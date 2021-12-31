Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC Buys Phillips 66, Nutrien, FMC Corp, Sells Sylvamo Corp

- New Purchases: NTR,
- Added Positions: PSX, PBA, ET, PAGP, VNOM, ETRN, VLO, TRGP, ARLP, ENB, WMB, LNG, SU, MMP, FMC, CTVA, MPC, WES,
- Reduced Positions: KMI, EPD, DAR, AA, WRK,
- Sold Out: SLVM,
These are the top 5 holdings of Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC
- Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) - 1,972,033 shares, 9.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01%
- Energy Transfer LP (ET) - 1,866,677 shares, 6.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.60%
- Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA) - 496,999 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.69%
- Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) - 653,101 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.40%
- Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) - 214,049 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.42%
Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Nutrien Ltd. The purchase prices were between $65.93 and $76.54, with an estimated average price of $70.11. The stock is now traded at around $75.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 27,085 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Phillips 66 (PSX)
Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Phillips 66 by 21.22%. The purchase prices were between $68.67 and $83.73, with an estimated average price of $75.55. The stock is now traded at around $88.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 163,836 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: FMC Corp (FMC)
Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in FMC Corp by 87.82%. The purchase prices were between $87.81 and $109.89, with an estimated average price of $100.89. The stock is now traded at around $119.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 6,416 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Corteva Inc (CTVA)
Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Corteva Inc by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $41.95 and $48.7, with an estimated average price of $45.62. The stock is now traded at around $51.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 13,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Sylvamo Corp (SLVM)
Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Sylvamo Corp. The sale prices were between $24.8 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $29.08.
