Sycamore Partners Management, L.P. Buys Torrid Holdings Inc

Investment company Sycamore Partners Management, L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys Torrid Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sycamore Partners Management, L.P.. As of 2021Q4, Sycamore Partners Management, L.P. owns 1 stocks with a total value of $814 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: CURV,
- Torrid Holdings Inc (CURV) - 82,351,986 shares, 100.00% of the total portfolio. New Position
Sycamore Partners Management, L.P. initiated holding in Torrid Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.79 and $19.84, with an estimated average price of $14.81. The stock is now traded at around $9.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 100%. The holding were 82,351,986 shares as of 2021-12-31.
