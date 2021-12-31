MD Financial Management Inc. Buys ISHARES INC, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Sells Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

New Purchases: TSLA, IT, WST, FTNT, AVB, MRNA, LHX, NTAP, STX, L, VOO, MUB, IWN, IWO, IWP, IWS, IWX, AVGO, SCHC, SCZ, VBK, VBR, VOE, VONG, VONV, RTX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys ISHARES INC, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Materials Select Sector SPDR, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, sells Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, SELECT SECTOR SPDR during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, MD Financial Management Inc.. As of 2021Q4, MD Financial Management Inc. owns 304 stocks with a total value of $4.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLK) - 971,682 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.06% iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) - 3,471,770 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.76% ISHARES TRUST (GOVT) - 5,944,181 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. ISHARES INC (ACWV) - 1,451,655 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 207.51% iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 2,512,415 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.73%

MD Financial Management Inc. initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $923.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 6,108 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MD Financial Management Inc. initiated holding in Gartner Inc. The purchase prices were between $301.06 and $339.69, with an estimated average price of $321.91. The stock is now traded at around $298.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 10,936 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MD Financial Management Inc. initiated holding in Fortinet Inc. The purchase prices were between $288.87 and $367.67, with an estimated average price of $329.9. The stock is now traded at around $320.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 9,654 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MD Financial Management Inc. initiated holding in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $402.25 and $471.34, with an estimated average price of $431.11. The stock is now traded at around $379.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,015 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MD Financial Management Inc. initiated holding in AvalonBay Communities Inc. The purchase prices were between $223.81 and $252.59, with an estimated average price of $238.94. The stock is now traded at around $239.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 11,931 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MD Financial Management Inc. initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69. The stock is now traded at around $151.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 11,589 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MD Financial Management Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES INC by 207.51%. The purchase prices were between $101.21 and $108.28, with an estimated average price of $104.9. The stock is now traded at around $102.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.56%. The holding were 1,451,655 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MD Financial Management Inc. added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 49.31%. The purchase prices were between $105.48 and $109.79, with an estimated average price of $108.05. The stock is now traded at around $103.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 1,120,312 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MD Financial Management Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.93%. The purchase prices were between $71.13 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $74.06. The stock is now traded at around $72.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 1,720,274 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MD Financial Management Inc. added to a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR by 176.85%. The purchase prices were between $79.62 and $90.61, with an estimated average price of $86.09. The stock is now traded at around $85.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 362,332 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MD Financial Management Inc. added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 64.77%. The purchase prices were between $124.86 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $132.44. The stock is now traded at around $130.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 238,589 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MD Financial Management Inc. added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 679.24%. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $350.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 9,647 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MD Financial Management Inc. sold out a holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc. The sale prices were between $598.28 and $708.14, with an estimated average price of $650.29.

MD Financial Management Inc. sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $204 and $261.38, with an estimated average price of $238.68.

MD Financial Management Inc. sold out a holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $146.39 and $173.51, with an estimated average price of $159.74.

MD Financial Management Inc. sold out a holding in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. The sale prices were between $59.28 and $66.73, with an estimated average price of $63.36.

MD Financial Management Inc. sold out a holding in Hormel Foods Corp. The sale prices were between $41.24 and $49.19, with an estimated average price of $43.93.

MD Financial Management Inc. sold out a holding in American Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $127.52 and $145.68, with an estimated average price of $137.67.