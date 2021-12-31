MIG Capital, LLC Buys Fiserv Inc, Terminix Global Holdings Inc, RH, Sells Bottomline Technologies Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc

- New Purchases: FISV, TMX, RH, EWCZ,
- Added Positions: NCLH, MA, INTU, TV, UBER,
- Reduced Positions: FIS, APO, BLL, PYPL, CRM, DT, WMS, CCOI, SCHW, LBTYK, TMUS, AWI, LOCO, MSFT,
- Sold Out: EPAY, FB, DBRG, ATVI, APSG,
For the details of MIG Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mig+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MIG Capital, LLC
- Mastercard Inc (MA) - 186,665 shares, 6.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.80%
- Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (CCOI) - 803,778 shares, 5.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.97%
- Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 1,377,198 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.34%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 165,868 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.28%
- Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (WMS) - 400,591 shares, 5.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.49%
MIG Capital, LLC initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27. The stock is now traded at around $96.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.49%. The holding were 433,988 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Terminix Global Holdings Inc (TMX)
MIG Capital, LLC initiated holding in Terminix Global Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.31 and $45.23, with an estimated average price of $40.78. The stock is now traded at around $42.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.54%. The holding were 784,398 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: RH (RH)
MIG Capital, LLC initiated holding in RH. The purchase prices were between $527.42 and $689.63, with an estimated average price of $613.5. The stock is now traded at around $420.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.93%. The holding were 54,768 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: European Wax Center Inc (EWCZ)
MIG Capital, LLC initiated holding in European Wax Center Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.46 and $33.05, with an estimated average price of $28.34. The stock is now traded at around $26.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 571,846 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH)
MIG Capital, LLC added to a holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd by 38.63%. The purchase prices were between $17.79 and $28.92, with an estimated average price of $23.81. The stock is now traded at around $22.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 2,566,453 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Bottomline Technologies Inc (EPAY)
MIG Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Bottomline Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $38.06 and $56.65, with an estimated average price of $47.02.Sold Out: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
MIG Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02.Sold Out: DigitalBridge Group Inc (DBRG)
MIG Capital, LLC sold out a holding in DigitalBridge Group Inc. The sale prices were between $5.84 and $8.34, with an estimated average price of $7.48.Sold Out: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
MIG Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02.Sold Out: Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (APSG)
MIG Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital. The sale prices were between $9.78 and $9.94, with an estimated average price of $9.84.
