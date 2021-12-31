Hound Partners, LLC Buys Zendesk Inc, HCA Healthcare Inc, GoDaddy Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Microsoft Corp, Workday Inc

- New Purchases: ZEN, GDDY, LPRO, SDIG, BCEL, HOOD, BGFV, VRM, MBAC.U, HIPO,
- Added Positions: HCA, IWM, ROST, VTWO, VOO, W, KEX, VAPO, NGMS, NXST,
- Reduced Positions: MSFT, FIS, TDG, FB, FTCH, OPEN, STZ, GOOG, RH, DNB, MIT.U, ACII.U, WPCB.U, TETCU, FSNB.U, LCAAU, TRTL.U, AFTR.U,
- Sold Out: BABA, WDAY, IQV, FRSH, FRSH, CARG, DGNU, GSQB.U, APACU, STER, PIAI.U, EQHA.U, CVII.U, TWNT.U, PMVC.U, CONXU, SCOAU, CLRMU, AAC.U, ANAC.U, HERAU, KAHC.U, PRPB.U, GFX.U, KRNLU, DOCN, NMMCU, HIGA.U, GSQD.U, GLBLU, DHCAU, HYACU, HYACU, SMIHU, LAAAU, OLPX, VGII.U, BRIVU, JCICU, JWSM.U, SBEAU, LFTRU, HTPA.U, CTAQU, CFIVU, NXU.U, CPUH.U, FLME.U, ASZ.U, ANZUU, SNII.U, KVSC, HCNEU, JUGGU, VYGG.U, CSTA.U, TMAC.U, FACA.U, EQT, HMTV, WVE, KROS, HPX.U, RBAC.U, EQD.U, TMPMU, CRHC, PHICU, BIOTU, ITHXU, BLUA.U, GHACU, JOFFU, SPAQ.U, SPAQ.U, APGB.U, SPTKU, CFVIU, GSEVU, ATVCU, GTPBU, FTVIU, GDP, CCV.U, PV.U, HHLA.U, TCACU, GIIXU, GTPAU, JATT.U, IMPX.U, APSG.U, VIIAU, SHACU, HCAQ, TBCPU, CCVI.U, IBER.U, NDACU, KVSA, LOKM.U, CWAN, LFMD, KINZU, SCLEU, HUGS.U, DDI, AGCB, CFFVU, ASPCU, SVFB, SVFC, WPCA.U,
For the details of Hound Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hound+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Hound Partners, LLC
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 793,024 shares, 19.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.08%
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 645,699 shares, 8.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.49%
- Kirby Corp (KEX) - 2,223,890 shares, 7.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.45%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 317,545 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.92%
- HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA) - 333,550 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 85.87%
Hound Partners, LLC initiated holding in Zendesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.74 and $135.23, with an estimated average price of $106.79. The stock is now traded at around $118.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.84%. The holding were 654,423 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: GoDaddy Inc (GDDY)
Hound Partners, LLC initiated holding in GoDaddy Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.71 and $84.86, with an estimated average price of $71.56. The stock is now traded at around $84.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 364,055 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Open Lending Corp (LPRO)
Hound Partners, LLC initiated holding in Open Lending Corp. The purchase prices were between $21.2 and $35.18, with an estimated average price of $28.11. The stock is now traded at around $19.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 957,784 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (SDIG)
Hound Partners, LLC initiated holding in Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.87 and $33.26, with an estimated average price of $20.75. The stock is now traded at around $11.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 1,614,625 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Atreca Inc (BCEL)
Hound Partners, LLC initiated holding in Atreca Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.87 and $6.29, with an estimated average price of $4.62. The stock is now traded at around $1.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 982,386 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD)
Hound Partners, LLC initiated holding in Robinhood Markets Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.11 and $42.07, with an estimated average price of $30.37. The stock is now traded at around $13.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 175,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)
Hound Partners, LLC added to a holding in HCA Healthcare Inc by 85.87%. The purchase prices were between $225.59 and $260, with an estimated average price of $244.69. The stock is now traded at around $251.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 333,550 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Ross Stores Inc (ROST)
Hound Partners, LLC added to a holding in Ross Stores Inc by 26.23%. The purchase prices were between $104.87 and $119.65, with an estimated average price of $111.87. The stock is now traded at around $95.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 517,369 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Hound Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.Sold Out: Workday Inc (WDAY)
Hound Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Workday Inc. The sale prices were between $249.68 and $300.9, with an estimated average price of $278.01.Sold Out: IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV)
Hound Partners, LLC sold out a holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $238.37 and $282.61, with an estimated average price of $260.16.Sold Out: Freshworks Inc (FRSH)
Hound Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Freshworks Inc. The sale prices were between $24.16 and $50.25, with an estimated average price of $36.05.Sold Out: Freshworks Inc (FRSH)
Hound Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Freshworks Inc. The sale prices were between $24.16 and $50.25, with an estimated average price of $36.05.Sold Out: CarGurus Inc (CARG)
Hound Partners, LLC sold out a holding in CarGurus Inc. The sale prices were between $31.06 and $39.14, with an estimated average price of $35.15.
