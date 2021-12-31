NFC Investments, LLC Buys Rent-A-Center Inc, Everest Re Group, Sells Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp, RenaissanceRe Holdings, Select Interior Concepts Inc

Memphis, TN, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Rent-A-Center Inc, Everest Re Group, sells Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp, RenaissanceRe Holdings, Select Interior Concepts Inc, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc, DuPont de Nemours Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, NFC Investments, LLC. As of 2021Q4, NFC Investments, LLC owns 41 stocks with a total value of $479 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Archaea Energy Inc (LFG) - 2,613,343 shares, 9.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.54% Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) - 665,080 shares, 9.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.43% (ATH) - 550,478 shares, 9.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.85% MGIC Investment Corp (MTG) - 2,586,332 shares, 7.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.50% Enstar Group Ltd (ESGR) - 116,625 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.63%

NFC Investments, LLC initiated holding in Rent-A-Center Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.38 and $58.33, with an estimated average price of $49.84. The stock is now traded at around $41.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 206,365 shares as of 2021-12-31.

NFC Investments, LLC added to a holding in Everest Re Group Ltd by 72.73%. The purchase prices were between $250.41 and $286.62, with an estimated average price of $270.63. The stock is now traded at around $303.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 19,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

NFC Investments, LLC sold out a holding in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $139.15 and $172.82, with an estimated average price of $157.18.

NFC Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Select Interior Concepts Inc. The sale prices were between $14.42 and $14.49, with an estimated average price of $14.46.

NFC Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02.