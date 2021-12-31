Hill City Capital, LP Buys Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc, US Silica Holdings Inc, WEX Inc, Sells SM Energy Co, PDC Energy Inc, Eagle Materials Inc

New Purchases: LPI,

LPI, Added Positions: SPR, SLCA, TGI, WEX, THRM,

SPR, SLCA, TGI, WEX, THRM, Reduced Positions: SM, PDCE, DY, BLDR,

SM, PDCE, DY, BLDR, Sold Out: EXP, LOKB, BKSY, LILM, FRSH, FRSH,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc, US Silica Holdings Inc, WEX Inc, Gentherm Inc, Laredo Petroleum Inc, sells SM Energy Co, PDC Energy Inc, Eagle Materials Inc, Live Oak Acquisition Corp II, BlackSky Technology Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hill City Capital, LP. As of 2021Q4, Hill City Capital, LP owns 19 stocks with a total value of $439 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Hill City Capital, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hill+city+capital%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc (AAWW) - 1,434,268 shares, 30.75% of the total portfolio. Dycom Industries Inc (DY) - 548,904 shares, 11.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.85% Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (SPR) - 770,000 shares, 7.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 55.56% Triumph Group Inc (TGI) - 1,766,000 shares, 7.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.50% Sabre Corp (SABR) - 3,117,000 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio.

Hill City Capital, LP initiated holding in Laredo Petroleum Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.3 and $92.04, with an estimated average price of $70.19. The stock is now traded at around $71.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hill City Capital, LP added to a holding in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc by 55.56%. The purchase prices were between $35.23 and $47.93, with an estimated average price of $42.83. The stock is now traded at around $53.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.7%. The holding were 770,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hill City Capital, LP added to a holding in US Silica Holdings Inc by 78.36%. The purchase prices were between $8.48 and $11.41, with an estimated average price of $9.98. The stock is now traded at around $10.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 981,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hill City Capital, LP added to a holding in WEX Inc by 49.09%. The purchase prices were between $123.68 and $196.26, with an estimated average price of $151.92. The stock is now traded at around $172.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 82,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hill City Capital, LP added to a holding in Gentherm Inc by 76.00%. The purchase prices were between $73.63 and $89.23, with an estimated average price of $84.19. The stock is now traded at around $90.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 88,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hill City Capital, LP sold out a holding in Eagle Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $133.72 and $167.98, with an estimated average price of $154.33.

Hill City Capital, LP sold out a holding in Live Oak Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.95 and $13.53, with an estimated average price of $11.03.

Hill City Capital, LP sold out a holding in BlackSky Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $4.49 and $10.56, with an estimated average price of $8.46.

Hill City Capital, LP sold out a holding in Lilium NV. The sale prices were between $6.68 and $10.2, with an estimated average price of $8.36.

Hill City Capital, LP sold out a holding in Freshworks Inc. The sale prices were between $24.16 and $50.25, with an estimated average price of $36.05.

Hill City Capital, LP sold out a holding in Freshworks Inc. The sale prices were between $24.16 and $50.25, with an estimated average price of $36.05.