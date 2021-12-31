Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Fishman Jay A Ltd Buys Pfizer Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Tesla Inc, Sells Boeing Co, DocuSign Inc, Paysafe

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Fishman Jay A Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Pfizer Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Tesla Inc, General Motors Co, Zoetis Inc, sells Boeing Co, DocuSign Inc, Paysafe, Splunk Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fishman Jay A Ltd. As of 2021Q4, Fishman Jay A Ltd owns 96 stocks with a total value of $936 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FISHMAN JAY A LTD's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fishman+jay+a+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of FISHMAN JAY A LTD
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,254,400 shares, 23.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.61%
  2. Blackstone Inc (BX) - 510,511 shares, 7.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.30%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 18,516 shares, 6.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.78%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 21,169 shares, 6.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.69%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 129,036 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.27%
New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Fishman Jay A Ltd initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $923.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,070 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Fishman Jay A Ltd initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $134.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,878 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: McDonald's Corp (MCD)

Fishman Jay A Ltd initiated holding in McDonald's Corp. The purchase prices were between $236.42 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $252.91. The stock is now traded at around $253.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,674 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

Fishman Jay A Ltd initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $1282.17 and $1690.6, with an estimated average price of $1465.14. The stock is now traded at around $746.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 150 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)

Fishman Jay A Ltd initiated holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $179.1 and $211.1, with an estimated average price of $199.24. The stock is now traded at around $186.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,128 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV)

Fishman Jay A Ltd initiated holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $199.57 and $221.75, with an estimated average price of $213.95. The stock is now traded at around $206.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 966 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Fishman Jay A Ltd added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 26.87%. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $49.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 415,842 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Fishman Jay A Ltd added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 27.06%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $156.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 37,401 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: General Motors Co (GM)

Fishman Jay A Ltd added to a holding in General Motors Co by 90.00%. The purchase prices were between $53.93 and $64.61, with an estimated average price of $58.54. The stock is now traded at around $50.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 41,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

Fishman Jay A Ltd added to a holding in Zoetis Inc by 32.77%. The purchase prices were between $193.69 and $247.03, with an estimated average price of $219.81. The stock is now traded at around $195.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 19,368 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Ford Motor Co (F)

Fishman Jay A Ltd added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 51.19%. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $18.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 39,132 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: ConocoPhillips (COP)

Fishman Jay A Ltd added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 79.14%. The purchase prices were between $68.6 and $77.03, with an estimated average price of $72.91. The stock is now traded at around $90.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,375 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Boeing Co (BA)

Fishman Jay A Ltd sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93.

Sold Out: Paysafe Ltd (PSFE)

Fishman Jay A Ltd sold out a holding in Paysafe Ltd. The sale prices were between $3.38 and $8.27, with an estimated average price of $5.49.

Sold Out: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)

Fishman Jay A Ltd sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $181.81 and $285.66, with an estimated average price of $233.56.



Here is the complete portfolio of FISHMAN JAY A LTD. Also check out:

1. FISHMAN JAY A LTD's Undervalued Stocks
2. FISHMAN JAY A LTD's Top Growth Companies, and
3. FISHMAN JAY A LTD's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that FISHMAN JAY A LTD keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus