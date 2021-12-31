Governors Lane LP Buys LPL Financial Holdings Inc, IHS Markit, R.R.Donnelley & Sons Co, Sells , S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Meta Platforms Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys LPL Financial Holdings Inc, IHS Markit, R.R.Donnelley & Sons Co, FirstEnergy Corp, Adient PLC, sells , S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Meta Platforms Inc, Microsoft Corp, VICI Properties Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Governors Lane LP. As of 2021Q4, Governors Lane LP owns 243 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

FirstEnergy Corp (FE) - 1,902,200 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.07% MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP) - 1,876,902 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.62% IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) - 418,718 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 128.09% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 109,170 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.52% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 81,600 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.91%

Governors Lane LP initiated holding in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $152.65 and $175.02, with an estimated average price of $165.19. The stock is now traded at around $189.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 207,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Governors Lane LP initiated holding in R.R.Donnelley & Sons Co. The purchase prices were between $4.93 and $11.26, with an estimated average price of $8.76. The stock is now traded at around $10.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 1,776,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Governors Lane LP initiated holding in Adient PLC. The purchase prices were between $40.32 and $48.72, with an estimated average price of $44.98. The stock is now traded at around $50.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 329,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Governors Lane LP initiated holding in Conyers Park III Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.71 and $10.16, with an estimated average price of $9.8. The stock is now traded at around $9.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Governors Lane LP initiated holding in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.05 and $10.23, with an estimated average price of $10.16. The stock is now traded at around $10.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 1,250,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Governors Lane LP added to a holding in IHS Markit Ltd by 128.09%. The purchase prices were between $114.5 and $134.57, with an estimated average price of $127.61. The stock is now traded at around $109.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 418,718 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Governors Lane LP added to a holding in FirstEnergy Corp by 31.07%. The purchase prices were between $35.64 and $41.59, with an estimated average price of $38.63. The stock is now traded at around $41.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 1,902,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Governors Lane LP added to a holding in Post Holdings Partnering Corp by 99.96%. The purchase prices were between $9.69 and $9.8, with an estimated average price of $9.74. The stock is now traded at around $9.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 2,129,543 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Governors Lane LP added to a holding in Workday Inc by 131.26%. The purchase prices were between $249.68 and $300.9, with an estimated average price of $278.01. The stock is now traded at around $228.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 56,428 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Governors Lane LP added to a holding in Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp by 942.08%. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $11.14, with an estimated average price of $10.19. The stock is now traded at around $7.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 754,029 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Governors Lane LP added to a holding in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp IV by 153.67%. The purchase prices were between $10.02 and $10.5, with an estimated average price of $10.25. The stock is now traded at around $9.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Governors Lane LP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Governors Lane LP sold out a holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02.

Governors Lane LP sold out a holding in VICI Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $26.75 and $30.25, with an estimated average price of $28.97.

Governors Lane LP sold out a holding in Conyers Park III Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.87 and $10.46, with an estimated average price of $10.16.

Governors Lane LP sold out a holding in First Light Acquisition Group Inc. The sale prices were between $9.94 and $10.56, with an estimated average price of $10.06.