Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Cabana Llc Buys Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF, VANGUARD WORLD FDS, Vanguard Industrials ETF, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, VANGUARD WORLD FDS

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Cabana Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF, VANGUARD WORLD FDS, Vanguard Industrials ETF, Vanguard Large Cap ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, VANGUARD WORLD FDS, Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cabana Llc. As of 2021Q4, Cabana Llc owns 17 stocks with a total value of $28 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CABANA LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cabana+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CABANA LLC
  1. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) - 20,138 shares, 11.57% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR) - 9,668 shares, 11.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.98%
  3. Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 7,189 shares, 11.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.77%
  4. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 9,527 shares, 8.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 183.04%
  5. VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VXF) - 12,866 shares, 8.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.78%
New Purchase: Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM)

Cabana Llc initiated holding in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $144.87 and $165.91, with an estimated average price of $158.75. The stock is now traded at around $146.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.57%. The holding were 20,138 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: VANGUARD WORLD FDS (VDE)

Cabana Llc initiated holding in VANGUARD WORLD FDS. The purchase prices were between $74.1 and $82.7, with an estimated average price of $78.79. The stock is now traded at around $94.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.27%. The holding were 30,482 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV)

Cabana Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $199.57 and $221.75, with an estimated average price of $213.95. The stock is now traded at around $206.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.77%. The holding were 7,429 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT)

Cabana Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $233.99 and $265.44, with an estimated average price of $251.96. The stock is now traded at around $224.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.57%. The holding were 5,104 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VUG)

Cabana Llc initiated holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The purchase prices were between $286.58 and $325.19, with an estimated average price of $312.45. The stock is now traded at around $285.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.57%. The holding were 4,050 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VBK)

Cabana Llc initiated holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The purchase prices were between $268.86 and $305.38, with an estimated average price of $286.47. The stock is now traded at around $249.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 1,537 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Industrials ETF (VIS)

Cabana Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 919.09%. The purchase prices were between $189.13 and $206.87, with an estimated average price of $199.52. The stock is now traded at around $191.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.32%. The holding were 9,824 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)

Cabana Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 183.04%. The purchase prices were between $236.12 and $260.25, with an estimated average price of $250.07. The stock is now traded at around $237.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.52%. The holding were 9,527 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: VANGUARD WORLD FDS (VHT)

Cabana Llc added to a holding in VANGUARD WORLD FDS by 100.32%. The purchase prices were between $242.95 and $267.51, with an estimated average price of $254.47. The stock is now traded at around $244.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.51%. The holding were 7,484 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR)

Cabana Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 26.98%. The purchase prices were between $308.6 and $354.93, with an estimated average price of $335.71. The stock is now traded at around $310.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.46%. The holding were 9,668 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Cabana Llc sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05.

Sold Out: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Cabana Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15.

Sold Out: VANGUARD WORLD FDS (VOX)

Cabana Llc sold out a holding in VANGUARD WORLD FDS. The sale prices were between $128.91 and $144.56, with an estimated average price of $138.65.

Sold Out: Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH)

Cabana Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Financials ETF. The sale prices were between $92.72 and $100.42, with an estimated average price of $97.06.

Sold Out: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Cabana Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $83.93 and $85.34, with an estimated average price of $84.65.

Sold Out: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)

Cabana Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $214.09 and $238.21, with an estimated average price of $226.3.



Here is the complete portfolio of CABANA LLC. Also check out:

1. CABANA LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. CABANA LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CABANA LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CABANA LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus