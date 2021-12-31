MIG Capital, LLC Buys Fiserv Inc, Terminix Global Holdings Inc, RH, Sells Bottomline Technologies Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc

New Purchases: FISV, TMX, RH, EWCZ,

Newport Beach, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Fiserv Inc, Terminix Global Holdings Inc, RH, European Wax Center Inc, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, sells Bottomline Technologies Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, DigitalBridge Group Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, MIG Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q4, MIG Capital, LLC owns 23 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Mastercard Inc (MA) - 186,665 shares, 6.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.80% Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (CCOI) - 803,778 shares, 5.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.97% Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 1,377,198 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.34% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 165,868 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.28% Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (WMS) - 400,591 shares, 5.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.49%

MIG Capital, LLC initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27. The stock is now traded at around $96.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.49%. The holding were 433,988 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MIG Capital, LLC initiated holding in Terminix Global Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.31 and $45.23, with an estimated average price of $40.78. The stock is now traded at around $42.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.54%. The holding were 784,398 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MIG Capital, LLC initiated holding in RH. The purchase prices were between $527.42 and $689.63, with an estimated average price of $613.5. The stock is now traded at around $420.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.93%. The holding were 54,768 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MIG Capital, LLC initiated holding in European Wax Center Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.46 and $33.05, with an estimated average price of $28.34. The stock is now traded at around $26.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 571,846 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MIG Capital, LLC added to a holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd by 38.63%. The purchase prices were between $17.79 and $28.92, with an estimated average price of $23.81. The stock is now traded at around $22.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 2,566,453 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MIG Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Bottomline Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $38.06 and $56.65, with an estimated average price of $47.02.

MIG Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02.

MIG Capital, LLC sold out a holding in DigitalBridge Group Inc. The sale prices were between $5.84 and $8.34, with an estimated average price of $7.48.

MIG Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02.

MIG Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital. The sale prices were between $9.78 and $9.94, with an estimated average price of $9.84.