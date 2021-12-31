All Terrain Financial Advisors, LLC Buys iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Clearfield Inc, Micron Technology Inc, Sells The Home Depot Inc, GLDMN SACHS ETF TR, Berkshire Hathaway Inc

- New Purchases: CLFD, MU, SUI, BX,
- Added Positions: DIA, EFA, AGG, EEM, FLTR, SPSB, QQQ, SHY, TOTL, WFC, T, GOOGL, VZ, IIPR, LMT,
- Reduced Positions: SPY, HD, MSFT, BRK.B, MDY, PFE, PEP, USB, AXP, IJT, HON, AMZN, AAPL, ORCL, WMT, ABT, JPM, KMB, CL, CSCO, SHOP, LIT, XLV, XOM, XLE, VTI, BAC, BUD, BMY, KO, JNJ, DRIV,
- Sold Out: GBIL, ROKU, BA, PM,
These are the top 5 holdings of All Terrain Financial Advisors, LLC
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 86,594 shares, 17.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.07%
- Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 129,000 shares, 13.81% of the total portfolio.
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 64,756 shares, 5.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.17%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 69,393 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.18%
- SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) - 33,592 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.89%
All Terrain Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Clearfield Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.56 and $84.42, with an estimated average price of $63.35. The stock is now traded at around $63.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,618 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Micron Technology Inc (MU)
All Terrain Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $96.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Sun Communities Inc (SUI)
All Terrain Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Sun Communities Inc. The purchase prices were between $185.36 and $210.41, with an estimated average price of $197.29. The stock is now traded at around $191.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,039 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Blackstone Inc (BX)
All Terrain Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Blackstone Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.95 and $148.88, with an estimated average price of $133.86. The stock is now traded at around $126.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,591 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)
All Terrain Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.30%. The purchase prices were between $74.94 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $78. The stock is now traded at around $76.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 64,472 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
All Terrain Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 28.14%. The purchase prices were between $45.31 and $52, with an estimated average price of $49.28. The stock is now traded at around $58.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,890 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: GLDMN SACHS ETF TR (GBIL)
All Terrain Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in GLDMN SACHS ETF TR. The sale prices were between $100.04 and $100.09, with an estimated average price of $100.06.Sold Out: Roku Inc (ROKU)
All Terrain Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Roku Inc. The sale prices were between $203.94 and $344.46, with an estimated average price of $267.9.Sold Out: Boeing Co (BA)
All Terrain Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93.Sold Out: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)
All Terrain Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The sale prices were between $85.94 and $98.85, with an estimated average price of $93.37.
