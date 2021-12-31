Odey Asset Management Group Ltd Buys CNH Industrial NV, TechnipFMC PLC, CF Industries Holdings Inc, Sells Shaw Communications Inc, Euronav NV, T-Mobile US Inc

New Purchases: FTI, CF, LMACA, PVG, BKNG, ARNA, LLY, F, AA, ABBV, GM, ALB, EXP, SPOT, RIG, SBSW, AAL,

London, United Kingdom, X0, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys CNH Industrial NV, TechnipFMC PLC, CF Industries Holdings Inc, Liberty Media Acquisition Corp, Pretium Resources Inc, sells Shaw Communications Inc, Euronav NV, T-Mobile US Inc, , Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd. As of 2021Q4, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd owns 63 stocks with a total value of $338 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Deutsche Bank AG (DB) - 4,014,694 shares, 14.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.14% CNH Industrial NV (CNHI) - 1,762,073 shares, 10.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.11% Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD) - 1,787,203 shares, 10.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.28% Stellantis NV (STLA) - 1,604,120 shares, 8.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.11% Banco Macro SA (BMA) - 1,583,245 shares, 6.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.7%

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd initiated holding in TechnipFMC PLC. The purchase prices were between $5.58 and $8.14, with an estimated average price of $6.83. The stock is now traded at around $6.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.34%. The holding were 1,336,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd initiated holding in CF Industries Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.41 and $74.32, with an estimated average price of $62.82. The stock is now traded at around $74.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 80,494 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd initiated holding in Liberty Media Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.05 and $10.7, with an estimated average price of $10.27. The stock is now traded at around $10.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 376,937 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd initiated holding in Pretium Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.84 and $14.61, with an estimated average price of $12.79. The stock is now traded at around $14.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 272,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd initiated holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $2067.01 and $2648.2, with an estimated average price of $2368.61. The stock is now traded at around $2703.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 1,520 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd initiated holding in Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.55 and $92.95, with an estimated average price of $66.26. The stock is now traded at around $93.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 33,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd added to a holding in CNH Industrial NV by 53.11%. The purchase prices were between $14 and $17.05, with an estimated average price of $15.32. The stock is now traded at around $16.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.51%. The holding were 1,762,073 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 85.71%. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $49.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 130,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd added to a holding in Synopsys Inc by 53.33%. The purchase prices were between $288.74 and $375.59, with an estimated average price of $338.4. The stock is now traded at around $306.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 9,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 22.53%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3162.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 1,871 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 22.58%. The purchase prices were between $1052.95 and $1709.98, with an estimated average price of $1396.48. The stock is now traded at around $1133.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 3,035 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd sold out a holding in Shaw Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $28.08 and $30.34, with an estimated average price of $29.24.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd sold out a holding in Euronav NV. The sale prices were between $8.51 and $11.11, with an estimated average price of $9.74.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.08 and $179.68, with an estimated average price of $174.41.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd sold out a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $543.48 and $670.97, with an estimated average price of $616.19.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd sold out a holding in Ovintiv Inc. The sale prices were between $30.99 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $35.74.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52.