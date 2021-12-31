Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Aravt Global Llc Buys GitLab Inc, Semler Scientific Inc, Sells Alphabet Inc, Vail Resorts Inc, Charter Communications Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Aravt Global Llc (Current Portfolio) buys GitLab Inc, Semler Scientific Inc, sells Alphabet Inc, Vail Resorts Inc, Charter Communications Inc, Microsoft Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aravt Global Llc. As of 2021Q4, Aravt Global Llc owns 10 stocks with a total value of $307 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of ARAVT GLOBAL LLC
  1. Five Below Inc (FIVE) - 193,427 shares, 13.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.84%
  2. TransDigm Group Inc (TDG) - 61,292 shares, 12.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.12%
  3. Black Knight Inc (BKI) - 462,675 shares, 12.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.23%
  4. ServiceNow Inc (NOW) - 52,295 shares, 11.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.97%
  5. Visa Inc (V) - 148,277 shares, 10.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.98%
New Purchase: GitLab Inc (GTLB)

Aravt Global Llc initiated holding in GitLab Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.75 and $130.88, with an estimated average price of $102.11. The stock is now traded at around $72.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.13%. The holding were 251,976 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Semler Scientific Inc (SMLR)

Aravt Global Llc added to a holding in Semler Scientific Inc by 37.42%. The purchase prices were between $89.61 and $149.99, with an estimated average price of $111.28. The stock is now traded at around $79.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 215,825 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Aravt Global Llc sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33.

Sold Out: Vail Resorts Inc (MTN)

Aravt Global Llc sold out a holding in Vail Resorts Inc. The sale prices were between $311.53 and $372.51, with an estimated average price of $340.68.

Sold Out: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Aravt Global Llc sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12.



