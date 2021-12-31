Dimension Capital Management Llc Buys SPDR Gold Shares ETF, VANGUARD INTL EQUI, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Sells iShares MSCI China ETF, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, Amazon.com Inc

New Purchases: KDP, GSP, INDA, MKL, PFE, H, FIXX, EC,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Gold Shares ETF, VANGUARD INTL EQUI, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc, sells iShares MSCI China ETF, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, Amazon.com Inc, The Walt Disney Co, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dimension Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q4, Dimension Capital Management Llc owns 106 stocks with a total value of $532 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI) - 817,907 shares, 16.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.42% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 176,024 shares, 15.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.30% Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (BCSF) - 4,316,096 shares, 12.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.93% SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 187,050 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 173.46% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 50,175 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.37%

Dimension Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.72 and $36.86, with an estimated average price of $35.31. The stock is now traded at around $37.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 60,135 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dimension Capital Management Llc initiated holding in BARCLAYS BANK PLC. The purchase prices were between $15.11 and $17.86, with an estimated average price of $16.82. The stock is now traded at around $19.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 24,570 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dimension Capital Management Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI India ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.6 and $47.74, with an estimated average price of $46.02. The stock is now traded at around $44.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,110 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dimension Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Markel Corp. The purchase prices were between $1188 and $1330.53, with an estimated average price of $1262.22. The stock is now traded at around $1275.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 162 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dimension Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $49.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,719 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dimension Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Hyatt Hotels Corp. The purchase prices were between $77.83 and $95.93, with an estimated average price of $85.5. The stock is now traded at around $106.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,364 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dimension Capital Management Llc added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 173.46%. The purchase prices were between $163.92 and $174.5, with an estimated average price of $167.93. The stock is now traded at around $174.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.81%. The holding were 187,050 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dimension Capital Management Llc added to a holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI by 155.39%. The purchase prices were between $64.49 and $69.3, with an estimated average price of $67.12. The stock is now traded at around $66.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 62,434 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dimension Capital Management Llc added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 28.10%. The purchase prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48. The stock is now traded at around $206.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 52,852 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dimension Capital Management Llc added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 24.37%. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $356.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 29,062 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dimension Capital Management Llc added to a holding in TELUS International (Cda) Inc by 88.89%. The purchase prices were between $30.08 and $39.69, with an estimated average price of $34.89. The stock is now traded at around $26.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 56,666 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dimension Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 36.46%. The purchase prices were between $214.09 and $238.21, with an estimated average price of $226.3. The stock is now traded at around $213.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 11,074 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dimension Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. The sale prices were between $34.06 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $43.

Dimension Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in RLX Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $3.55 and $6, with an estimated average price of $4.62.

Dimension Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in BEST Inc. The sale prices were between $0.8 and $2.28, with an estimated average price of $1.34.