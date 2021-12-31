Ionic Capital Management LLC Buys AT&T Inc, Lucid Group Inc, Hertz Global Holdings Inc, Sells PAE Inc, LKQ Corp, Xilinx Inc

- New Purchases: T, LCID, HTZ, SEAH, KD, ASTL, GRAB, FAX, SCLE, ME, ZEN, BIGZ, UBER, PL, EDD, ASTR, PSFE, SHAP.U, MNTS, ENER, UA, VZ, DIS, V, WMT, AMGN, DOW, MRK, FFIE, SPY, DNA, GATEU, ZNTE, ESSC, LSXMA, APPH, KPLT, TRIRF, CLVR, CELU, INVZ, BKKT, ATIP, RBOT, BODY, AAL, RBAC, ML, JSPR,
- Lucid Group Inc (LCID) - 718,100 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio.
- Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY.WS) - 2,140,583 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.98%
- Liberty Global PLC (LBTYK) - 941,702 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.31%
- Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd (PSTH) - 1,046,286 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio.
- Zynga Inc (ZNGA) - 2,827,123 shares, 2.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.36%
Ionic Capital Management LLC initiated holding in AT&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71. The stock is now traded at around $23.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 475,363 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Lucid Group Inc (LCID)
Ionic Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Lucid Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.59 and $55.52, with an estimated average price of $38.13. The stock is now traded at around $29.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 235,071 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Hertz Global Holdings Inc (HTZ)
Ionic Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Hertz Global Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.16 and $35.06, with an estimated average price of $25.44. The stock is now traded at around $19.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 248,620 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp (SEAH)
Ionic Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.91 and $12.31, with an estimated average price of $10.55. The stock is now traded at around $8.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 379,278 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD)
Ionic Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45. The stock is now traded at around $15.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 171,991 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Algoma Steel Group Inc (ASTL)
Ionic Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Algoma Steel Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.18 and $13, with an estimated average price of $10.71. The stock is now traded at around $9.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 230,853 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Flex Ltd (FLEX)
Ionic Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Flex Ltd by 238.30%. The purchase prices were between $16.61 and $19.4, with an estimated average price of $17.95. The stock is now traded at around $17.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 279,098 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: DXC Technology Co (DXC)
Ionic Capital Management LLC added to a holding in DXC Technology Co by 21.30%. The purchase prices were between $29.58 and $35.1, with an estimated average price of $32.53. The stock is now traded at around $37.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 291,042 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Mirion Technologies Inc (MIR)
Ionic Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Mirion Technologies Inc by 191.90%. The purchase prices were between $9.84 and $11.76, with an estimated average price of $10.74. The stock is now traded at around $9.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 183,899 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Danimer Scientific Inc (DNMR)
Ionic Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Danimer Scientific Inc by 130.75%. The purchase prices were between $8.2 and $19.98, with an estimated average price of $13.65. The stock is now traded at around $4.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 230,750 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Hillman Solutions Corp (HLMN)
Ionic Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Hillman Solutions Corp by 49.68%. The purchase prices were between $9.74 and $11.62, with an estimated average price of $10.74. The stock is now traded at around $9.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 272,416 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: XPO Logistics Inc (XPO)
Ionic Capital Management LLC added to a holding in XPO Logistics Inc by 108.26%. The purchase prices were between $70.31 and $87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $71.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 19,785 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Xilinx Inc (XLNX)
Ionic Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Xilinx Inc. The sale prices were between $148.02 and $233.08, with an estimated average price of $198.72.Sold Out: WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (WSC)
Ionic Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $31.5 and $40.99, with an estimated average price of $37.07.Sold Out: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Ionic Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75.Sold Out: Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)
Ionic Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The sale prices were between $17.65 and $20.99, with an estimated average price of $19.Sold Out: MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp (MX)
Ionic Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. The sale prices were between $17.11 and $20.97, with an estimated average price of $18.51.Sold Out: LumiraDx Ltd (LMDX)
Ionic Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in LumiraDx Ltd. The sale prices were between $7.29 and $10.49, with an estimated average price of $8.91.
