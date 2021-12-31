Birch Run Capital Advisors, LP Buys JanOne Inc, Sells Par Pacific Holdings Inc, , Newmark Group Inc

- New Purchases: JAN,
- Sold Out: PARR, CIT, NMRK, EXP, RGS, STWD, AON, FLT, SSNC, ASH, NPO, ADP, ALCO, BKNG, OTIS, KMX, FANG, CDK, APH, DIS,
For the details of Birch Run Capital Advisors, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/birch+run+capital+advisors%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Birch Run Capital Advisors, LP
- The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
- Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
- Newmark Group Inc (NMRK) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
- CDK Global Inc (CDK) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
- Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
Birch Run Capital Advisors, LP initiated holding in JanOne Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.86 and $6.54, with an estimated average price of $5.35. The stock is now traded at around $3.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 0 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR)
Birch Run Capital Advisors, LP sold out a holding in Par Pacific Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $13.04 and $16.99, with an estimated average price of $15.06.Sold Out: (CIT)
Birch Run Capital Advisors, LP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $46.31 and $53.88, with an estimated average price of $50.97.Sold Out: Newmark Group Inc (NMRK)
Birch Run Capital Advisors, LP sold out a holding in Newmark Group Inc. The sale prices were between $14.28 and $18.7, with an estimated average price of $16.01.Sold Out: Eagle Materials Inc (EXP)
Birch Run Capital Advisors, LP sold out a holding in Eagle Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $133.72 and $167.98, with an estimated average price of $154.33.Sold Out: Regis Corp (RGS)
Birch Run Capital Advisors, LP sold out a holding in Regis Corp. The sale prices were between $1.6 and $3.56, with an estimated average price of $2.69.Sold Out: Starwood Property Trust Inc (STWD)
Birch Run Capital Advisors, LP sold out a holding in Starwood Property Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $22.73 and $26.26, with an estimated average price of $25.23.
