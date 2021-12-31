DAFNA Capital Management LLC Buys Adicet Bio Inc, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc, Sells , Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, FS Development Corp II

- New Purchases: PRDS, AXGN, BMEA, RGLS, ASND, SURF, WVE, THRX, BDTX, SCYX, CMPX, ADAP, LCTX,
- Added Positions: ACET, SNDX, CBAY, MEIP, MRUS, NTUS, CSII, FATE, RDUS, ALEC, ISEE, IPSC, NGM, ETNB, TPTX, RIGL, KURA, RVMD, LRMR, ANNX, NXTC, PHVS,
- Reduced Positions: BHVN, AFMD, GLPG, PRQR, DXCM, CYTK, ITOS, STRO, PHAS, GNFT, OTIC, VERO, KRTX, RCUS, NBIX,
- Sold Out: DRNA, FSII, KDMN, IFRX, ALPN, VBLT,
These are the top 5 holdings of DAFNA Capital Management LLC
- Stereotaxis Inc (STXS) - 13,680,554 shares, 21.61% of the total portfolio.
- Blueprint Medicines Corp (BPMC) - 206,911 shares, 5.65% of the total portfolio.
- Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) - 372,160 shares, 5.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.07%
- Adicet Bio Inc (ACET) - 733,172 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 94.85%
- Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (XENE) - 402,667 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.95%
DAFNA Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Pardes Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.62 and $17.02, with an estimated average price of $13.8. The stock is now traded at around $8.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 233,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Axogen Inc (AXGN)
DAFNA Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Axogen Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.8 and $15.6, with an estimated average price of $11.88. The stock is now traded at around $8.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 332,103 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Biomea Fusion Inc (BMEA)
DAFNA Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Biomea Fusion Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.22 and $12.72, with an estimated average price of $10.53. The stock is now traded at around $6.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 313,923 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Regulus Therapeutics Inc (RGLS)
DAFNA Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Regulus Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $0.32 and $0.76, with an estimated average price of $0.44. The stock is now traded at around $0.249900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 5,555,555 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Surface Oncology Inc (SURF)
DAFNA Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Surface Oncology Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.73 and $7.87, with an estimated average price of $6.4. The stock is now traded at around $3.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 315,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)
DAFNA Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Ascendis Pharma A/S. The purchase prices were between $127.1 and $169.66, with an estimated average price of $148.37. The stock is now traded at around $117.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 11,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Adicet Bio Inc (ACET)
DAFNA Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Adicet Bio Inc by 94.85%. The purchase prices were between $7.37 and $17.49, with an estimated average price of $10.83. The stock is now traded at around $14.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 733,172 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (SNDX)
DAFNA Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc by 267.44%. The purchase prices were between $15.23 and $22.47, with an estimated average price of $18.5. The stock is now traded at around $16.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 296,535 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY)
DAFNA Capital Management LLC added to a holding in CymaBay Therapeutics Inc by 240.95%. The purchase prices were between $3.23 and $4.6, with an estimated average price of $3.79. The stock is now traded at around $3.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 1,787,569 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: MEI Pharma Inc (MEIP)
DAFNA Capital Management LLC added to a holding in MEI Pharma Inc by 175.33%. The purchase prices were between $2.33 and $3.37, with an estimated average price of $2.79. The stock is now traded at around $2.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 1,764,846 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Merus NV (MRUS)
DAFNA Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Merus NV by 71.35%. The purchase prices were between $20 and $32.29, with an estimated average price of $28.39. The stock is now traded at around $27.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 226,089 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Natus Medical Inc (NTUS)
DAFNA Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Natus Medical Inc by 99.30%. The purchase prices were between $21.99 and $28.35, with an estimated average price of $24.67. The stock is now traded at around $23.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 190,635 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (DRNA)
DAFNA Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.26 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $29.18.Sold Out: FS Development Corp II (FSII)
DAFNA Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in FS Development Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.8 and $14.97, with an estimated average price of $11.43.Sold Out: (KDMN)
DAFNA Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $8.54 and $9.5, with an estimated average price of $9.15.Sold Out: InflaRx NV (IFRX)
DAFNA Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in InflaRx NV. The sale prices were between $2.35 and $5.58, with an estimated average price of $4.07.Sold Out: Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (ALPN)
DAFNA Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $10.41 and $13.95, with an estimated average price of $12.39.Sold Out: Vascular Biogenics Ltd (VBLT)
DAFNA Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Vascular Biogenics Ltd. The sale prices were between $1.92 and $2.53, with an estimated average price of $2.2.
