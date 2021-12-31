Stringer Asset Management, Llc Buys JP MORGAN ETF TRUS, SPDR SERIES TRUST, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF, Sells Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, SIMPLIFY EXCHANGE, PIMCO Active Bond ETF

New Purchases: MDYV, EFG,

JMOM, Reduced Positions: SPD, BOND, FPE, SRLN, MINC, XLV, OMFL, GSIE, MTUM, QDF, OVL, ACWV, IMTM, TIPX, QQQE, EMXC, JAAA, VLUE, RYT, SPAB, XLF, IQDG,

Memphis, TN, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys JP MORGAN ETF TRUS, SPDR SERIES TRUST, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF, sells Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, SIMPLIFY EXCHANGE, PIMCO Active Bond ETF, First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, SSGA ACTIVE ETF TR during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stringer Asset Management, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Stringer Asset Management, Llc owns 30 stocks with a total value of $92 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

JP MORGAN ETF TRUS (JMOM) - 39,035 shares, 13.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 57.88% FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (QDF) - 67,737 shares, 12.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 36.68% Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 65,942 shares, 10.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 38.05% SIMPLIFY EXCHANGE (SPD) - 146,910 shares, 9.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 43.83% First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) - 101,118 shares, 5.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 61.31%

Stringer Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $66.12 and $72.43, with an estimated average price of $69.65. The stock is now traded at around $70.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 32,375 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stringer Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $104.29 and $112.61, with an estimated average price of $108.92. The stock is now traded at around $99.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 19,462 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stringer Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in JP MORGAN ETF TRUS by 57.88%. The purchase prices were between $43.38 and $49.07, with an estimated average price of $47.16. The stock is now traded at around $43.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.06%. The holding were 39,035 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stringer Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $68.33 and $77.11, with an estimated average price of $72.11.

Stringer Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in iShares Latin America 40 ETF. The sale prices were between $22.08 and $25.57, with an estimated average price of $23.68.

Stringer Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63.

Stringer Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The sale prices were between $135.59 and $147.24, with an estimated average price of $142.08.

Stringer Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $73.05 and $81.04, with an estimated average price of $77.29.