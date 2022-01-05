American Campus Communities Discloses Receipt of Nomination from Land & Buildings

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE: ACC) (“ACC” or the “Company”) today issued the following statement:

Over the past 15 months, ACC has made every attempt to maintain a constructive dialogue with Land & Buildings, as the Company does with all of its shareholders. One year ago, ACC entered into a settlement agreement with Land & Buildings and appointed three new independent directors, elected a new Board Chair and formed a Capital Allocation Committee chaired by Craig Leupold, former CEO of Green Street Advisors, who was appointed as part of the agreement.

The Company has delivered outstanding results, created significant shareholder value and quickly re-stabilized from the significant impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Earnings results for the first nine months of 2021 eclipsed expectations and cumulatively exceeded guidance by $0.12 per share, or almost 10 percent. Additionally, net operating income (“NOI”) returned to pre-pandemic levels a full year earlier than anticipated, with 95.8 percent opening fall occupancy for the 2021-2022 academic year and rental rate growth of 3.8 percent, both of which were above the high-end of the Company’s previously communicated expectations. As a result, ACC’s public market valuation achieved an all-time high of $57.29 per share at the end of 2021.

On the capital allocation front, ACC recently formed a joint venture with Harrison Street’s social infrastructure platform to recapitalize a minority 45 percent interest in ACC’s existing eight-property Arizona State University student housing portfolio, with the Company retaining ownership of the majority 55 percent interest. The transaction satisfies ACC’s 2022 capital sourcing transactions of $200 - $400 million and will provide additional proceeds moving into 2023. With this joint venture now in place, ACC is well positioned to execute on further potential on-campus transactions in its pipeline, creating an expansive opportunity for growth and value creation.

Consistent with the Company’s commitment to transparency, ACC believes it is important to disclose recent developments to set the record straight regarding Land & Buildings’ actions and intentions.

As previously disclosed, in November 2021, Jonathan Litt privately requested that the ACC Board add him as a new director. The Board interviewed and was in the process of assessing Mr. Litt as a candidate, but the review process was not completed because Mr. Litt did not follow through on his commitment to provide additional information to the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee. Surprisingly, rather than provide the information he promised, on December 17, 2021, Mr. Litt privately nominated a different Land & Buildings representative, Corey Lorinsky, to stand for election to the ACC Board. This abrupt change of course gave the Board serious cause for concern as to the credibility and true motives of Land & Buildings.

Notwithstanding these concerns, the Board carefully considered Mr. Lorinsky as a director candidate, taking into account the factors the Board uses to evaluate any candidate, including his experience, the Board’s direct interactions with him over the past year, diversity and the current composition of the ACC Board. The Board determined that Mr. Lorinsky would not be an additive member to the ACC Board, and this was privately communicated to Land & Buildings1 on January 5, 2022.

On January 18, 2022, ACC received another letter from Land & Buildings in which Mr. Litt demanded that he or his colleague be added to the Board, saying, “Both myself (sic) and Corey Lorinsky, my partner of over ten years, are uniquely qualified to be on the Board of ACC and we remain open to resolving the nomination.”

Most recently, on February 15, 2022, ACC received a letter from Land & Buildings in which the hedge fund does not propose to acquire ACC, but claims that it is “indicating its willingness to offer to acquire” ACC2 for $57.00 per share, below the Company’s recent all-time high of $57.29. Land & Buildings’ actions to date, its inability to finance or consummate a transaction, and its use of this same “faux bid” tactic on at least two prior occasions in efforts to force the sales of other companies, highlight the fact that Land & Buildings is not a credible potential buyer of ACC. ACC’s Board is resolute in its commitment to acting in the best interest of shareholders, and would always consider and respond to a bona fide, actionable proposal from a credible potential counterparty that maximizes value for shareholders.

The Company has engaged with Land & Buildings in good faith for more than a year, and had hoped to again avoid the expense and unnecessary distraction of a contested director election by reaching a mutually acceptable resolution. To be clear, however, ACC does not believe it is in the best interests of all other shareholders to appoint Mr. Lorinsky as a director. Accordingly, while the Company and its advisors will continue to engage with Land & Buildings and encourage them to withdraw Mr. Lorinsky’s nomination, at this time ACC is preparing for the costly and distracting proxy contest that Land & Buildings initiated.

ACC is a strong company, with a uniquely valuable portfolio, talented employees and diversified sources of capital. We have successfully navigated through the disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic and believe we are now poised to benefit from recent initiatives and the positive fundamentals of the student housing operating environment to deliver recession resilient, robust organic growth, meaningful earnings growth and substantial net asset value creation to investors.

The Board and management team believe it is an exciting time to own ACC and we are confident in the Company’s future prospects. We look forward to continued engagement with our shareholders as we build on our momentum.

The Board intends to present its recommendation regarding any director nominees in ACC’s definitive proxy statement and other materials, to be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and mailed in due course. The 2022 Annual Meeting has not yet been scheduled and no shareholder action is required at this time.

BofA Securities is serving as financial advisor and Dentons US LLP is serving as legal counsel to the Company.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc. is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties. As of September 30, 2021, American Campus Communities owned 166 student housing properties containing approximately 111,900 beds. Including its owned and third-party managed properties, ACC's total managed portfolio consisted of 202 properties with approximately 140,700 beds. Visit www.americancampus.com.

