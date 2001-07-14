The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Ericsson (ERIC) on Behalf of Investors

The+Law+Offices+of+Frank+R.+Cruz announces an investigation of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (“Ericsson” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ERIC) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On February 15, 2022, Ericsson disclosed results of an internal investigation that detailed suspect payments made to use alternate transport routes in connection with circumventing Iraqi Customs, at a time when militant organizations, including ISIS, controlled some routes. The Company found “violations of Ericsson’s internal financial controls; conflicts of interest; non-compliance with tax laws; and obstruction of the investigation.” Though the investigation closed in 2019, the Company reportedly “did not find it material enough to disclose the findings” but “revisited its stance after enquiries about the probe from media outlets.”

On this news, Ericsson’s stock fell $1.45, or 11.6%, to close at $11.01 per share on February 16, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

