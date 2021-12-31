NFC Investments, LLC Buys Rent-A-Center Inc, Everest Re Group, Sells Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp, RenaissanceRe Holdings, Select Interior Concepts Inc

- New Purchases: RCII,
- Added Positions: RE, STOR, LEN.B, AIG, MNRL, CMCSA,
- Reduced Positions: LOCC.U, ATH, TBK, ADX, CTVA, GOOG, CRD.A, DD, AXP, IFF, BRK.B, FHN, MSFT, NMIH,
- Sold Out: RNR, SIC, FB,
These are the top 5 holdings of NFC Investments, LLC
- Archaea Energy Inc (LFG) - 2,613,343 shares, 9.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.54%
- Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) - 665,080 shares, 9.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.43%
- (ATH) - 550,478 shares, 9.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.85%
- MGIC Investment Corp (MTG) - 2,586,332 shares, 7.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.50%
- Enstar Group Ltd (ESGR) - 116,625 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.63%
NFC Investments, LLC initiated holding in Rent-A-Center Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.38 and $58.33, with an estimated average price of $49.84. The stock is now traded at around $41.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 206,365 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Everest Re Group Ltd (RE)
NFC Investments, LLC added to a holding in Everest Re Group Ltd by 72.73%. The purchase prices were between $250.41 and $286.62, with an estimated average price of $270.63. The stock is now traded at around $303.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 19,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd (RNR)
NFC Investments, LLC sold out a holding in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $139.15 and $172.82, with an estimated average price of $157.18.Sold Out: Select Interior Concepts Inc (SIC)
NFC Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Select Interior Concepts Inc. The sale prices were between $14.42 and $14.49, with an estimated average price of $14.46.Sold Out: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
NFC Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02.
