Jade Capital Advisors, LLC Buys United Rentals Inc, United States Steel Corp, Parker Hannifin Corp, Sells United Airlines Holdings Inc, Westlake Chemical Corp, JetBlue Airways Corp

New Purchases: URI, X, ITT, MLM, MHK, NUE, CX, VXX, XOM, B, PLUG, EXP, TSE, FCEL, RIOT, UNVR, GSM, LYB,

URI, X, ITT, MLM, MHK, NUE, CX, VXX, XOM, B, PLUG, EXP, TSE, FCEL, RIOT, UNVR, GSM, LYB, Added Positions: PH, HUN, CCL, TROX, OLN, CMC, ALK, GE, AIR, CC, ALB, AXTA, MOS, SWN, STNG, CTRA,

PH, HUN, CCL, TROX, OLN, CMC, ALK, GE, AIR, CC, ALB, AXTA, MOS, SWN, STNG, CTRA, Reduced Positions: JBLU, ALGT, RTX, NCLH, VMC, HA, AA, HUBB, TECK, CF, ATI, OIH, MP, GPK, BTU,

JBLU, ALGT, RTX, NCLH, VMC, HA, AA, HUBB, TECK, CF, ATI, OIH, MP, GPK, BTU, Sold Out: UAL, WLK, APTV, OEC, DAL, LSTR, TDG, FTV, EMN, XPO, DE, BHP, ESI, OXY, WCC, AAL, SAIA, APA, IPI, XL,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys United Rentals Inc, United States Steel Corp, Parker Hannifin Corp, Huntsman Corp, Carnival Corp, sells United Airlines Holdings Inc, Westlake Chemical Corp, JetBlue Airways Corp, Allegiant Travel Co, Aptiv PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jade Capital Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Jade Capital Advisors, LLC owns 75 stocks with a total value of $132 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

General Electric Co (GE) - 77,500 shares, 6.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.81% Olin Corp (OLN) - 140,000 shares, 6.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.00% Carnival Corp (CCL) - 311,823 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 54.50% Boeing Co (BA) - 32,500 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK) - 110,000 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.67%

Jade Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in United Rentals Inc. The purchase prices were between $321.98 and $392.79, with an estimated average price of $356.37. The stock is now traded at around $325.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.31%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jade Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in United States Steel Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.5 and $26.88, with an estimated average price of $23.62. The stock is now traded at around $24.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jade Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ITT Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.21 and $104.7, with an estimated average price of $98.1. The stock is now traded at around $89.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jade Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Martin Marietta Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $348.11 and $441.72, with an estimated average price of $406.9. The stock is now traded at around $391.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jade Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Mohawk Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $163.95 and $199.06, with an estimated average price of $178.37. The stock is now traded at around $150.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jade Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $95.99 and $119.67, with an estimated average price of $109.69. The stock is now traded at around $122.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jade Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Parker Hannifin Corp by 2000.00%. The purchase prices were between $284.71 and $334, with an estimated average price of $309.87. The stock is now traded at around $310.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 10,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jade Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Huntsman Corp by 260.00%. The purchase prices were between $30.47 and $35.12, with an estimated average price of $32.68. The stock is now traded at around $41.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 126,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jade Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Carnival Corp by 54.50%. The purchase prices were between $16.38 and $25.42, with an estimated average price of $21.3. The stock is now traded at around $23.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 311,823 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jade Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Tronox Holdings PLC by 135.00%. The purchase prices were between $21.55 and $26.24, with an estimated average price of $23.9. The stock is now traded at around $23.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 176,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jade Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Olin Corp by 40.00%. The purchase prices were between $48.56 and $64.42, with an estimated average price of $56.24. The stock is now traded at around $52.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 140,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jade Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Commercial Metals Co by 88.02%. The purchase prices were between $30.9 and $36.41, with an estimated average price of $33.19. The stock is now traded at around $36.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 128,170 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jade Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in United Airlines Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $39.06 and $53.11, with an estimated average price of $46.29.

Jade Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Westlake Chemical Corp. The sale prices were between $88.62 and $104.51, with an estimated average price of $97.58.

Jade Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Aptiv PLC. The sale prices were between $153.36 and $178.12, with an estimated average price of $167.06.

Jade Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Orion Engineered Carbons SA. The sale prices were between $16.99 and $20.29, with an estimated average price of $18.61.

Jade Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The sale prices were between $33.53 and $44.96, with an estimated average price of $39.93.

Jade Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Landstar System Inc. The sale prices were between $155.21 and $185.99, with an estimated average price of $171.75.

Jade Capital Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in JetBlue Airways Corp by 90%. The sale prices were between $12.86 and $16.17, with an estimated average price of $14.67. The stock is now traded at around $16.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -4.02%. Jade Capital Advisors, LLC still held 50,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jade Capital Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Allegiant Travel Co by 87.4%. The sale prices were between $163.67 and $202.31, with an estimated average price of $185.51. The stock is now traded at around $178.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.15%. Jade Capital Advisors, LLC still held 3,963 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jade Capital Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 85%. The sale prices were between $79.05 and $91.86, with an estimated average price of $87.1. The stock is now traded at around $94.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.13%. Jade Capital Advisors, LLC still held 7,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jade Capital Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd by 60.98%. The sale prices were between $17.79 and $28.92, with an estimated average price of $23.81. The stock is now traded at around $22.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.95%. Jade Capital Advisors, LLC still held 80,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jade Capital Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Vulcan Materials Co by 75%. The sale prices were between $169.28 and $208.97, with an estimated average price of $194.33. The stock is now traded at around $191.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.49%. Jade Capital Advisors, LLC still held 5,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jade Capital Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Hawaiian Holdings Inc by 83.33%. The sale prices were between $17.3 and $23.95, with an estimated average price of $20.19. The stock is now traded at around $20.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.27%. Jade Capital Advisors, LLC still held 20,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.