Dimension Capital Management Llc Buys SPDR Gold Shares ETF, VANGUARD INTL EQUI, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Sells iShares MSCI China ETF, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, Amazon.com Inc

- New Purchases: KDP, GSP, INDA, MKL, PFE, H, FIXX, EC,
- Added Positions: GLD, SPY, ACWI, VGK, IWM, QQQ, EEM, EFA, IGSB, TIXT, VB, XLF, BBDC, EMB, XLI, AHCO, BABA, V, VZ, BRK.B, SNOW, LQD, JPM,
- Reduced Positions: MCHI, BCSF, NMFC, IVV, AMZN, DIS, IVW, DBEF, MRNA, XLE, KBE, IWD, AGG, XLB, SJNK, LMT, FB, TSLA, IWF, VWO, CSCO, BX, PEP, GOOGL,
- Sold Out: KWEB, RLX, BEST,
These are the top 5 holdings of DIMENSION CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC
- iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI) - 817,907 shares, 16.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.42%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 176,024 shares, 15.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.30%
- Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (BCSF) - 4,316,096 shares, 12.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.93%
- SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 187,050 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 173.46%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 50,175 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.37%
Dimension Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.72 and $36.86, with an estimated average price of $35.31. The stock is now traded at around $37.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 60,135 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BARCLAYS BANK PLC (GSP)
Dimension Capital Management Llc initiated holding in BARCLAYS BANK PLC. The purchase prices were between $15.11 and $17.86, with an estimated average price of $16.82. The stock is now traded at around $19.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 24,570 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA)
Dimension Capital Management Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI India ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.6 and $47.74, with an estimated average price of $46.02. The stock is now traded at around $44.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,110 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Markel Corp (MKL)
Dimension Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Markel Corp. The purchase prices were between $1188 and $1330.53, with an estimated average price of $1262.22. The stock is now traded at around $1275.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 162 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Dimension Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $49.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,719 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Hyatt Hotels Corp (H)
Dimension Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Hyatt Hotels Corp. The purchase prices were between $77.83 and $95.93, with an estimated average price of $85.5. The stock is now traded at around $106.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,364 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
Dimension Capital Management Llc added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 173.46%. The purchase prices were between $163.92 and $174.5, with an estimated average price of $167.93. The stock is now traded at around $174.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.81%. The holding were 187,050 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VGK)
Dimension Capital Management Llc added to a holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI by 155.39%. The purchase prices were between $64.49 and $69.3, with an estimated average price of $67.12. The stock is now traded at around $66.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 62,434 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Dimension Capital Management Llc added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 28.10%. The purchase prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48. The stock is now traded at around $206.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 52,852 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Dimension Capital Management Llc added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 24.37%. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $356.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 29,062 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: TELUS International (Cda) Inc (TIXT)
Dimension Capital Management Llc added to a holding in TELUS International (Cda) Inc by 88.89%. The purchase prices were between $30.08 and $39.69, with an estimated average price of $34.89. The stock is now traded at around $26.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 56,666 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)
Dimension Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 36.46%. The purchase prices were between $214.09 and $238.21, with an estimated average price of $226.3. The stock is now traded at around $213.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 11,074 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB)
Dimension Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. The sale prices were between $34.06 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $43.Sold Out: RLX Technology Inc (RLX)
Dimension Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in RLX Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $3.55 and $6, with an estimated average price of $4.62.Sold Out: BEST Inc (BEST)
Dimension Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in BEST Inc. The sale prices were between $0.8 and $2.28, with an estimated average price of $1.34.
