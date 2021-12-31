HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Buys Public Service Enterprise Group Inc, FirstEnergy Corp, Williams Inc, Sells CenterPoint Energy Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, Suncor Energy Inc

New Purchases: PEG, FE, D, ARIS, GFGDU, TLT, COP, ALE, ASTL, LICY, BMAC, ARRY, PNM, TTE, LGTO, XPDBU, NFE, SLB, ONB, JCI, TNL, CHX, ALV, KSS, SPY, ARMK, GPRE, RRGB, APTV, XLU, SEDG, LPI,

PEG, FE, D, ARIS, GFGDU, TLT, COP, ALE, ASTL, LICY, BMAC, ARRY, PNM, TTE, LGTO, XPDBU, NFE, SLB, ONB, JCI, TNL, CHX, ALV, KSS, SPY, ARMK, GPRE, RRGB, APTV, XLU, SEDG, LPI, Added Positions: WMB, VLO, OVV, LFG, EVRG, BHIL, VCLT, OXY, NWE, ETR, STEM, NEX, JNK, HYG, TALO, MLM, CVI, LEA, NESR, TM, PDCE, ZION, UMPQ, FFBC, AGO, R,

WMB, VLO, OVV, LFG, EVRG, BHIL, VCLT, OXY, NWE, ETR, STEM, NEX, JNK, HYG, TALO, MLM, CVI, LEA, NESR, TM, PDCE, ZION, UMPQ, FFBC, AGO, R, Reduced Positions: CNP, PXD, NI, EOG, MRO, AEE, POR, OAS, FANG, CHK, RTLR, VNOM, CWEN, DVN, LQD, TRGP, SM, LNT, OSK, FITB, SUNL, KRP, WCC, TRTN, FTI, TS, HI, ABM, VCIT, CMA, EVGO, FREY, M, NTCT, AR, BBY,

CNP, PXD, NI, EOG, MRO, AEE, POR, OAS, FANG, CHK, RTLR, VNOM, CWEN, DVN, LQD, TRGP, SM, LNT, OSK, FITB, SUNL, KRP, WCC, TRTN, FTI, TS, HI, ABM, VCIT, CMA, EVGO, FREY, M, NTCT, AR, BBY, Sold Out: NEE, SU, DTM, SO, ERF, CNQ, HFC, MDU, CNX, PBA, VLTA, TECK, AUY, SWBK, HAL, STLD, SVOK, APA, KGC, CRC, NGAB, OII, EQT, X, RUN, NOVA,

Newton, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Public Service Enterprise Group Inc, FirstEnergy Corp, Williams Inc, Dominion Energy Inc, Aris Water Solutions Inc, sells CenterPoint Energy Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, Suncor Energy Inc, DT Midstream Inc, Southern Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC. As of 2021Q4, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC owns 152 stocks with a total value of $862 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hite+hedge+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) - 1,088,912 shares, 6.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.32% NiSource Inc (NI) - 1,981,377 shares, 6.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.43% Entergy Corp (ETR) - 375,595 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.35% Archaea Energy Inc (LFG) - 2,200,654 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.41% Ovintiv Inc (OVV) - 852,211 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.66%

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.28 and $66.73, with an estimated average price of $63.36. The stock is now traded at around $64.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC initiated holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The purchase prices were between $35.64 and $41.59, with an estimated average price of $38.63. The stock is now traded at around $41.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 380,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.85 and $78.57, with an estimated average price of $75.32. The stock is now traded at around $78.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Aris Water Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.48 and $14.53, with an estimated average price of $13.28. The stock is now traded at around $13.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 858,267 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC initiated holding in The Growth for Good Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.96 and $10.01, with an estimated average price of $9.99. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 1,100,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $140.81 and $153.96, with an estimated average price of $146.9. The stock is now traded at around $135.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 57,155 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Williams Companies Inc by 288.35%. The purchase prices were between $25.35 and $29.55, with an estimated average price of $27.64. The stock is now traded at around $30.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 663,560 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Valero Energy Corp by 267.40%. The purchase prices were between $66.94 and $82.69, with an estimated average price of $74.42. The stock is now traded at around $88.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 200,659 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Ovintiv Inc by 49.66%. The purchase prices were between $30.99 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $35.74. The stock is now traded at around $41.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 852,211 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Archaea Energy Inc by 27.41%. The purchase prices were between $16.84 and $21.59, with an estimated average price of $18.87. The stock is now traded at around $16.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 2,200,654 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Evergy Inc by 46.67%. The purchase prices were between $61.96 and $68.61, with an estimated average price of $65.1. The stock is now traded at around $61.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 308,006 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Benson Hill Inc by 608.07%. The purchase prices were between $6 and $7.67, with an estimated average price of $6.92. The stock is now traded at around $2.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 1,050,707 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $77.83 and $93.36, with an estimated average price of $86.61.

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Suncor Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $21.37 and $26.72, with an estimated average price of $24.45.

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in DT Midstream Inc. The sale prices were between $45.53 and $50.23, with an estimated average price of $47.91.

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Southern Co. The sale prices were between $61.1 and $68.58, with an estimated average price of $63.82.

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Enerplus Corp. The sale prices were between $8.38 and $10.87, with an estimated average price of $9.74.

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $38.12 and $43.59, with an estimated average price of $41.41.