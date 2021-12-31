Hound Partners, LLC Buys Zendesk Inc, HCA Healthcare Inc, GoDaddy Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Microsoft Corp, Workday Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Zendesk Inc, HCA Healthcare Inc, GoDaddy Inc, Open Lending Corp, Stronghold Digital Mining Inc, sells Alibaba Group Holding, Microsoft Corp, Workday Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, TransDigm Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hound Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Hound Partners, LLC owns 111 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Hound Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hound+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 793,024 shares, 19.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.08% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 645,699 shares, 8.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.49% Kirby Corp (KEX) - 2,223,890 shares, 7.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.45% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 317,545 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.92% HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA) - 333,550 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 85.87%

Hound Partners, LLC initiated holding in Zendesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.74 and $135.23, with an estimated average price of $106.79. The stock is now traded at around $118.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.84%. The holding were 654,423 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hound Partners, LLC initiated holding in GoDaddy Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.71 and $84.86, with an estimated average price of $71.56. The stock is now traded at around $84.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 364,055 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hound Partners, LLC initiated holding in Open Lending Corp. The purchase prices were between $21.2 and $35.18, with an estimated average price of $28.11. The stock is now traded at around $19.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 957,784 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hound Partners, LLC initiated holding in Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.87 and $33.26, with an estimated average price of $20.75. The stock is now traded at around $11.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 1,614,625 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hound Partners, LLC initiated holding in Atreca Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.87 and $6.29, with an estimated average price of $4.62. The stock is now traded at around $1.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 982,386 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hound Partners, LLC initiated holding in Robinhood Markets Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.11 and $42.07, with an estimated average price of $30.37. The stock is now traded at around $13.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 175,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hound Partners, LLC added to a holding in HCA Healthcare Inc by 85.87%. The purchase prices were between $225.59 and $260, with an estimated average price of $244.69. The stock is now traded at around $251.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 333,550 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hound Partners, LLC added to a holding in Ross Stores Inc by 26.23%. The purchase prices were between $104.87 and $119.65, with an estimated average price of $111.87. The stock is now traded at around $95.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 517,369 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hound Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.

Hound Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Workday Inc. The sale prices were between $249.68 and $300.9, with an estimated average price of $278.01.

Hound Partners, LLC sold out a holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $238.37 and $282.61, with an estimated average price of $260.16.

Hound Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Freshworks Inc. The sale prices were between $24.16 and $50.25, with an estimated average price of $36.05.

Hound Partners, LLC sold out a holding in CarGurus Inc. The sale prices were between $31.06 and $39.14, with an estimated average price of $35.15.