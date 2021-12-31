Sage Rock Capital Management LP Buys Learn CW Investment Corp, Black Mountain Acquisition Corp, DP Cap Acquisition Corp I, Sells Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp, FS Development Corp II, Pontem Corp

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Learn CW Investment Corp, Black Mountain Acquisition Corp, DP Cap Acquisition Corp I, Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Corp, ExcelFin Acquisition Corp, sells Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp, FS Development Corp II, Pontem Corp, Science Strategic Acquisition Corp Alpha, 26 Capital Acquisition Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sage Rock Capital Management LP. As of 2021Q4, Sage Rock Capital Management LP owns 245 stocks with a total value of $671 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sage Rock Capital Management LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sage+rock+capital+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Learn CW Investment Corp (LCW.U) - 987,200 shares, 1.49% of the total portfolio. New Position Black Mountain Acquisition Corp (BMAC.U) - 898,359 shares, 1.36% of the total portfolio. New Position DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (DPCSU) - 845,600 shares, 1.27% of the total portfolio. New Position Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Corp (ADALU) - 821,300 shares, 1.24% of the total portfolio. New Position ExcelFin Acquisition Corp (XFINU) - 809,600 shares, 1.22% of the total portfolio. New Position

Sage Rock Capital Management LP initiated holding in Learn CW Investment Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $10.22, with an estimated average price of $10.07. The stock is now traded at around $10.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 987,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sage Rock Capital Management LP initiated holding in Black Mountain Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.05 and $10.62, with an estimated average price of $10.18. The stock is now traded at around $10.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 898,359 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sage Rock Capital Management LP initiated holding in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I. The purchase prices were between $10.01 and $10.2, with an estimated average price of $10.09. The stock is now traded at around $10.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 845,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sage Rock Capital Management LP initiated holding in Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.04 and $10.15, with an estimated average price of $10.08. The stock is now traded at around $10.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 821,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sage Rock Capital Management LP initiated holding in ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10 and $10.2, with an estimated average price of $10.09. The stock is now traded at around $10.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 809,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sage Rock Capital Management LP initiated holding in Athena Consumer Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.07 and $10.2, with an estimated average price of $10.15. The stock is now traded at around $10.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 720,776 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sage Rock Capital Management LP added to a holding in Argus Capital Corp by 73.04%. The purchase prices were between $10.1 and $11.09, with an estimated average price of $10.17. The stock is now traded at around $10.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 541,275 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sage Rock Capital Management LP added to a holding in Hillman Solutions Corp by 249.21%. The purchase prices were between $9.74 and $11.62, with an estimated average price of $10.74. The stock is now traded at around $9.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 110,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sage Rock Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.81 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.92.

Sage Rock Capital Management LP sold out a holding in FS Development Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.8 and $14.97, with an estimated average price of $11.43.

Sage Rock Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Pontem Corp. The sale prices were between $9.94 and $10.19, with an estimated average price of $10.03.

Sage Rock Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp Alpha. The sale prices were between $9.85 and $10.07, with an estimated average price of $9.97.

Sage Rock Capital Management LP sold out a holding in 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.71 and $9.91, with an estimated average price of $9.85.

Sage Rock Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.79 and $9.87, with an estimated average price of $9.83.