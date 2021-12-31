Berylson Capital Partners, Llc Buys Archaea Energy Inc, Toast Inc, Elastic NV, Sells Lightspeed Commerce Inc, Chewy Inc, Sema4 Holdings Corp

New Purchases: TOST, ESTC, FSLY, PTON, PAR, BILI, JAMF, JAMF, PENN, JD, VMEO, COIN, PDD,

TOST, ESTC, FSLY, PTON, PAR, BILI, JAMF, JAMF, PENN, JD, VMEO, COIN, PDD, Added Positions: LFG,

LFG, Reduced Positions: LSPD, CHWY, NMIH, CDLX, PLBY, COMP, HGV, ODP, CPRI,

LSPD, CHWY, NMIH, CDLX, PLBY, COMP, HGV, ODP, CPRI, Sold Out: SMFR, SE, BKD, CRCT, DADA, GDS, API, CVNA, SLGC, TNL, OTLY, PNT, LTCH, ADPT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Archaea Energy Inc, Toast Inc, Elastic NV, Fastly Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, sells Lightspeed Commerce Inc, Chewy Inc, Sema4 Holdings Corp, NMI Holdings Inc, Cardlytics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Berylson Capital Partners, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Berylson Capital Partners, Llc owns 25 stocks with a total value of $91 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Archaea Energy Inc (LFG) - 586,612 shares, 11.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 195.36% Lightspeed Commerce Inc (LSPD) - 143,800 shares, 6.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 61.96% Toast Inc (TOST) - 161,500 shares, 6.18% of the total portfolio. New Position Chewy Inc (CHWY) - 94,200 shares, 6.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 66.83% NMI Holdings Inc (NMIH) - 253,000 shares, 6.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 63.16%

Berylson Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in Toast Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.85 and $65.22, with an estimated average price of $46.01. The stock is now traded at around $23.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.18%. The holding were 161,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Berylson Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in Elastic NV. The purchase prices were between $110.55 and $186.78, with an estimated average price of $150.73. The stock is now traded at around $91.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.81%. The holding were 35,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Berylson Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in Fastly Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.09 and $54.39, with an estimated average price of $43.41. The stock is now traded at around $28.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.8%. The holding were 123,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Berylson Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.56 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $60.04. The stock is now traded at around $32.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.06%. The holding were 103,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Berylson Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in PAR Technology Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.38 and $68.81, with an estimated average price of $60.12. The stock is now traded at around $44.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.67%. The holding were 63,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Berylson Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in Bilibili Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.57 and $89.02, with an estimated average price of $66.62. The stock is now traded at around $37.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.24%. The holding were 63,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Berylson Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in Archaea Energy Inc by 195.36%. The purchase prices were between $16.84 and $21.59, with an estimated average price of $18.87. The stock is now traded at around $16.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.81%. The holding were 586,612 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Berylson Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Sema4 Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $4.4 and $8.8, with an estimated average price of $6.72.

Berylson Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Sea Ltd. The sale prices were between $205.68 and $366.99, with an estimated average price of $296.89.

Berylson Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. The sale prices were between $4.72 and $7.57, with an estimated average price of $6.22.

Berylson Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Cricut Inc. The sale prices were between $21.55 and $30, with an estimated average price of $25.31.

Berylson Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Dada Nexus Ltd. The sale prices were between $11.91 and $24.2, with an estimated average price of $19.27.

Berylson Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in GDS Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $42.8 and $63.86, with an estimated average price of $55.01.