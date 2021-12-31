Cobas Asset Management Cobas Seleccion FI Buys Equinox Gold Corp, Energean PLC, Ibersol SGPS SA, Sells , Maire Tecnimont SpA, OVS SpA

- New Purchases: EQX, ENOG, IBS, SCYR, TGS, 00303, AVIO,
- Added Positions: PSG, CURY, 028260, BAB, ENQ, BWE, WWI, CASH, 5122, BWO, 066575, PEN, CGG, SUBC, TEVA, 005387, TRE, ENO, VOC, CALT, MVC, MVC, INSW, TIFS, CIR, CIR, SEM, GLOP, VTRS, MCM, RNO, ET, 003555, 057050,
- Reduced Positions: MT, OVS, ATYM, 1605, PFC, CNE, TK, GLNG, DANR, AMG, KOS, 6459, 0ONR, IPCO, WWIB, AM, 00001, EXM, 002795, DLNG,
- Sold Out: TGP, SOL, OCI,
- Golar LNG Ltd (GLNG) - 4,572,197 shares, 7.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.24%
- Currys PLC (CURY) - 24,525,532 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.67%
- Babcock International Group PLC (BAB) - 8,528,101 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.56%
- Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS) - 8,825,671 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.05%
- CIR SpA (0ONR) - 56,628,283 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.99%
Cobas Asset Management Cobas Seleccion FI initiated holding in Equinox Gold Corp. The purchase prices were between $6.18 and $8.53, with an estimated average price of $7.31. The stock is now traded at around $6.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 1,324,654 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Energean PLC (ENOG)
Cobas Asset Management Cobas Seleccion FI initiated holding in Energean PLC. The purchase prices were between $8.48 and $9.4, with an estimated average price of $8.91. The stock is now traded at around $9.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 701,062 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Ibersol SGPS SA (IBS)
Cobas Asset Management Cobas Seleccion FI initiated holding in Ibersol SGPS SA. The purchase prices were between $4.8 and $5.58, with an estimated average price of $5.27. The stock is now traded at around $4.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 1,210,232 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Sacyr SA (SCYR)
Cobas Asset Management Cobas Seleccion FI initiated holding in Sacyr SA. The purchase prices were between $2.06 and $2.5, with an estimated average price of $2.24. The stock is now traded at around $2.244000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 2,727,472 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: TGS ASA (TGS)
Cobas Asset Management Cobas Seleccion FI initiated holding in TGS ASA. The purchase prices were between $77.72 and $94, with an estimated average price of $85.3. The stock is now traded at around $94.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 716,109 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: VTech Holdings Ltd (00303)
Cobas Asset Management Cobas Seleccion FI initiated holding in VTech Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $56.6 and $65.55, with an estimated average price of $61.11. The stock is now traded at around $62.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 868,702 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Prosegur Compania De Seguridad SA (PSG)
Cobas Asset Management Cobas Seleccion FI added to a holding in Prosegur Compania De Seguridad SA by 152.06%. The purchase prices were between $2.11 and $2.61, with an estimated average price of $2.4. The stock is now traded at around $2.286000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 2,717,749 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Samsung C&T Corp (028260)
Cobas Asset Management Cobas Seleccion FI added to a holding in Samsung C&T Corp by 33.05%. The purchase prices were between $105500 and $122500, with an estimated average price of $116484. The stock is now traded at around $109500.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 151,489 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: EnQuest PLC (ENQ)
Cobas Asset Management Cobas Seleccion FI added to a holding in EnQuest PLC by 46.77%. The purchase prices were between $0.17 and $0.27, with an estimated average price of $0.21. The stock is now traded at around $0.208000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 35,673,797 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BW Energy Ltd (BWE)
Cobas Asset Management Cobas Seleccion FI added to a holding in BW Energy Ltd by 47.53%. The purchase prices were between $19.26 and $33.65, with an estimated average price of $25.54. The stock is now traded at around $23.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 3,886,086 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Prosegur Cash SA (CASH)
Cobas Asset Management Cobas Seleccion FI added to a holding in Prosegur Cash SA by 62.29%. The purchase prices were between $0.54 and $0.68, with an estimated average price of $0.6. The stock is now traded at around $0.687000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 9,420,128 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Okamoto Industries Inc (5122)
Cobas Asset Management Cobas Seleccion FI added to a holding in Okamoto Industries Inc by 60.29%. The purchase prices were between $3770 and $4225, with an estimated average price of $4047.42. The stock is now traded at around $4155.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 144,045 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (TGP)
Cobas Asset Management Cobas Seleccion FI sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $16.87 and $17.19, with an estimated average price of $16.98.Sold Out: SOL SpA (SOL)
Cobas Asset Management Cobas Seleccion FI sold out a holding in SOL SpA. The sale prices were between $18.48 and $22.5, with an estimated average price of $20.41.Sold Out: OCI NV (OCI)
Cobas Asset Management Cobas Seleccion FI sold out a holding in OCI NV. The sale prices were between $22.66 and $26.24, with an estimated average price of $24.44.
