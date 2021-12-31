Fishman Jay A Ltd Buys Pfizer Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Tesla Inc, Sells Boeing Co, DocuSign Inc, Paysafe

New Purchases: TSLA, CVX, MCD, SHOP, VV, XLY,

Investment company Fishman Jay A Ltd Current Portfolio ) buys Pfizer Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Tesla Inc, General Motors Co, Zoetis Inc, sells Boeing Co, DocuSign Inc, Paysafe, Splunk Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fishman Jay A Ltd. As of 2021Q4, Fishman Jay A Ltd owns 96 stocks with a total value of $936 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,254,400 shares, 23.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.61% Blackstone Inc (BX) - 510,511 shares, 7.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.30% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 18,516 shares, 6.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.78% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 21,169 shares, 6.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.69% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 129,036 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.27%

Fishman Jay A Ltd initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $923.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,070 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fishman Jay A Ltd initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $134.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,878 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fishman Jay A Ltd initiated holding in McDonald's Corp. The purchase prices were between $236.42 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $252.91. The stock is now traded at around $253.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,674 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fishman Jay A Ltd initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $1282.17 and $1690.6, with an estimated average price of $1465.14. The stock is now traded at around $746.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 150 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fishman Jay A Ltd initiated holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $179.1 and $211.1, with an estimated average price of $199.24. The stock is now traded at around $186.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,128 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fishman Jay A Ltd initiated holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $199.57 and $221.75, with an estimated average price of $213.95. The stock is now traded at around $206.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 966 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fishman Jay A Ltd added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 26.87%. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $49.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 415,842 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fishman Jay A Ltd added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 27.06%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $156.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 37,401 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fishman Jay A Ltd added to a holding in General Motors Co by 90.00%. The purchase prices were between $53.93 and $64.61, with an estimated average price of $58.54. The stock is now traded at around $50.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 41,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fishman Jay A Ltd added to a holding in Zoetis Inc by 32.77%. The purchase prices were between $193.69 and $247.03, with an estimated average price of $219.81. The stock is now traded at around $195.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 19,368 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fishman Jay A Ltd added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 51.19%. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $18.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 39,132 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fishman Jay A Ltd added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 79.14%. The purchase prices were between $68.6 and $77.03, with an estimated average price of $72.91. The stock is now traded at around $90.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,375 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fishman Jay A Ltd sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93.

Fishman Jay A Ltd sold out a holding in Paysafe Ltd. The sale prices were between $3.38 and $8.27, with an estimated average price of $5.49.

Fishman Jay A Ltd sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $181.81 and $285.66, with an estimated average price of $233.56.