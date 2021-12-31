683 Capital Management, LLC Buys Opendoor Technologies Inc, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Concord Acquisition Corp II Class A, Sells SmileDirectClub Inc, PG&E Corp, Concord Acquisition Corp II

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Opendoor Technologies Inc, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Concord Acquisition Corp II Class A, Concord Acquisition Corp II Class A, Herbalife Nutrition, sells SmileDirectClub Inc, PG&E Corp, Concord Acquisition Corp II, Concord Acquisition Corp, TPG Pace Solutions Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, 683 Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, 683 Capital Management, LLC owns 345 stocks with a total value of $2.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

General Motors Co (GM) - 3,520,800 shares, 7.65% of the total portfolio. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC) - 6,711,000 shares, 6.76% of the total portfolio. Carvana Co (CVNA) - 600,000 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.09% Enova International Inc (ENVA) - 3,049,000 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) - 7,310,000 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 265.50%

683 Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Concord Acquisition Corp II Class A. The purchase prices were between $9.69 and $9.86, with an estimated average price of $9.8. The stock is now traded at around $9.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 2,475,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

683 Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Supernova Partners Acquisition Co II Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9.75 and $12.05, with an estimated average price of $10.45. The stock is now traded at around $9.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 2,200,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

683 Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Concord Acquisition Corp III. The purchase prices were between $10.07 and $10.25, with an estimated average price of $10.17. The stock is now traded at around $10.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 2,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

683 Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Trajectory Alpha Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $9.95, with an estimated average price of $9.93. The stock is now traded at around $9.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 1,485,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

683 Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Hawks Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.65 and $9.78, with an estimated average price of $9.71. The stock is now traded at around $9.725100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 1,280,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

683 Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Opendoor Technologies Inc by 265.50%. The purchase prices were between $13.3 and $24.75, with an estimated average price of $18.98. The stock is now traded at around $11.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.88%. The holding were 7,310,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

683 Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 147.57%. The purchase prices were between $122.47 and $156.76, with an estimated average price of $137.28. The stock is now traded at around $120.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 759,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

683 Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd by 28.87%. The purchase prices were between $37.34 and $47.47, with an estimated average price of $41.52. The stock is now traded at around $43.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 2,531,097 shares as of 2021-12-31.

683 Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in uniQure NV by 76.17%. The purchase prices were between $20.24 and $36.01, with an estimated average price of $28.54. The stock is now traded at around $17.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 1,253,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

683 Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Galapagos NV by 29.04%. The purchase prices were between $47.03 and $57.12, with an estimated average price of $52.17. The stock is now traded at around $67.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 905,121 shares as of 2021-12-31.

683 Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in TG Therapeutics Inc by 45.73%. The purchase prices were between $15.2 and $35.51, with an estimated average price of $25.73. The stock is now traded at around $11.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 1,207,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

683 Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in SmileDirectClub Inc. The sale prices were between $2.32 and $6.75, with an estimated average price of $4.13.

683 Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Concord Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.61 and $10.29, with an estimated average price of $10.04.

683 Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in TPG Pace Solutions Corp. The sale prices were between $9.63 and $10.25, with an estimated average price of $10.08.

683 Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Horizon Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.95 and $12.29, with an estimated average price of $10.52.

683 Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.2 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.88.

683 Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co II. The sale prices were between $10 and $11.12, with an estimated average price of $10.16.