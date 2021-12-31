Cobas Asset Management Cobas Seleccion FI Buys Equinox Gold Corp, Energean PLC, Ibersol SGPS SA, Sells , Maire Tecnimont SpA, OVS SpA

New Purchases: EQX, ENOG, IBS, SCYR, TGS, 00303, AVIO,

Investment company Cobas Asset Management Cobas Seleccion FI Current Portfolio ) buys Equinox Gold Corp, Energean PLC, Ibersol SGPS SA, Sacyr SA, TGS ASA, sells , Maire Tecnimont SpA, OVS SpA, SOL SpA, Atalaya Mining PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cobas Asset Management Cobas Seleccion FI. As of 2021Q4, Cobas Asset Management Cobas Seleccion FI owns 61 stocks with a total value of $669 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Golar LNG Ltd (GLNG) - 4,572,197 shares, 7.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.24% Currys PLC (CURY) - 24,525,532 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.67% Babcock International Group PLC (BAB) - 8,528,101 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.56% Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS) - 8,825,671 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.05% CIR SpA (0ONR) - 56,628,283 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.99%

Cobas Asset Management Cobas Seleccion FI initiated holding in Equinox Gold Corp. The purchase prices were between $6.18 and $8.53, with an estimated average price of $7.31. The stock is now traded at around $6.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 1,324,654 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cobas Asset Management Cobas Seleccion FI initiated holding in Energean PLC. The purchase prices were between $8.48 and $9.4, with an estimated average price of $8.91. The stock is now traded at around $9.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 701,062 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cobas Asset Management Cobas Seleccion FI initiated holding in Ibersol SGPS SA. The purchase prices were between $4.8 and $5.58, with an estimated average price of $5.27. The stock is now traded at around $4.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 1,210,232 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cobas Asset Management Cobas Seleccion FI initiated holding in Sacyr SA. The purchase prices were between $2.06 and $2.5, with an estimated average price of $2.24. The stock is now traded at around $2.244000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 2,727,472 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cobas Asset Management Cobas Seleccion FI initiated holding in TGS ASA. The purchase prices were between $77.72 and $94, with an estimated average price of $85.3. The stock is now traded at around $94.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 716,109 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cobas Asset Management Cobas Seleccion FI initiated holding in VTech Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $56.6 and $65.55, with an estimated average price of $61.11. The stock is now traded at around $62.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 868,702 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cobas Asset Management Cobas Seleccion FI added to a holding in Prosegur Compania De Seguridad SA by 152.06%. The purchase prices were between $2.11 and $2.61, with an estimated average price of $2.4. The stock is now traded at around $2.286000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 2,717,749 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cobas Asset Management Cobas Seleccion FI added to a holding in Samsung C&T Corp by 33.05%. The purchase prices were between $105500 and $122500, with an estimated average price of $116484. The stock is now traded at around $109500.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 151,489 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cobas Asset Management Cobas Seleccion FI added to a holding in EnQuest PLC by 46.77%. The purchase prices were between $0.17 and $0.27, with an estimated average price of $0.21. The stock is now traded at around $0.208000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 35,673,797 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cobas Asset Management Cobas Seleccion FI added to a holding in BW Energy Ltd by 47.53%. The purchase prices were between $19.26 and $33.65, with an estimated average price of $25.54. The stock is now traded at around $23.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 3,886,086 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cobas Asset Management Cobas Seleccion FI added to a holding in Prosegur Cash SA by 62.29%. The purchase prices were between $0.54 and $0.68, with an estimated average price of $0.6. The stock is now traded at around $0.687000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 9,420,128 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cobas Asset Management Cobas Seleccion FI added to a holding in Okamoto Industries Inc by 60.29%. The purchase prices were between $3770 and $4225, with an estimated average price of $4047.42. The stock is now traded at around $4155.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 144,045 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cobas Asset Management Cobas Seleccion FI sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $16.87 and $17.19, with an estimated average price of $16.98.

Cobas Asset Management Cobas Seleccion FI sold out a holding in SOL SpA. The sale prices were between $18.48 and $22.5, with an estimated average price of $20.41.

Cobas Asset Management Cobas Seleccion FI sold out a holding in OCI NV. The sale prices were between $22.66 and $26.24, with an estimated average price of $24.44.