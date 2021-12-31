Cabana Llc Buys Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF, VANGUARD WORLD FDS, Vanguard Industrials ETF, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, VANGUARD WORLD FDS

New Purchases: QQQM, VDE, VV, VOT, VUG, MGK, VBK,

QQQM, VDE, VV, VOT, VUG, MGK, VBK, Added Positions: VIS, VO, VHT, VCR, VGT,

VIS, VO, VHT, VCR, VGT, Reduced Positions: BLV, BIV, PFFD, VXF, VTI,

BLV, BIV, PFFD, VXF, VTI, Sold Out: QQQ, VOO, VOX, VFH, BND, VB,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF, VANGUARD WORLD FDS, Vanguard Industrials ETF, Vanguard Large Cap ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, VANGUARD WORLD FDS, Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cabana Llc. As of 2021Q4, Cabana Llc owns 17 stocks with a total value of $28 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CABANA LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cabana+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) - 20,138 shares, 11.57% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR) - 9,668 shares, 11.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.98% Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 7,189 shares, 11.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.77% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 9,527 shares, 8.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 183.04% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VXF) - 12,866 shares, 8.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.78%

Cabana Llc initiated holding in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $144.87 and $165.91, with an estimated average price of $158.75. The stock is now traded at around $146.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.57%. The holding were 20,138 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cabana Llc initiated holding in VANGUARD WORLD FDS. The purchase prices were between $74.1 and $82.7, with an estimated average price of $78.79. The stock is now traded at around $94.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.27%. The holding were 30,482 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cabana Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $199.57 and $221.75, with an estimated average price of $213.95. The stock is now traded at around $206.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.77%. The holding were 7,429 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cabana Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $233.99 and $265.44, with an estimated average price of $251.96. The stock is now traded at around $224.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.57%. The holding were 5,104 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cabana Llc initiated holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The purchase prices were between $286.58 and $325.19, with an estimated average price of $312.45. The stock is now traded at around $285.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.57%. The holding were 4,050 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cabana Llc initiated holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The purchase prices were between $268.86 and $305.38, with an estimated average price of $286.47. The stock is now traded at around $249.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 1,537 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cabana Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 919.09%. The purchase prices were between $189.13 and $206.87, with an estimated average price of $199.52. The stock is now traded at around $191.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.32%. The holding were 9,824 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cabana Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 183.04%. The purchase prices were between $236.12 and $260.25, with an estimated average price of $250.07. The stock is now traded at around $237.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.52%. The holding were 9,527 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cabana Llc added to a holding in VANGUARD WORLD FDS by 100.32%. The purchase prices were between $242.95 and $267.51, with an estimated average price of $254.47. The stock is now traded at around $244.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.51%. The holding were 7,484 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cabana Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 26.98%. The purchase prices were between $308.6 and $354.93, with an estimated average price of $335.71. The stock is now traded at around $310.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.46%. The holding were 9,668 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cabana Llc sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05.

Cabana Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15.

Cabana Llc sold out a holding in VANGUARD WORLD FDS. The sale prices were between $128.91 and $144.56, with an estimated average price of $138.65.

Cabana Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Financials ETF. The sale prices were between $92.72 and $100.42, with an estimated average price of $97.06.

Cabana Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $83.93 and $85.34, with an estimated average price of $84.65.

Cabana Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $214.09 and $238.21, with an estimated average price of $226.3.