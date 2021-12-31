IHT Wealth Management, LLC Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, FIRST TRUST PORTFO, WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund, Sells Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The), SPDR SERIES TRUST, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

- New Purchases: FRI, EPS, R, SPIP, DDIV, FXZ, VPN, CPER, COW, PDI, PBJ, RBLX, REET, CAE, ARCH, KOMP, DBB, NXTG, RIVN, PSR, REMX, RZV, SPPP, KLIC, SUB, EDOC, IONS, ALTL, PDN, IRM, ISRG, ICE, AJRD, DFAT, POTX, IT, FCPI, DKS, AEP, CNC, INDS, ITB, KBWY, REKR, SJNK, TEL, STWD, DG, NAN, LDP, ZEN, FTV, CNI, VOOG, CARR, BBL, NVEI, POOL, NGG, KRG, VT, PLTM, REZ, FXN, CBND, DNA, RKLB, MQ, GOEV, ORCC, CHW, HTGC, CHI, TM, ERIC, NNN, TLMD, RIDE,
- Added Positions: QQQ, DON, FTC, SPLG, SPSM, ANGL, IWM, FDN, FXO, SPDW, O, RDVY, VTI, DBA, GWX, IEMG, PGJ, SGDM, VEA, DAL, FXL, SPTM, UNG, VLU, CQQQ, EFA, SPEM, SPTL, SPYV, DNP, BIZD, SDY, SLV, SPMD, SPYG, VGT, VNQ, XLK, CP, NEE, F, NVDA, WMT, TSLA, BLMN, FSK, RGNX, DGRO, GBIL, GDX, IYE, PAVE, PXJ, XMHQ, XSVM, AMD, ADSK, EW, JPM, VXRT, ON, GM, GOOG, ROKU, DOCU, RXT, RXST, AVUS, AVUV, DFAC, DLN, FTA, PSCH, PXF, QCLN, QTEC, RSP, VO, XLV, XLY, ABT, MO, ARCC, BP, BA, KO, JNJ, LRCX, MU, PENN, CRM, SO, UNH, VZ, DIS, ICAD, ET, MA, ETJ, PM, PHYS, PACB, PSLV, KMI, JPI, ABBV, NRZ, FPF, TSLX, JD, TDOC, USFD, SPCE, ZM, DKNG, PATH, BAB, BOTZ, BSJM, CIBR, IGSB, DVY, FIXD, FLQM, FPE, FTGC, FVD, GLD, HYMB, IAU, ICF, IJR, IPAY, IQLT, JKE, KIE, LIT, MUB, QUAL, RWJ, SCHG, SGDJ, SPHQ, SRET, VBR, VIG, VOX, VTV, VYM, XLC, XPH, PLD, ASML, ACN, ADBE, ALB, ADP, TFC, BK, BBY, CCL, CAT, CVX, CI, COP, STZ, COST, DHR, DE, D, DUK, EA, LLY, ENB, EXAS, EXC, XOM, FDX, HD, IBM, ITW, IDCC, KFRC, MDLZ, LYV, MRVL, MRK, MSTR, MCHP, MS, NOK, OKE, BKNG, REGN, WPM, LUV, UPS, WTFC, MSD, OIA, IGR, GSAT, LULU, AWK, AVGO, GNRC, NXPI, MPC, ENPH, FB, NOW, PANW, ZTS, TCS, TPVG, VSTO, NVTA, GSBD, SHOP, TEAM, NTLA, TTD, CRSP, IIPR, XERS, DOW, U, ASAN, STEM, AVEM, BCI, BND, BNDX, BSJN, CHIQ, DFAS, DIA, EMB, ESGU, FEM, FEX, FFTY, FTSL, FTSM, GDXJ, GERM, GOVT, GSY, IDV, IEFA, IVOV, IWC, IWN, IYF, JETS, JHMD, LGLV, MGK, NULG, NUMG, OMFL, PBD, PEY, PHDG, PHO, PSCE, QGRO, SCHD, SCHF, SPIB, SWAN, TFI, VCR, VCSH, VGK, VTEB, VV, VWO, XHE, XMMO, XRT,
- Reduced Positions: XLRE, SLY, SLYG, MDYG, XLB, MDYV, SLYV, USMV, ARKK, SPAB, FXI, PXI, AGG, IJH, IVV, SPTS, SPY, VFH, XLE, XMLV, T, BRK.B, TIP, DVN, SNAP, EFAV, VOO, VUG, SCHW, EQC, NUE, FTNT, CWB, DGRW, IHAK, NOBL, PFF, PTF, RPG, XLP, AIG, GE, MGM, PG, BX, BABA, MRNA, BIV, BSV, CACG, FIVG, IHI, ITOT, IWB, IWF, KARS, LQD, MBB, MOAT, ONEY, SMMV, XLU, XSOE, MMM, BAC, CSX, CLX, CMCSA, HFC, INTC, LMT, LPX, MDT, NOC, PEP, PFE, QCOM, SWKS, TSN, X, VFC, VRTX, WBA, WFC, GOF, AAL, GLOB, KRNT, PYPL, SQ, HFRO, ABNB, COIN, AGGY, AIRR, AOK, CXSE, EEM, EMQQ, FYX, HDV, HEDJ, HYG, HYLS, ICLN, IGM, IVW, IWY, IYR, IYW, JHMM, JPST, MDY, MTUM, PBSM, PBW, PTBD, QEFA, REM, SCHO, SHV, SIL, SOXX, TAN, URA, VOT, XBI, XLF, XT, A, ALL, AMT, AMGN, AMAT, AZN, BIDU, BAX, BIIB, BMY, BAM, VIAC, CVS, CERN, C, CCI, CMI, DLR, EPD, EXPE, FMC, M, FCX, FRO, GIS, HAL, WELL, HEI, HPQ, INTU, KR, LOW, MAR, NDAQ, NFLX, NKE, PLX, PAYX, LIN, PSEC, PRU, PEG, PWR, RCL, TJX, TSM, TTWO, TMO, TTC, UL, RTX, VTR, WPC, YUM, ZBRA, PCN, BDJ, MAIN, ULTA, V, SVM, KL, STK, SPSC, LPLA, APTV, GMED, EQX, CGC, BSGM, BST, TLRY, TLRY, SEDG, WSC, CRON, TWLO, ZOM, BRSP, KLDO, HOOK, CABA, MNMD, IAC, ASTS, AIEQ, AVDE, CDL, FDVV, FNY, FPX, FV, FXH, GRID, IBB, IDNA, IJJ, IJK, IJT, ISTB, ITEQ, IVOO, IWP, IWS, IWV, IXUS, IYG, IYM, IYY, JKH, LMBS, LRGF, MGC, MMTM, OEF, PDBC, PGX, PPA, PRF, PTH, PWB, PZA, REGL, ROBO, SHY, SMDV, SMH, SPMB, SPYD, SRVR, VBK, VCIT, VLUE, VOE, VPU, XAR, XLG, XME, XSW, XTN,
- Sold Out: VER, RPAI, IBMJ, ARKQ, BBWI, KSU, SNOW, TLT, RGI, SKY, PSI, ARKG, PRN, ARKW, ARKF, LC, RNG, PCI, TWTR, KBWP, IEI, PRNT, SIMO, PSJ, MT, NET, CLAR, AVTR, AGZ, AOM, LEV, DXGE, BBEU, BBJP, DLS, BILI, ITA, SCHP, SCHZ, XMVM, SMLR, CTXS, DXCM, EEFT, IP, PHG, AXON, UAL, WIT, OPRX, MAG, PKO, REGI, FIXX, ENBL, Z, YUMC, EDIT, VKTX, KINS, TME, HRTX, BCEL, VRNA, AKUS, XL, EVV, HBI, CANO, ASTR, CMRE, SMFR, NCZ, MUX, SLVM, KD, ONL, LOGC,
These are the top 5 holdings of IHT Wealth Management, LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 364,012 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.71%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 108,708 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.54%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 94,145 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 81.17%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 403,044 shares, 2.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.11%
- SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLK) - 141,080 shares, 1.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.99%
