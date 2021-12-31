Steinberg Asset Management Llc Buys NVIDIA Corp, Union Pacific Corp, Sells Alphabet Inc, Madison Square Garden Sports Corp, Warby Parker Inc

- New Purchases: NVDA, UNP,
- Added Positions: IBM, NVGS, DIS, NFE, TMUS, TMO, ACM,
- Reduced Positions: GLNG, GOOG, VSAT, MSGS, ACGL, IQV, BKNG, BRK.B, HCA, CCS, DG, G, ABBV, FISV, MA, XPO, WNS, GXO, VC, CHTR, LBTYK, CB,
- Sold Out: WRBY, KD,
- Golar LNG Ltd (GLNG) - 1,612,047 shares, 24.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.96%
- Navigator Holdings Ltd (NVGS) - 1,296,762 shares, 13.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.51%
- Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL) - 118,329 shares, 6.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.9%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 1,642 shares, 5.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.52%
- Viasat Inc (VSAT) - 99,785 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.28%
Steinberg Asset Management Llc initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $265.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 800 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)
Steinberg Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $205.51 and $251.93, with an estimated average price of $237.68. The stock is now traded at around $253.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 900 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Warby Parker Inc (WRBY)
Steinberg Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Warby Parker Inc. The sale prices were between $43.15 and $59.5, with an estimated average price of $51.94.Sold Out: Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD)
Steinberg Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.
