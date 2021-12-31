Governors Lane LP Buys LPL Financial Holdings Inc, IHS Markit, R.R.Donnelley & Sons Co, Sells , S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Meta Platforms Inc

- New Purchases: LPLA, RRD, ADNT, CPAA, CPAA, XPDBU, FAF, RCACU, SNII, HTA, DMYS, TRAQ.U, FLAG, FLAG, NPABU, MTVC.U, DCRD, TCOA.U, DCRN, SVNAU, JUN.U, PHYT.U, NFNT.U, ESACU, KCGI, VMGAU, RCFA.U, ACDI.U, FLYA, RRAC.U, BLEUU, ZINGU, MPRAU, ENTFU, UTAAU, PCCTU, LVACU, ICNC.U, ADALU, XFINU, GFGDU, WAVC, GSQB, TOACU, BRD.U, IPOF, SUAC.U, NETC.U, ACAQ.U, MCAAU, FIACU, RBAC, USCTU, SCUA.U, BCSAU, NCACU, APCA.U, GTACU, SBEA, CRECU, LGSTU, GVCIU, PACI.U, ADEX, LFACU, LFACU, IQMDU, GEEXU, LEAP, BPACU, CMCAU, UNIT, RSP,
- Added Positions: INFO, FE, MGP, PSPC, WDAY, IVAN, IPOD, FYBR, HCIC, AGCB, VGII,
- Reduced Positions: SPY, MSFT, XPDI, HUM, BKNG, GM, AUS, WFC, UNH, SDAC, GGPI, SEAH, MACC, SNRH, SVFC, EQD, ASZ, GIIX, ENPC, ARGUU, FRSG, AMZN, PRPB,
- Sold Out: KSU, FB, VICI, CPAAU, CPAAU, FLAG.U, PSPC.U, V, KCGI.U, HZAC, DCRC, DMYQ, DCRDU, FLOW, CBAH, FLYA.U, TROX, DGNS, WAVC.U, RTPY, GSQB.U, NGAB, AFTR.U, OHPA, TPGS, HCNEU, PPC, THCPU, HUGS, AMBP,
- FirstEnergy Corp (FE) - 1,902,200 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.07%
- MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP) - 1,876,902 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.62%
- IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) - 418,718 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 128.09%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 109,170 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.52%
- UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 81,600 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.91%
Governors Lane LP initiated holding in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $152.65 and $175.02, with an estimated average price of $165.19. The stock is now traded at around $189.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 207,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: R.R.Donnelley & Sons Co (RRD)
Governors Lane LP initiated holding in R.R.Donnelley & Sons Co. The purchase prices were between $4.93 and $11.26, with an estimated average price of $8.76. The stock is now traded at around $10.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 1,776,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Adient PLC (ADNT)
Governors Lane LP initiated holding in Adient PLC. The purchase prices were between $40.32 and $48.72, with an estimated average price of $44.98. The stock is now traded at around $50.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 329,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Conyers Park III Acquisition Corp (CPAA)
Governors Lane LP initiated holding in Conyers Park III Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.71 and $10.16, with an estimated average price of $9.8. The stock is now traded at around $9.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Conyers Park III Acquisition Corp (CPAA)
Governors Lane LP initiated holding in Conyers Park III Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.71 and $10.16, with an estimated average price of $9.8. The stock is now traded at around $9.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp (XPDBU)
Governors Lane LP initiated holding in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.05 and $10.23, with an estimated average price of $10.16. The stock is now traded at around $10.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 1,250,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: IHS Markit Ltd (INFO)
Governors Lane LP added to a holding in IHS Markit Ltd by 128.09%. The purchase prices were between $114.5 and $134.57, with an estimated average price of $127.61. The stock is now traded at around $109.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 418,718 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: FirstEnergy Corp (FE)
Governors Lane LP added to a holding in FirstEnergy Corp by 31.07%. The purchase prices were between $35.64 and $41.59, with an estimated average price of $38.63. The stock is now traded at around $41.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 1,902,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Post Holdings Partnering Corp (PSPC)
Governors Lane LP added to a holding in Post Holdings Partnering Corp by 99.96%. The purchase prices were between $9.69 and $9.8, with an estimated average price of $9.74. The stock is now traded at around $9.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 2,129,543 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Workday Inc (WDAY)
Governors Lane LP added to a holding in Workday Inc by 131.26%. The purchase prices were between $249.68 and $300.9, with an estimated average price of $278.01. The stock is now traded at around $228.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 56,428 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp (IVAN)
Governors Lane LP added to a holding in Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp by 942.08%. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $11.14, with an estimated average price of $10.19. The stock is now traded at around $7.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 754,029 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp IV (IPOD)
Governors Lane LP added to a holding in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp IV by 153.67%. The purchase prices were between $10.02 and $10.5, with an estimated average price of $10.25. The stock is now traded at around $9.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (KSU)
Governors Lane LP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.Sold Out: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
Governors Lane LP sold out a holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02.Sold Out: VICI Properties Inc (VICI)
Governors Lane LP sold out a holding in VICI Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $26.75 and $30.25, with an estimated average price of $28.97.Sold Out: Conyers Park III Acquisition Corp (CPAAU)
Governors Lane LP sold out a holding in Conyers Park III Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.87 and $10.46, with an estimated average price of $10.16.Sold Out: Conyers Park III Acquisition Corp (CPAAU)
Governors Lane LP sold out a holding in Conyers Park III Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.87 and $10.46, with an estimated average price of $10.16.Sold Out: First Light Acquisition Group Inc (FLAG.U)
Governors Lane LP sold out a holding in First Light Acquisition Group Inc. The sale prices were between $9.94 and $10.56, with an estimated average price of $10.06.
