HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Buys Public Service Enterprise Group Inc, FirstEnergy Corp, Williams Inc, Sells CenterPoint Energy Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, Suncor Energy Inc

- New Purchases: PEG, FE, D, ARIS, GFGDU, TLT, COP, ALE, ASTL, LICY, BMAC, ARRY, PNM, TTE, LGTO, XPDBU, NFE, SLB, ONB, JCI, TNL, CHX, ALV, KSS, SPY, ARMK, GPRE, RRGB, APTV, XLU, SEDG, LPI,
- Added Positions: WMB, VLO, OVV, LFG, EVRG, BHIL, VCLT, OXY, NWE, ETR, STEM, NEX, JNK, HYG, TALO, MLM, CVI, LEA, NESR, TM, PDCE, ZION, UMPQ, FFBC, AGO, R,
- Reduced Positions: CNP, PXD, NI, EOG, MRO, AEE, POR, OAS, FANG, CHK, RTLR, VNOM, CWEN, DVN, LQD, TRGP, SM, LNT, OSK, FITB, SUNL, KRP, WCC, TRTN, FTI, TS, HI, ABM, VCIT, CMA, EVGO, FREY, M, NTCT, AR, BBY,
- Sold Out: NEE, SU, DTM, SO, ERF, CNQ, HFC, MDU, CNX, PBA, VLTA, TECK, AUY, SWBK, HAL, STLD, SVOK, APA, KGC, CRC, NGAB, OII, EQT, X, RUN, NOVA,
- Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) - 1,088,912 shares, 6.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.32%
- NiSource Inc (NI) - 1,981,377 shares, 6.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.43%
- Entergy Corp (ETR) - 375,595 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.35%
- Archaea Energy Inc (LFG) - 2,200,654 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.41%
- Ovintiv Inc (OVV) - 852,211 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.66%
HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.28 and $66.73, with an estimated average price of $63.36. The stock is now traded at around $64.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: FirstEnergy Corp (FE)
HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC initiated holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The purchase prices were between $35.64 and $41.59, with an estimated average price of $38.63. The stock is now traded at around $41.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 380,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Dominion Energy Inc (D)
HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.85 and $78.57, with an estimated average price of $75.32. The stock is now traded at around $78.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Aris Water Solutions Inc (ARIS)
HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Aris Water Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.48 and $14.53, with an estimated average price of $13.28. The stock is now traded at around $13.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 858,267 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: The Growth for Good Acquisition Corp (GFGDU)
HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC initiated holding in The Growth for Good Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.96 and $10.01, with an estimated average price of $9.99. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 1,100,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $140.81 and $153.96, with an estimated average price of $146.9. The stock is now traded at around $135.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 57,155 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Williams Companies Inc (WMB)
HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Williams Companies Inc by 288.35%. The purchase prices were between $25.35 and $29.55, with an estimated average price of $27.64. The stock is now traded at around $30.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 663,560 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Valero Energy Corp (VLO)
HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Valero Energy Corp by 267.40%. The purchase prices were between $66.94 and $82.69, with an estimated average price of $74.42. The stock is now traded at around $88.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 200,659 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Ovintiv Inc (OVV)
HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Ovintiv Inc by 49.66%. The purchase prices were between $30.99 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $35.74. The stock is now traded at around $41.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 852,211 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Archaea Energy Inc (LFG)
HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Archaea Energy Inc by 27.41%. The purchase prices were between $16.84 and $21.59, with an estimated average price of $18.87. The stock is now traded at around $16.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 2,200,654 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Evergy Inc (EVRG)
HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Evergy Inc by 46.67%. The purchase prices were between $61.96 and $68.61, with an estimated average price of $65.1. The stock is now traded at around $61.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 308,006 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Benson Hill Inc (BHIL)
HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Benson Hill Inc by 608.07%. The purchase prices were between $6 and $7.67, with an estimated average price of $6.92. The stock is now traded at around $2.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 1,050,707 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)
HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $77.83 and $93.36, with an estimated average price of $86.61.Sold Out: Suncor Energy Inc (SU)
HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Suncor Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $21.37 and $26.72, with an estimated average price of $24.45.Sold Out: DT Midstream Inc (DTM)
HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in DT Midstream Inc. The sale prices were between $45.53 and $50.23, with an estimated average price of $47.91.Sold Out: Southern Co (SO)
HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Southern Co. The sale prices were between $61.1 and $68.58, with an estimated average price of $63.82.Sold Out: Enerplus Corp (ERF)
HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Enerplus Corp. The sale prices were between $8.38 and $10.87, with an estimated average price of $9.74.Sold Out: Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ)
HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $38.12 and $43.59, with an estimated average price of $41.41.
