FSA Wealth Management LLC Buys Union Pacific Corp, Pfizer Inc, Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

- New Purchases: UNP, PFE, GOF, PHO,
- Added Positions: IWS, VWO, KO, XOM, JPM, JNJ, MSFT, PG, PNC, SPDW,
- Reduced Positions: IWF, TFI, SHM, GOOGL, GOOG, CWST, SPTM, SO, T, RTX, IWM,
For the details of FSA Wealth Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fsa+wealth+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of FSA Wealth Management LLC
- ISHARES TRUST (IWF) - 120,186 shares, 21.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.61%
- iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 192,685 shares, 18.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.78%
- VANGUARD TAX MANAG (VEA) - 317,365 shares, 9.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.39%
- Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 119,191 shares, 5.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.63%
- iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP) - 87,133 shares, 5.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.27%
FSA Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $205.51 and $251.93, with an estimated average price of $237.68. The stock is now traded at around $253.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (GOF)
FSA Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund. The purchase prices were between $17.89 and $20.63, with an estimated average price of $19.12. The stock is now traded at around $18.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 10,843 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco Water Resources ETF (PHO)
FSA Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Invesco Water Resources ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.68 and $60.84, with an estimated average price of $58.15. The stock is now traded at around $52.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,382 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
FSA Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $49.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,452 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of FSA Wealth Management LLC. Also check out:
1. FSA Wealth Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. FSA Wealth Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. FSA Wealth Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that FSA Wealth Management LLC keeps buying