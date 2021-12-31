FSA Wealth Management LLC Buys Union Pacific Corp, Pfizer Inc, Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

New Purchases: UNP, PFE, GOF, PHO,

UNP, PFE, GOF, PHO, Added Positions: IWS, VWO, KO, XOM, JPM, JNJ, MSFT, PG, PNC, SPDW,

IWS, VWO, KO, XOM, JPM, JNJ, MSFT, PG, PNC, SPDW, Reduced Positions: IWF, TFI, SHM, GOOGL, GOOG, CWST, SPTM, SO, T, RTX, IWM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Union Pacific Corp, Pfizer Inc, Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund, Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, FSA Wealth Management LLC. As of 2021Q4, FSA Wealth Management LLC owns 47 stocks with a total value of $172 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

ISHARES TRUST (IWF) - 120,186 shares, 21.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.61% iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 192,685 shares, 18.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.78% VANGUARD TAX MANAG (VEA) - 317,365 shares, 9.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.39% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 119,191 shares, 5.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.63% iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP) - 87,133 shares, 5.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.27%

FSA Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $205.51 and $251.93, with an estimated average price of $237.68. The stock is now traded at around $253.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

FSA Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund. The purchase prices were between $17.89 and $20.63, with an estimated average price of $19.12. The stock is now traded at around $18.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 10,843 shares as of 2021-12-31.

FSA Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Invesco Water Resources ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.68 and $60.84, with an estimated average price of $58.15. The stock is now traded at around $52.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,382 shares as of 2021-12-31.

FSA Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $49.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,452 shares as of 2021-12-31.