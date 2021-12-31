Hill City Capital, LP Buys Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc, US Silica Holdings Inc, WEX Inc, Sells SM Energy Co, PDC Energy Inc, Eagle Materials Inc

- New Purchases: LPI,
- Added Positions: SPR, SLCA, TGI, WEX, THRM,
- Reduced Positions: SM, PDCE, DY, BLDR,
- Sold Out: EXP, LOKB, BKSY, LILM, FRSH, FRSH,
- Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc (AAWW) - 1,434,268 shares, 30.75% of the total portfolio.
- Dycom Industries Inc (DY) - 548,904 shares, 11.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.85%
- Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (SPR) - 770,000 shares, 7.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 55.56%
- Triumph Group Inc (TGI) - 1,766,000 shares, 7.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.50%
- Sabre Corp (SABR) - 3,117,000 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio.
Hill City Capital, LP initiated holding in Laredo Petroleum Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.3 and $92.04, with an estimated average price of $70.19. The stock is now traded at around $71.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (SPR)
Hill City Capital, LP added to a holding in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc by 55.56%. The purchase prices were between $35.23 and $47.93, with an estimated average price of $42.83. The stock is now traded at around $53.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.7%. The holding were 770,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: US Silica Holdings Inc (SLCA)
Hill City Capital, LP added to a holding in US Silica Holdings Inc by 78.36%. The purchase prices were between $8.48 and $11.41, with an estimated average price of $9.98. The stock is now traded at around $10.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 981,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: WEX Inc (WEX)
Hill City Capital, LP added to a holding in WEX Inc by 49.09%. The purchase prices were between $123.68 and $196.26, with an estimated average price of $151.92. The stock is now traded at around $172.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 82,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Gentherm Inc (THRM)
Hill City Capital, LP added to a holding in Gentherm Inc by 76.00%. The purchase prices were between $73.63 and $89.23, with an estimated average price of $84.19. The stock is now traded at around $90.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 88,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Eagle Materials Inc (EXP)
Hill City Capital, LP sold out a holding in Eagle Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $133.72 and $167.98, with an estimated average price of $154.33.Sold Out: Live Oak Acquisition Corp II (LOKB)
Hill City Capital, LP sold out a holding in Live Oak Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.95 and $13.53, with an estimated average price of $11.03.Sold Out: BlackSky Technology Inc (BKSY)
Hill City Capital, LP sold out a holding in BlackSky Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $4.49 and $10.56, with an estimated average price of $8.46.Sold Out: Lilium NV (LILM)
Hill City Capital, LP sold out a holding in Lilium NV. The sale prices were between $6.68 and $10.2, with an estimated average price of $8.36.Sold Out: Freshworks Inc (FRSH)
Hill City Capital, LP sold out a holding in Freshworks Inc. The sale prices were between $24.16 and $50.25, with an estimated average price of $36.05.
