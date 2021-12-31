683 Capital Management, LLC Buys Opendoor Technologies Inc, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Concord Acquisition Corp II Class A, Sells SmileDirectClub Inc, PG&E Corp, Concord Acquisition Corp II

- New Purchases: CNDA, CNDA, SNII, CNDB.U, TCOA.U, HWKZ, GTACU, GMII, PTOC, APMI, QFTA, GIAC, VGII, OACB, HWKZ.U, TRTN, VCSA, PHAT, OHAAU, ARGU, GTAC, ADGI, CNDB, GMFIU, CBAY, TRAQ.U, NETC.U, ZINGU, BRPM, RRAC.U, DWAC, INSW, STET.U, AEAE, OHAA, FIACU, CCTSU, OXUS, GIA, AFACU, SMAP, MCAG, LGTO, FLAG, FLAG, FEXDU, AEHA, BRKHU, ANZU, ACQR, JMAC, DAOOU, IGTAU, TRAQ, LOKM, ATAQ, KAHC, TRTL, ROCLU, ROCAU, WEL.U, AOGOU, BRG, BHACU, VSACU, ENCPU, SGII, LIBY, AEHR, CDR, CYBE, GCBC, LCNB, LXU, NBN, SHBI, STRS, TCI, UNTY, APEN, FMAO, ADMA, VRDN, RMBL, AMR, METC, RDVT, TCDA, AADI, FRLAU, LIBYU, RRAC, FRLA, ALCO, BBW, HBP, PFSW, PXLW, SBOW, VTNR, III, DHX, PCB, REI, NETI, GWGH, ENOB, NEXT, SRRA, XAIR, SD, APRN, CODX, SBT, ONDS, BBIG, XERS, PHUN, CABA, PROG, GOED, AGFY, LHDX, NVVE, MYMD, ZEV, CADL, USCB, GREE, LMDX, PCX, FIAC, VSAC, TSHA, HTZ, ENER, ROC,
- Added Positions: OPEN, IAC, HLF, CVNA, GLPG, QURE, TGTX, SNDX, GGPI, SFIX, HLXA, PRG, INSE, SHLX, CDLX, LMACA, CLLS, AFMD, SQZ, EURN, MGTX, DNZ, LITT, GLTA, CFRX, EIGR, HYAC, HYAC, ROCG, WRAC, SWAG,
- Reduced Positions: PCG, CND, ADNT, APMIU, MMP, FE, IOVA, CMPR, FENC, AMZN, APTO, GIA.U, FLAG.U, WVE, DEO, HCC, DRTT, VMEO, LITTU, ANGI, ADVM, ARDX, SMRT, GOLD, DRAYU,
- Sold Out: SDC, CNDA.U, TPGS, HZAC, KURI, KVSB, CUE, BSN, DFPH, NGCA, ITOS, ARGUU, RTPY, FORE, MCAD, DDMX, DDMX, FSII, OXUSU, ACET, AEHAU, PRVB, HCAQ, SMFR, VYNE, GLTA.U, CMLT, ACHR, LEGO, HYMC, VTIQU, VTIQU, WRAC.U, ROCGU, SWAGU, PAQCU, FOREU, PMGMU,
For the details of 683 Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/683+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of 683 Capital Management, LLC
- General Motors Co (GM) - 3,520,800 shares, 7.65% of the total portfolio.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC) - 6,711,000 shares, 6.76% of the total portfolio.
- Carvana Co (CVNA) - 600,000 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.09%
- Enova International Inc (ENVA) - 3,049,000 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio.
- Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) - 7,310,000 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 265.50%
683 Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Concord Acquisition Corp II Class A. The purchase prices were between $9.69 and $9.86, with an estimated average price of $9.8. The stock is now traded at around $9.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 2,475,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Concord Acquisition Corp II Class A (CNDA)
683 Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Supernova Partners Acquisition Co II Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9.75 and $12.05, with an estimated average price of $10.45. The stock is now traded at around $9.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 2,200,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Concord Acquisition Corp III (CNDB.U)
683 Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Concord Acquisition Corp III. The purchase prices were between $10.07 and $10.25, with an estimated average price of $10.17. The stock is now traded at around $10.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 2,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Trajectory Alpha Acquisition Corp (TCOA.U)
683 Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Trajectory Alpha Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $9.95, with an estimated average price of $9.93. The stock is now traded at around $9.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 1,485,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Hawks Acquisition Corp (HWKZ)
683 Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Hawks Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.65 and $9.78, with an estimated average price of $9.71. The stock is now traded at around $9.725100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 1,280,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN)
683 Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Opendoor Technologies Inc by 265.50%. The purchase prices were between $13.3 and $24.75, with an estimated average price of $18.98. The stock is now traded at around $11.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.88%. The holding were 7,310,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)
683 Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 147.57%. The purchase prices were between $122.47 and $156.76, with an estimated average price of $137.28. The stock is now traded at around $120.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 759,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF)
683 Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd by 28.87%. The purchase prices were between $37.34 and $47.47, with an estimated average price of $41.52. The stock is now traded at around $43.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 2,531,097 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: uniQure NV (QURE)
683 Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in uniQure NV by 76.17%. The purchase prices were between $20.24 and $36.01, with an estimated average price of $28.54. The stock is now traded at around $17.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 1,253,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Galapagos NV (GLPG)
683 Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Galapagos NV by 29.04%. The purchase prices were between $47.03 and $57.12, with an estimated average price of $52.17. The stock is now traded at around $67.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 905,121 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX)
683 Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in TG Therapeutics Inc by 45.73%. The purchase prices were between $15.2 and $35.51, with an estimated average price of $25.73. The stock is now traded at around $11.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 1,207,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: SmileDirectClub Inc (SDC)
683 Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in SmileDirectClub Inc. The sale prices were between $2.32 and $6.75, with an estimated average price of $4.13.Sold Out: Concord Acquisition Corp II (CNDA.U)
683 Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Concord Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.61 and $10.29, with an estimated average price of $10.04.Sold Out: TPG Pace Solutions Corp (TPGS)
683 Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in TPG Pace Solutions Corp. The sale prices were between $9.63 and $10.25, with an estimated average price of $10.08.Sold Out: Horizon Acquisition Corp (HZAC)
683 Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Horizon Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.95 and $12.29, with an estimated average price of $10.52.Sold Out: Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp (KURI)
683 Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.2 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.88.Sold Out: Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co II (KVSB)
683 Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co II. The sale prices were between $10 and $11.12, with an estimated average price of $10.16.
