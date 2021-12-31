All Terrain Financial Advisors, LLC Buys iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Clearfield Inc, Micron Technology Inc, Sells The Home Depot Inc, GLDMN SACHS ETF TR, Berkshire Hathaway Inc

New Purchases: CLFD, MU, SUI, BX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Clearfield Inc, Micron Technology Inc, Sun Communities Inc, Blackstone Inc, sells The Home Depot Inc, GLDMN SACHS ETF TR, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Roku Inc, Boeing Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, All Terrain Financial Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, All Terrain Financial Advisors, LLC owns 81 stocks with a total value of $242 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 86,594 shares, 17.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.07% Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 129,000 shares, 13.81% of the total portfolio. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 64,756 shares, 5.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.17% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 69,393 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.18% SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) - 33,592 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.89%

All Terrain Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Clearfield Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.56 and $84.42, with an estimated average price of $63.35. The stock is now traded at around $63.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,618 shares as of 2021-12-31.

All Terrain Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $96.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

All Terrain Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Sun Communities Inc. The purchase prices were between $185.36 and $210.41, with an estimated average price of $197.29. The stock is now traded at around $191.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,039 shares as of 2021-12-31.

All Terrain Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Blackstone Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.95 and $148.88, with an estimated average price of $133.86. The stock is now traded at around $126.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,591 shares as of 2021-12-31.

All Terrain Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.30%. The purchase prices were between $74.94 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $78. The stock is now traded at around $76.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 64,472 shares as of 2021-12-31.

All Terrain Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 28.14%. The purchase prices were between $45.31 and $52, with an estimated average price of $49.28. The stock is now traded at around $58.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,890 shares as of 2021-12-31.

All Terrain Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in GLDMN SACHS ETF TR. The sale prices were between $100.04 and $100.09, with an estimated average price of $100.06.

All Terrain Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Roku Inc. The sale prices were between $203.94 and $344.46, with an estimated average price of $267.9.

All Terrain Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93.

All Terrain Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The sale prices were between $85.94 and $98.85, with an estimated average price of $93.37.