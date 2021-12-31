BSW Wealth Partners Buys iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF, VANGUARD INTL EQUI, Dover Corp, Sells SK Telecom Co, Yandex NV, TPI Composites Inc

New Purchases: BX, CPNG, AMD, ITRI, NFLX, FTSM, ARE, WY, ANTM, STLD, FTSL, LRCX, KMB, ITOT, EL, EPD, LQD, IJR, ESGG, SCHD, RTX, MSI, LYV, IT, BBVA, NMR, LYG, ITUB,

BX, CPNG, AMD, ITRI, NFLX, FTSM, ARE, WY, ANTM, STLD, FTSL, LRCX, KMB, ITOT, EL, EPD, LQD, IJR, ESGG, SCHD, RTX, MSI, LYV, IT, BBVA, NMR, LYG, ITUB, Added Positions: CRBN, AAPL, IEMG, IEFA, VWO, DOV, PFE, JNJ, NVDA, UNP, AMZN, ABT, ABBV, QQQ, GOOGL, MSFT, TSLA, BK, QCOM, GILD, JPM, AVGO, ESGD, IAU, ADP, VZ, ADSK, NEE, MS, TSM, WAB, VIG, ASML, ACN, AMT, AMAT, BMY, CBRE, CVS, ECL, LLY, HD, INFY, MDLZ, MCD, MDT, CRM, TJX, UNH, WPP, XYL, NOW, PANW, GOOG, ETSY, SLV, VO, ADBE, AZN, CIB, BBD, BDX, BRK.B, BLKB, LUMN, CSCO, C, WOLF, CCI, EWBC, ETN, EW, EQR, FITB, GE, GSK, IBM, INFO, TT, INTC, IPG, ISRG, JCI, MMC, MKC, SPGI, NYT, OMCL, ORCL, ORA, PNC, PEP, LIN, BKNG, SIVB, SHW, SONY, TRV, TMO, WMT, MA, IPGP, TAK, VRSK, NXPI, FB, ZTS, IQV, SYNH, SEDG, IR, GLD, SCHE, VTI, ABB, ADI, AU, SCHW, CVX, CL, DEO, GIS, ITW, LOW, NKE, TLK, WIT, VMW, AWK, BBDO, PEN, HPE, RDFN, DELL, EFG, PPLT,

CRBN, AAPL, IEMG, IEFA, VWO, DOV, PFE, JNJ, NVDA, UNP, AMZN, ABT, ABBV, QQQ, GOOGL, MSFT, TSLA, BK, QCOM, GILD, JPM, AVGO, ESGD, IAU, ADP, VZ, ADSK, NEE, MS, TSM, WAB, VIG, ASML, ACN, AMT, AMAT, BMY, CBRE, CVS, ECL, LLY, HD, INFY, MDLZ, MCD, MDT, CRM, TJX, UNH, WPP, XYL, NOW, PANW, GOOG, ETSY, SLV, VO, ADBE, AZN, CIB, BBD, BDX, BRK.B, BLKB, LUMN, CSCO, C, WOLF, CCI, EWBC, ETN, EW, EQR, FITB, GE, GSK, IBM, INFO, TT, INTC, IPG, ISRG, JCI, MMC, MKC, SPGI, NYT, OMCL, ORCL, ORA, PNC, PEP, LIN, BKNG, SIVB, SHW, SONY, TRV, TMO, WMT, MA, IPGP, TAK, VRSK, NXPI, FB, ZTS, IQV, SYNH, SEDG, IR, GLD, SCHE, VTI, ABB, ADI, AU, SCHW, CVX, CL, DEO, GIS, ITW, LOW, NKE, TLK, WIT, VMW, AWK, BBDO, PEN, HPE, RDFN, DELL, EFG, PPLT, Reduced Positions: IVV, SPY, KO, EFA, IJH, NVS, T, BFAM, ASX, V, MSCI, SHG, CHTR, VFC, UL, USB, OMC, SCHX, MU, ACWI, ESML, VB, NUSC, DD, SAN, FIS, EEM, PLD, MRNA, SQ, VBR, PYPL, VT, SCHB, INTU, AXP, AMGN, COF, EQIX, MET, TGT, TEF, DIS, MRK, LNC, KDP, GS, XOM, UPS, DE, GWW, BAC, TFC, BUD,

