at around $23.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 2,737,440 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB)
LMR Partners LLP added to a holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 365.62%. The purchase prices were between $34.06 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $43. The stock is now traded at around $37.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 980,502 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: IHS Markit Ltd (INFO)
LMR Partners LLP added to a holding in IHS Markit Ltd by 29.53%. The purchase prices were between $114.5 and $134.57, with an estimated average price of $127.61. The stock is now traded at around $109.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 877,172 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT)
LMR Partners LLP added to a holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc by 79.28%. The purchase prices were between $101.37 and $135.45, with an estimated average price of $118.58. The stock is now traded at around $140.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 513,852 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (KSU)
LMR Partners LLP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.Sold Out: Apple Inc (AAPL)
LMR Partners LLP sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61.Sold Out: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
LMR Partners LLP sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $53.25 and $63.96, with an estimated average price of $57.22.Sold Out: Mastercard Inc (MA)
LMR Partners LLP sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75.Sold Out: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
LMR Partners LLP sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77.Sold Out: Welltower Inc (WELL)
LMR Partners LLP sold out a holding in Welltower Inc. The sale prices were between $79.36 and $87.07, with an estimated average price of $83.41.