IHT Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TRUST PORTFO. The purchase prices were between $28.27 and $32.6, with an estimated average price of $30.52. The stock is now traded at around $29.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 447,529 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (EPS)
IHT Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund. The purchase prices were between $45.79 and $50.68, with an estimated average price of $48.59. The stock is now traded at around $48.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 285,063 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Ryder System Inc (R)
IHT Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Ryder System Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.79 and $91.24, with an estimated average price of $83.84. The stock is now traded at around $80.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 23,574 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP)
IHT Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.7 and $31.57, with an estimated average price of $31.11. The stock is now traded at around $29.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 55,307 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: First Trust RBA Quality Income ETF (DDIV)
IHT Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in First Trust RBA Quality Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.35 and $33.86, with an estimated average price of $32.85. The stock is now traded at around $33.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 39,664 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ)
IHT Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund. The purchase prices were between $56.39 and $63.28, with an estimated average price of $60. The stock is now traded at around $64.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 22,032 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
IHT Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 81.17%. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $356.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 94,145 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (DON)
IHT Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 4109.42%. The purchase prices were between $41.57 and $44.84, with an estimated average price of $43.42. The stock is now traded at around $44.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 331,955 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: FIRST TR L CAP GRW (FTC)
IHT Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in FIRST TR L CAP GRW by 222.03%. The purchase prices were between $109.29 and $124.15, with an estimated average price of $118.48. The stock is now traded at around $106.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 170,475 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG)
IHT Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.70%. The purchase prices were between $50.24 and $56.16, with an estimated average price of $53.87. The stock is now traded at around $52.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 158,356 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
IHT Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 31.84%. The purchase prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48. The stock is now traded at around $206.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 28,175 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL)
IHT Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 337.43%. The purchase prices were between $32.12 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $32.61. The stock is now traded at around $30.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 58,926 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (VER)
IHT Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $46.36 and $52.16, with an estimated average price of $49.13.Sold Out: (RPAI)
IHT Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $13.15 and $13.78, with an estimated average price of $13.6.Sold Out: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
IHT Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $140.81 and $153.96, with an estimated average price of $146.9.Sold Out: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)
IHT Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Snowflake Inc. The sale prices were between $294.68 and $401.89, with an estimated average price of $349.27.Sold Out: Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI)
IHT Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Bath & Body Works Inc. The sale prices were between $62.38 and $78.37, with an estimated average price of $71.13.Sold Out: iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMJ)
IHT Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $25.55 and $25.6, with an estimated average price of $25.57.
