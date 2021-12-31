Banco de Sabadell, S.A Buys Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc, Sells Prologis Inc, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Booking Holdings Inc

New Purchases: TWTR, TSLA, EL, V, DE, NCLH,

TWTR, TSLA, EL, V, DE, NCLH, Added Positions: AAPL, MSFT, GOOGL, AMZN, UNH, JPM, HD, UNP, BLK, PG, IHI, ACN, MA, QCOM, ETN, BAC, AVGO, CSX, PFE, TJX, TGT, SBUX, MCD, ASML, NEE, SYK, LLY, TFC, DIS, CSCO, ADI, TXN, EFX, MDT, NOBL, KO, PEP, BDX, PRU, BAX, VLO, ROST, AMGN, SAP, LHX, NVO, DEO, TEL, ABB, RELX, LIN, EQNR, UL, SNY, ALV, NVS, BTI, RDS.A, AZN, NVT, GSK,

AAPL, MSFT, GOOGL, AMZN, UNH, JPM, HD, UNP, BLK, PG, IHI, ACN, MA, QCOM, ETN, BAC, AVGO, CSX, PFE, TJX, TGT, SBUX, MCD, ASML, NEE, SYK, LLY, TFC, DIS, CSCO, ADI, TXN, EFX, MDT, NOBL, KO, PEP, BDX, PRU, BAX, VLO, ROST, AMGN, SAP, LHX, NVO, DEO, TEL, ABB, RELX, LIN, EQNR, UL, SNY, ALV, NVS, BTI, RDS.A, AZN, NVT, GSK, Reduced Positions: CRM, XOM, NKE, CVX, JNJ, GOOG,

CRM, XOM, NKE, CVX, JNJ, GOOG, Sold Out: PLD, ISRG, BKNG, GS, PYPL, FB, INTC, COP, DXCM, HLT, BSX, CVS, CNC, HUM, ORCL, IYC, TDOC, MRK, VTRS, OGN,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Twitter Inc, sells Prologis Inc, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Salesforce.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Banco de Sabadell, S.A. As of 2021Q4, Banco de Sabadell, S.A owns 81 stocks with a total value of $178 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Banco de Sabadell, S.A's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/banco+de+sabadell%2C+s.a/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 35,833 shares, 6.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 76.38% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 66,695 shares, 6.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 83.52% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 2,836 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.94% Accenture PLC (ACN) - 13,668 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.13% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 10,402 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.08%

Banco de Sabadell, S.A initiated holding in Twitter Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.07 and $66.11, with an estimated average price of $51.61. The stock is now traded at around $36.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 42,370 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Banco de Sabadell, S.A initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $923.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 1,267 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Banco de Sabadell, S.A initiated holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $304.25 and $370.2, with an estimated average price of $340.4. The stock is now traded at around $308.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 2,693 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Banco de Sabadell, S.A initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $228.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 3,835 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Banco de Sabadell, S.A initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $329 and $367.86, with an estimated average price of $348.32. The stock is now traded at around $390.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 636 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Banco de Sabadell, S.A initiated holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $17.79 and $28.92, with an estimated average price of $23.81. The stock is now traded at around $22.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Banco de Sabadell, S.A added to a holding in Apple Inc by 83.52%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $172.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.03%. The holding were 66,695 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Banco de Sabadell, S.A added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 76.38%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $299.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.94%. The holding were 35,833 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Banco de Sabadell, S.A added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 36.94%. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2754.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 2,836 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Banco de Sabadell, S.A added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 3358.82%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3162.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 588 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Banco de Sabadell, S.A added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 43.08%. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $480.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 10,402 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Banco de Sabadell, S.A added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 49.44%. The purchase prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11. The stock is now traded at around $155.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 29,621 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Banco de Sabadell, S.A sold out a holding in Prologis Inc. The sale prices were between $126.43 and $168.36, with an estimated average price of $149.88.

Banco de Sabadell, S.A sold out a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The sale prices were between $319.93 and $365.42, with an estimated average price of $344.41.

Banco de Sabadell, S.A sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $2067.01 and $2648.2, with an estimated average price of $2368.61.

Banco de Sabadell, S.A sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The sale prices were between $371.61 and $423.85, with an estimated average price of $396.02.

Banco de Sabadell, S.A sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.

Banco de Sabadell, S.A sold out a holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02.