Stonehill Capital Management Llc Buys Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co, Sonos Inc, , Sells Marathon Petroleum Corp, Burford Capital, Trinity Biotech PLC

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co, Sonos Inc, , Liberty Broadband Corp, Liberty Broadband Corp, sells Marathon Petroleum Corp, Burford Capital, Trinity Biotech PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stonehill Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q4, Stonehill Capital Management Llc owns 22 stocks with a total value of $389 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT) - 3,150,922 shares, 17.29% of the total portfolio. New Position Vistra Corp (VST) - 1,900,844 shares, 11.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.55% Sonos Inc (SONO) - 1,367,249 shares, 10.49% of the total portfolio. New Position Edison International (EIX) - 488,077 shares, 8.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.05% Anterix Inc (ATEX) - 560,317 shares, 8.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 59.21%

Stonehill Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. The purchase prices were between $18.37 and $24.14, with an estimated average price of $20.82. The stock is now traded at around $16.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 17.29%. The holding were 3,150,922 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stonehill Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Sonos Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.85 and $34.99, with an estimated average price of $31.77. The stock is now traded at around $28.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.49%. The holding were 1,367,249 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stonehill Capital Management Llc initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $66.25 and $90.11, with an estimated average price of $82.35. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.43%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stonehill Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Liberty Broadband Corp. The purchase prices were between $147.21 and $174.38, with an estimated average price of $161.83. The stock is now traded at around $150.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.01%. The holding were 121,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stonehill Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Liberty Broadband Corp. The purchase prices were between $148.48 and $177.33, with an estimated average price of $164.24. The stock is now traded at around $153.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.93%. The holding were 119,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stonehill Capital Management Llc initiated holding in SPDR Biotech ETF. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $134.15, with an estimated average price of $120.52. The stock is now traded at around $94.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 73,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stonehill Capital Management Llc added to a holding in 51job Inc by 152.70%. The purchase prices were between $45.27 and $69.34, with an estimated average price of $56.72. The stock is now traded at around $49.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.81%. The holding were 632,444 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stonehill Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Anterix Inc by 59.21%. The purchase prices were between $56.14 and $64.87, with an estimated average price of $60.68. The stock is now traded at around $55.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.15%. The holding were 560,317 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stonehill Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Tricida Inc by 540.91%. The purchase prices were between $4.19 and $9.56, with an estimated average price of $6.54. The stock is now traded at around $9.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 916,967 shares as of 2021-12-31.