Greytown Advisors Inc. Buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, BlackRock Resourcesmmodities Strategy Trust, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, Sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Echo Global Logistics Inc, ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, BlackRock Resourcesmmodities Strategy Trust, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, Goldman Sachs BDC Inc, iShares MSCI South Korea ETF, sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Echo Global Logistics Inc, ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury, ProShares Short 7-10 Year Treasury, Airbnb Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Greytown Advisors Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Greytown Advisors Inc. owns 109 stocks with a total value of $235 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VGK) - 422,547 shares, 12.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.28% Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (MGV) - 248,048 shares, 11.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.3% VANGUARD WORLD FD (MGK) - 80,856 shares, 8.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.31% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 41,956 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05% iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ) - 144,975 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.19%

Greytown Advisors Inc. initiated holding in Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.49 and $19.51, with an estimated average price of $18.99. The stock is now traded at around $20.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 39,431 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Greytown Advisors Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.16 and $80.32, with an estimated average price of $77.78. The stock is now traded at around $73.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 5,262 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Greytown Advisors Inc. initiated holding in Templeton Dragon Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.23 and $18.98, with an estimated average price of $17.85. The stock is now traded at around $15.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 21,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Greytown Advisors Inc. initiated holding in Prospect Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $7.88 and $9, with an estimated average price of $8.43. The stock is now traded at around $8.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 39,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Greytown Advisors Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $73.05 and $81.04, with an estimated average price of $77.29. The stock is now traded at around $74.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,789 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Greytown Advisors Inc. initiated holding in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund. The purchase prices were between $74.76 and $81.73, with an estimated average price of $78.44. The stock is now traded at around $77.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,357 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Greytown Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 52.44%. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $315.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 21,242 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Greytown Advisors Inc. added to a holding in BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 109.14%. The purchase prices were between $8.68 and $9.69, with an estimated average price of $9.33. The stock is now traded at around $10.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 226,689 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Greytown Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.86%. The purchase prices were between $396.28 and $466.1, with an estimated average price of $439.09. The stock is now traded at around $416.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 13,266 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Greytown Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.24%. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $226.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 7,961 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Greytown Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 129.23%. The purchase prices were between $61.08 and $65.1, with an estimated average price of $63.41. The stock is now traded at around $62.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 9,002 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Greytown Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 36.98%. The purchase prices were between $198.88 and $227.6, with an estimated average price of $211.1. The stock is now traded at around $222.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,867 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Greytown Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in Echo Global Logistics Inc. The sale prices were between $47.75 and $48.24, with an estimated average price of $48.13.

Greytown Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in ProShares Short 7-10 Year Treasury. The sale prices were between $24.06 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.41.

Greytown Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in Airbnb Inc. The sale prices were between $156.38 and $207.21, with an estimated average price of $176.14.

Greytown Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF. The sale prices were between $308.6 and $354.93, with an estimated average price of $335.71.

Greytown Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF. The sale prices were between $21.69 and $22.04, with an estimated average price of $21.92.

Greytown Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in Stitch Fix Inc. The sale prices were between $17.94 and $38.19, with an estimated average price of $28.31.