IVV, SPY, KO, EFA, IJH, NVS, T, BFAM, ASX, V, MSCI, SHG, CHTR, VFC, UL, USB, OMC, SCHX, MU, ACWI, ESML, VB, NUSC, DD, SAN, FIS, EEM, PLD, MRNA, SQ, VBR, PYPL, VT, SCHB, INTU, AXP, AMGN, COF, EQIX, MET, TGT, TEF, DIS, MRK, LNC, KDP, GS, XOM, UPS, DE, GWW, BAC, TFC, BUD, Sold Out: SKM, YNDX, TPIC, FISV, HYD, HXL, LHCG, WM, MELI, BLL, RUN, SNAP, BEPC, WBK, SMFG, ABEV,

Boulder, CO, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF, VANGUARD INTL EQUI, Dover Corp, Coupang Inc, Blackstone Inc, sells SK Telecom Co, Yandex NV, TPI Composites Inc, VanEck High Yield Muni ETF, Fiserv Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BSW Wealth Partners. As of 2021Q4, BSW Wealth Partners owns 260 stocks with a total value of $398 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BSW Wealth Partners's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bsw+wealth+partners/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 153,462 shares, 18.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.03% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 333,457 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.47% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 52,107 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.46% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 100,638 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.28% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 49,496 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.44%

BSW Wealth Partners initiated holding in Coupang Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.69 and $30.45, with an estimated average price of $28.18. The stock is now traded at around $23.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 18,460 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BSW Wealth Partners initiated holding in Blackstone Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.95 and $148.88, with an estimated average price of $133.86. The stock is now traded at around $126.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,375 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BSW Wealth Partners initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45. The stock is now traded at around $117.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,737 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BSW Wealth Partners initiated holding in Itron Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.57 and $81.04, with an estimated average price of $70.14. The stock is now traded at around $57.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,185 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BSW Wealth Partners initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23. The stock is now traded at around $398.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 499 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BSW Wealth Partners initiated holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.75 and $59.87, with an estimated average price of $59.8. The stock is now traded at around $59.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,419 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BSW Wealth Partners added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 51.14%. The purchase prices were between $161.97 and $174.78, with an estimated average price of $170.54. The stock is now traded at around $166.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 42,665 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BSW Wealth Partners added to a holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI by 25.96%. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $50.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 71,398 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BSW Wealth Partners added to a holding in Dover Corp by 241.56%. The purchase prices were between $155.99 and $181.6, with an estimated average price of $170.05. The stock is now traded at around $162.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 4,775 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BSW Wealth Partners added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 133.12%. The purchase prices were between $205.51 and $251.93, with an estimated average price of $237.68. The stock is now traded at around $253.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,280 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BSW Wealth Partners added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 24.02%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $265.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 8,437 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BSW Wealth Partners added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 72.70%. The purchase prices were between $155.93 and $173.01, with an estimated average price of $163.78. The stock is now traded at around $167.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,604 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BSW Wealth Partners sold out a holding in SK Telecom Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $26.67 and $51.44, with an estimated average price of $46.19.

BSW Wealth Partners sold out a holding in Yandex NV. The sale prices were between $59.59 and $86.47, with an estimated average price of $73.37.

BSW Wealth Partners sold out a holding in TPI Composites Inc. The sale prices were between $14.48 and $35.73, with an estimated average price of $24.17.

BSW Wealth Partners sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27.

BSW Wealth Partners sold out a holding in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF. The sale prices were between $61.06 and $62.27, with an estimated average price of $61.72.

BSW Wealth Partners sold out a holding in Hexcel Corp. The sale prices were between $47.83 and $63.17, with an estimated average price of $56.51.