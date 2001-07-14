IronNet Expands Global Reach in Singapore with Addition of Leading Healthcare and Finance Customers

IronNet, Inc. (NYSE: IRNT) (“IronNet”), an innovative leader Transforming Cybersecurity Through Collective DefenseSM, today announced that it has expanded its international footprint with the addition of a leading wealth management platform as well as a private healthcare service from Singapore as customers.

Both organizations—which are remaining anonymous to protect their operational security—will use IronNet’s leading AI-based %3Cb%3ENetwork+Detection+and+Response+%28NDR%29%3C%2Fb%3E solution as well as the %3Cb%3EIronNet+Collective+Defense%3C%2Fb%3ESM platform, to collaborate in real time to better detect and defend against cyber attacks.

As cyberattacks increase in scale, sophistication, and frequency, Singapore’s critical sectors are re-evaluating their traditional approach to cybersecurity and looking to the latest technologies and models to give themselves a clear advantage when protecting their customers and their business.

The IronNet Collective Defense platform provides that advantage as the first automated cyber solution that delivers threat knowledge and intelligence across industries at machine speed. By leveraging IronNet’s advanced AI-driven NDR capabilities, the Collective Defense platform can detect and prioritize anomalous activity inside individual enterprise network environments.

"We chose IronNet over other options after demonstrating in-depth Proof of Value criteria,” stated the Director of IT for the Wealth Management Platform. “Through the detections, IronNet's solution clearly showed its value, and we are looking at a long-term partnership with IronNet to augment our existing investments."

The IronNet Collective Defense platform analyzes threat detections across the community to identify broad attack patterns and provides anonymized intelligence back to all community members in real time, giving all members early insight into potential incoming attacks. This increased visibility of known and unknown cyber threats, combined with the ability to collaborate in real time, can help improve effectiveness of cyber defenders by allowing for faster triage and stronger response capabilities.

"IronNet was chosen after very careful and deliberate evaluation criteria,” said the Chief Information Security Officer for the private health service company. “IronNet's solution clearly showed the value and the support from the team on the ground was instrumental in choosing them as the trusted advisor and technology provider for threat hunting.”

“It’s no coincidence that critical sectors, managing the most sensitive of data, look to IronNet to safeguard their information and their business,” said Gaurav Chhiber, Vice President of APJ at IronNet.“Collective Defense combines advanced behavioral analytics with sector and nationwide intelligence to help ensure the security and resilience of the most critical sectors and infrastructure.

Founded in 2014 by GEN (Ret.) Keith Alexander, IronNet, Inc. (NYSE: IRNT) is a global cybersecurity leader that is transforming how organizations secure their networks by delivering the first-ever Collective Defense platform operating at scale. Employing a number of former NSA cybersecurity operators with offensive and defensive cyber experience, IronNet integrates deep tradecraft knowledge into its industry-leading products to solve the most challenging cyber problems facing the world today.

