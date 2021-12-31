Aravt Global Llc Buys GitLab Inc, Semler Scientific Inc, Sells Alphabet Inc, Vail Resorts Inc, Charter Communications Inc

New Purchases: GTLB,

GTLB, Added Positions: SMLR, FIVE, PYPL, TDG, BKI, MLNK, NOW, V,

SMLR, FIVE, PYPL, TDG, BKI, MLNK, NOW, V, Reduced Positions: CHTR,

CHTR, Sold Out: GOOGL, MTN, MSFT,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys GitLab Inc, Semler Scientific Inc, sells Alphabet Inc, Vail Resorts Inc, Charter Communications Inc, Microsoft Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aravt Global Llc. As of 2021Q4, Aravt Global Llc owns 10 stocks with a total value of $307 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ARAVT GLOBAL LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/aravt+global+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Five Below Inc (FIVE) - 193,427 shares, 13.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.84% TransDigm Group Inc (TDG) - 61,292 shares, 12.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.12% Black Knight Inc (BKI) - 462,675 shares, 12.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.23% ServiceNow Inc (NOW) - 52,295 shares, 11.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.97% Visa Inc (V) - 148,277 shares, 10.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.98%

Aravt Global Llc initiated holding in GitLab Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.75 and $130.88, with an estimated average price of $102.11. The stock is now traded at around $72.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.13%. The holding were 251,976 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aravt Global Llc added to a holding in Semler Scientific Inc by 37.42%. The purchase prices were between $89.61 and $149.99, with an estimated average price of $111.28. The stock is now traded at around $79.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 215,825 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aravt Global Llc sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33.

Aravt Global Llc sold out a holding in Vail Resorts Inc. The sale prices were between $311.53 and $372.51, with an estimated average price of $340.68.

Aravt Global Llc sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12.