BSW Wealth Partners Buys iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF, VANGUARD INTL EQUI, Dover Corp, Sells SK Telecom Co, Yandex NV, TPI Composites Inc

- New Purchases: BX, CPNG, AMD, ITRI, NFLX, FTSM, ARE, WY, ANTM, STLD, FTSL, LRCX, KMB, ITOT, EL, EPD, LQD, IJR, ESGG, SCHD, RTX, MSI, LYV, IT, BBVA, NMR, LYG, ITUB,
- Added Positions: CRBN, AAPL, IEMG, IEFA, VWO, DOV, PFE, JNJ, NVDA, UNP, AMZN, ABT, ABBV, QQQ, GOOGL, MSFT, TSLA, BK, QCOM, GILD, JPM, AVGO, ESGD, IAU, ADP, VZ, ADSK, NEE, MS, TSM, WAB, VIG, ASML, ACN, AMT, AMAT, BMY, CBRE, CVS, ECL, LLY, HD, INFY, MDLZ, MCD, MDT, CRM, TJX, UNH, WPP, XYL, NOW, PANW, GOOG, ETSY, SLV, VO, ADBE, AZN, CIB, BBD, BDX, BRK.B, BLKB, LUMN, CSCO, C, WOLF, CCI, EWBC, ETN, EW, EQR, FITB, GE, GSK, IBM, INFO, TT, INTC, IPG, ISRG, JCI, MMC, MKC, SPGI, NYT, OMCL, ORCL, ORA, PNC, PEP, LIN, BKNG, SIVB, SHW, SONY, TRV, TMO, WMT, MA, IPGP, TAK, VRSK, NXPI, FB, ZTS, IQV, SYNH, SEDG, IR, GLD, SCHE, VTI, ABB, ADI, AU, SCHW, CVX, CL, DEO, GIS, ITW, LOW, NKE, TLK, WIT, VMW, AWK, BBDO, PEN, HPE, RDFN, DELL, EFG, PPLT,
- Reduced Positions: IVV, SPY, KO, EFA, IJH, NVS, T, BFAM, ASX, V, MSCI, SHG, CHTR, VFC, UL, USB, OMC, SCHX, MU, ACWI, ESML, VB, NUSC, DD, SAN, FIS, EEM, PLD, MRNA, SQ, VBR, PYPL, VT, SCHB, INTU, AXP, AMGN, COF, EQIX, MET, TGT, TEF, DIS, MRK, LNC, KDP, GS, XOM, UPS, DE, GWW, BAC, TFC, BUD,
- Sold Out: SKM, YNDX, TPIC, FISV, HYD, HXL, LHCG, WM, MELI, BLL, RUN, SNAP, BEPC, WBK, SMFG, ABEV,
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 153,462 shares, 18.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.03%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 333,457 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.47%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 52,107 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.46%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 100,638 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.28%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 49,496 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.44%
BSW Wealth Partners initiated holding in Coupang Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.69 and $30.45, with an estimated average price of $28.18. The stock is now traded at around $23.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 18,460 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Blackstone Inc (BX)
BSW Wealth Partners initiated holding in Blackstone Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.95 and $148.88, with an estimated average price of $133.86. The stock is now traded at around $126.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,375 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
BSW Wealth Partners initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45. The stock is now traded at around $117.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,737 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Itron Inc (ITRI)
BSW Wealth Partners initiated holding in Itron Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.57 and $81.04, with an estimated average price of $70.14. The stock is now traded at around $57.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,185 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
BSW Wealth Partners initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23. The stock is now traded at around $398.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 499 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM)
BSW Wealth Partners initiated holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.75 and $59.87, with an estimated average price of $59.8. The stock is now traded at around $59.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,419 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN)
BSW Wealth Partners added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 51.14%. The purchase prices were between $161.97 and $174.78, with an estimated average price of $170.54. The stock is now traded at around $166.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 42,665 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VWO)
BSW Wealth Partners added to a holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI by 25.96%. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $50.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 71,398 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Dover Corp (DOV)
BSW Wealth Partners added to a holding in Dover Corp by 241.56%. The purchase prices were between $155.99 and $181.6, with an estimated average price of $170.05. The stock is now traded at around $162.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 4,775 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)
BSW Wealth Partners added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 133.12%. The purchase prices were between $205.51 and $251.93, with an estimated average price of $237.68. The stock is now traded at around $253.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,280 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
BSW Wealth Partners added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 24.02%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $265.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 8,437 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
BSW Wealth Partners added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 72.70%. The purchase prices were between $155.93 and $173.01, with an estimated average price of $163.78. The stock is now traded at around $167.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,604 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: SK Telecom Co Ltd (SKM)
BSW Wealth Partners sold out a holding in SK Telecom Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $26.67 and $51.44, with an estimated average price of $46.19.Sold Out: Yandex NV (YNDX)
BSW Wealth Partners sold out a holding in Yandex NV. The sale prices were between $59.59 and $86.47, with an estimated average price of $73.37.Sold Out: TPI Composites Inc (TPIC)
BSW Wealth Partners sold out a holding in TPI Composites Inc. The sale prices were between $14.48 and $35.73, with an estimated average price of $24.17.Sold Out: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
BSW Wealth Partners sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27.Sold Out: VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD)
BSW Wealth Partners sold out a holding in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF. The sale prices were between $61.06 and $62.27, with an estimated average price of $61.72.Sold Out: Hexcel Corp (HXL)
BSW Wealth Partners sold out a holding in Hexcel Corp. The sale prices were between $47.83 and $63.17, with an estimated average price of $56.51.
