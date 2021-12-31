Capital Research Global Investors Buys Rivian Automotive Inc, Apple Inc, General Electric Co, Sells Meta Platforms Inc, Citigroup Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc

Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Rivian Automotive Inc, Apple Inc, General Electric Co, MercadoLibre Inc, Shopify Inc, sells Meta Platforms Inc, Citigroup Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Autodesk Inc, Nike Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capital Research Global Investors. As of 2021Q4, Capital Research Global Investors owns 439 stocks with a total value of $452.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 92,868,182 shares, 6.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.5% Netflix Inc (NFLX) - 25,966,372 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.92% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,574,546 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.08% Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 22,798,116 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 84,125,029 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.39%

Capital Research Global Investors initiated holding in Rivian Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $172.01, with an estimated average price of $114.72. The stock is now traded at around $66.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 25,755,740 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Research Global Investors initiated holding in Grab Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.79 and $9, with an estimated average price of $7.62. The stock is now traded at around $6.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 71,779,510 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Research Global Investors initiated holding in Nu Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $8.94 and $11.85, with an estimated average price of $9.82. The stock is now traded at around $9.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 44,732,590 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Research Global Investors initiated holding in Aptiv PLC. The purchase prices were between $171.32 and $199.2, with an estimated average price of $186.99. The stock is now traded at around $161.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,299,696 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Research Global Investors initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $1504.28 and $2098.52, with an estimated average price of $1767.3. The stock is now traded at around $1844.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 139,393 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Research Global Investors initiated holding in AvidXchange Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.06 and $26.57, with an estimated average price of $20.81. The stock is now traded at around $12.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 14,693,518 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Research Global Investors added to a holding in General Electric Co by 39.39%. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68. The stock is now traded at around $101.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 53,968,728 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Research Global Investors added to a holding in Apple Inc by 38.11%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $172.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 29,549,427 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Research Global Investors added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 20.49%. The purchase prices were between $1052.95 and $1709.98, with an estimated average price of $1396.48. The stock is now traded at around $1133.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 4,641,606 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Research Global Investors added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 48.04%. The purchase prices were between $1282.17 and $1690.6, with an estimated average price of $1465.14. The stock is now traded at around $746.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 2,105,757 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Research Global Investors added to a holding in Baker Hughes Co by 48.88%. The purchase prices were between $22.55 and $26.96, with an estimated average price of $24.66. The stock is now traded at around $29.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 86,254,355 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Research Global Investors added to a holding in DoorDash Inc by 82.62%. The purchase prices were between $144.44 and $245.97, with an estimated average price of $188.51. The stock is now traded at around $94.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 9,006,254 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Research Global Investors sold out a holding in Allakos Inc. The sale prices were between $8.55 and $111.89, with an estimated average price of $80.43.

Capital Research Global Investors sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161.

Capital Research Global Investors sold out a holding in Cortexyme Inc. The sale prices were between $11.35 and $97.17, with an estimated average price of $28.94.

Capital Research Global Investors sold out a holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $77.28 and $99.42, with an estimated average price of $85.35.

Capital Research Global Investors sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68.

Capital Research Global Investors sold out a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $469.54 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $520.64.