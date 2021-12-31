Harbour Investment Management Llc Buys Visa Inc, iShares MSCI Germany ETF, S&P MidCap 400 ETF, Sells SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Tractor Supply Co

- New Purchases: MDY,
- Added Positions: COST, V, CCB, EWG, CVX, CL, BMY, XLB, INTC, MDU, VFH, VNQ, SCHM,
- Reduced Positions: MSFT, TMO, IBB, RDS.A, TSCO, SNA, JMST, WBA, SYK, ADP, PCAR, HON, UNP, BNDX, CHKP, GOOGL, TTE, XOM, COP, BA,
- Sold Out: TFI,
These are the top 5 holdings of HARBOUR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 65,913 shares, 10.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.39%
- Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 21,747 shares, 5.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.22%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 66,696 shares, 5.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.51%
- JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 165,789 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,247 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09%
Harbour Investment Management Llc initiated holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The purchase prices were between $484.25 and $529.45, with an estimated average price of $507.81. The stock is now traded at around $492.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 414 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Visa Inc (V)
Harbour Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Visa Inc by 30.11%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $228.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 6,979 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI Germany ETF (EWG)
Harbour Investment Management Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 20.89%. The purchase prices were between $31.5 and $34.38, with an estimated average price of $32.91. The stock is now traded at around $32.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 38,834 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF (TFI)
Harbour Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $50.98 and $51.74, with an estimated average price of $51.39.
Here is the complete portfolio of HARBOUR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC. Also check out:
