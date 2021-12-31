Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC Buys Phillips 66, Nutrien, FMC Corp, Sells Sylvamo Corp

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Phillips 66, Nutrien, FMC Corp, Corteva Inc, sells Sylvamo Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q4, Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC owns 42 stocks with a total value of $248 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/recurrent+investment+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC
  1. Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) - 1,972,033 shares, 9.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01%
  2. Energy Transfer LP (ET) - 1,866,677 shares, 6.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.60%
  3. Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA) - 496,999 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.69%
  4. Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) - 653,101 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.40%
  5. Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) - 214,049 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.42%
New Purchase: Nutrien Ltd (NTR)

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Nutrien Ltd. The purchase prices were between $65.93 and $76.54, with an estimated average price of $70.11. The stock is now traded at around $75.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 27,085 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Phillips 66 (PSX)

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Phillips 66 by 21.22%. The purchase prices were between $68.67 and $83.73, with an estimated average price of $75.55. The stock is now traded at around $88.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 163,836 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: FMC Corp (FMC)

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in FMC Corp by 87.82%. The purchase prices were between $87.81 and $109.89, with an estimated average price of $100.89. The stock is now traded at around $119.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 6,416 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Corteva Inc (CTVA)

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Corteva Inc by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $41.95 and $48.7, with an estimated average price of $45.62. The stock is now traded at around $51.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 13,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Sylvamo Corp (SLVM)

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Sylvamo Corp. The sale prices were between $24.8 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $29.08.



Here is the complete portfolio of Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC. Also check out:

1. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus