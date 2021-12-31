Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Stonehill Capital Management Llc Buys Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co, Sonos Inc, , Sells Marathon Petroleum Corp, Burford Capital, Trinity Biotech PLC

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Stonehill Capital Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co, Sonos Inc, , Liberty Broadband Corp, Liberty Broadband Corp, sells Marathon Petroleum Corp, Burford Capital, Trinity Biotech PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stonehill Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q4, Stonehill Capital Management Llc owns 22 stocks with a total value of $389 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of STONEHILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/stonehill+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of STONEHILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC
  1. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT) - 3,150,922 shares, 17.29% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Vistra Corp (VST) - 1,900,844 shares, 11.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.55%
  3. Sonos Inc (SONO) - 1,367,249 shares, 10.49% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Edison International (EIX) - 488,077 shares, 8.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.05%
  5. Anterix Inc (ATEX) - 560,317 shares, 8.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 59.21%
New Purchase: Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT)

Stonehill Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. The purchase prices were between $18.37 and $24.14, with an estimated average price of $20.82. The stock is now traded at around $16.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 17.29%. The holding were 3,150,922 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Sonos Inc (SONO)

Stonehill Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Sonos Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.85 and $34.99, with an estimated average price of $31.77. The stock is now traded at around $28.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.49%. The holding were 1,367,249 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: (ATH)

Stonehill Capital Management Llc initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $66.25 and $90.11, with an estimated average price of $82.35. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.43%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDA)

Stonehill Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Liberty Broadband Corp. The purchase prices were between $147.21 and $174.38, with an estimated average price of $161.83. The stock is now traded at around $150.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.01%. The holding were 121,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK)

Stonehill Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Liberty Broadband Corp. The purchase prices were between $148.48 and $177.33, with an estimated average price of $164.24. The stock is now traded at around $153.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.93%. The holding were 119,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI)

Stonehill Capital Management Llc initiated holding in SPDR Biotech ETF. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $134.15, with an estimated average price of $120.52. The stock is now traded at around $94.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 73,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: 51job Inc (JOBS)

Stonehill Capital Management Llc added to a holding in 51job Inc by 152.70%. The purchase prices were between $45.27 and $69.34, with an estimated average price of $56.72. The stock is now traded at around $49.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.81%. The holding were 632,444 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Anterix Inc (ATEX)

Stonehill Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Anterix Inc by 59.21%. The purchase prices were between $56.14 and $64.87, with an estimated average price of $60.68. The stock is now traded at around $55.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.15%. The holding were 560,317 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Tricida Inc (TCDA)

Stonehill Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Tricida Inc by 540.91%. The purchase prices were between $4.19 and $9.56, with an estimated average price of $6.54. The stock is now traded at around $9.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 916,967 shares as of 2021-12-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of STONEHILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC. Also check out:

1. STONEHILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. STONEHILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. STONEHILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that STONEHILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus