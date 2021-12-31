Greytown Advisors Inc. Buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, BlackRock Resourcesmmodities Strategy Trust, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, Sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Echo Global Logistics Inc, ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury

- New Purchases: GSBD, EWY, TDF, PSEC, USMV, HEDJ, FSD, SHOO, ALRM,
- Added Positions: BRK.B, VGK, BCX, VGT, RPRX, VTI, VXUS, VFH, AMGN, EVV, MUE, NOBL, IGIB, VHT, EMLP, BGB, AMZN, EPP, MQY, AAPL, SPY, FB, VEON, BLW, ABT,
- Reduced Positions: GLD, MGV, TBF, MGK, BOND, VWO, IBM, DUK, PAYX, TEF, VOD, VZ, PFE, BMY, MCD, FXI, HYEM, AMLP, HYG, GSK, CVS, VIG, VNQ, PSX, TJX, PEP, PG, C, VVR, JNJ, XLV, SQ, XLF, ABBV, BABA, SWKS, DXCM, SLP, ILF, CMG, ULTA, DDOG, TTD, CYBR,
- Sold Out: ECHO, TBX, ABNB, BKLN, VCR, SFIX, PGX, DPG, FIVN, AYX, KD,
For the details of Greytown Advisors Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/greytown+advisors+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Greytown Advisors Inc.
- VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VGK) - 422,547 shares, 12.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.28%
- Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (MGV) - 248,048 shares, 11.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.3%
- VANGUARD WORLD FD (MGK) - 80,856 shares, 8.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.31%
- Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 41,956 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05%
- iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ) - 144,975 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.19%
Greytown Advisors Inc. initiated holding in Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.49 and $19.51, with an estimated average price of $18.99. The stock is now traded at around $20.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 39,431 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (EWY)
Greytown Advisors Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.16 and $80.32, with an estimated average price of $77.78. The stock is now traded at around $73.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 5,262 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Templeton Dragon Fund Inc (TDF)
Greytown Advisors Inc. initiated holding in Templeton Dragon Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.23 and $18.98, with an estimated average price of $17.85. The stock is now traded at around $15.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 21,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Prospect Capital Corp (PSEC)
Greytown Advisors Inc. initiated holding in Prospect Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $7.88 and $9, with an estimated average price of $8.43. The stock is now traded at around $8.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 39,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (USMV)
Greytown Advisors Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $73.05 and $81.04, with an estimated average price of $77.29. The stock is now traded at around $74.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,789 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (HEDJ)
Greytown Advisors Inc. initiated holding in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund. The purchase prices were between $74.76 and $81.73, with an estimated average price of $78.44. The stock is now traded at around $77.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,357 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Greytown Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 52.44%. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $315.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 21,242 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (BCX)
Greytown Advisors Inc. added to a holding in BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 109.14%. The purchase prices were between $8.68 and $9.69, with an estimated average price of $9.33. The stock is now traded at around $10.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 226,689 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)
Greytown Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.86%. The purchase prices were between $396.28 and $466.1, with an estimated average price of $439.09. The stock is now traded at around $416.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 13,266 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Greytown Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.24%. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $226.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 7,961 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)
Greytown Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 129.23%. The purchase prices were between $61.08 and $65.1, with an estimated average price of $63.41. The stock is now traded at around $62.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 9,002 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Amgen Inc (AMGN)
Greytown Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 36.98%. The purchase prices were between $198.88 and $227.6, with an estimated average price of $211.1. The stock is now traded at around $222.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,867 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Echo Global Logistics Inc (ECHO)
Greytown Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in Echo Global Logistics Inc. The sale prices were between $47.75 and $48.24, with an estimated average price of $48.13.Sold Out: ProShares Short 7-10 Year Treasury (TBX)
Greytown Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in ProShares Short 7-10 Year Treasury. The sale prices were between $24.06 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.41.Sold Out: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)
Greytown Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in Airbnb Inc. The sale prices were between $156.38 and $207.21, with an estimated average price of $176.14.Sold Out: Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR)
Greytown Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF. The sale prices were between $308.6 and $354.93, with an estimated average price of $335.71.Sold Out: Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN)
Greytown Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF. The sale prices were between $21.69 and $22.04, with an estimated average price of $21.92.Sold Out: Stitch Fix Inc (SFIX)
Greytown Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in Stitch Fix Inc. The sale prices were between $17.94 and $38.19, with an estimated average price of $28.31.
