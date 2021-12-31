Capital Research Global Investors Buys Rivian Automotive Inc, Apple Inc, General Electric Co, Sells Meta Platforms Inc, Citigroup Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: RIVN, GRAB, NU, APTVPA.PFD, AVGOP.PFD, AVDX, PRM, CHGG, DHRPA.PFD, MQ, F, EXFY, CVT, RMD, LGF.B, BXP, DOUG, VTEX, GTLB, GTLS, HCP, IWF, VEA, GFS, CZOO, SDGR, ING,
- Added Positions: AMZN, AAPL, GE, MELI, SHOP, BKR, CMCSA, SNOW, DASH, HUM, KMB, RTX, SQ, KMX, CARR, FCX, TSLA, AFRM, DXCM, NVR, MS, EIX, PNC, PEG, DDOG, ABNB, PEP, PAGS, GH, DB, D, HON, MDT, TD, VICI, CNQ, LMT, CME, MU, TMO, TRP, PODD, APTV, PAYC, CZR, ZS, OSH, S, S, WRBY, ADP, BLK, PKI, TEVA, TFII, TWLO, IRTC, COLD, FROG, CPNG, AGL, ONON, AMAT, BCE, GOLD, COST, DTE, DRI, EQIX, EXTR, HAE, MNST, MDLZ, NICE, RBA, SRCL, SYK, YUM, APPS, BWXT, QRVO, OKTA, SE, BAND, GSHD, TW, TIXT, CFLT, FRSH, FRSH, ALB, AMED, ABG, BCS, CNMD, CPRT, EEFT, EXC, BEN, VIAV, GDEN, NCR, NEM, PAR, PEGA, ATCO, SMTC, SONY, TSM, SPNT, VLRS, NVRO, FRPT, PETQ, CDAY, ARCE, PLAN, HCAT, ZI, MEG, LU, PAX, COUR, PCOR, WFRD, PWSC, ACWI, CWI, SPY,
- Reduced Positions: FB, C, NFLX, AVGO, GOOGL, PYPL, AMGN, ADSK, CSX, EOG, EW, NKE, SWK, ADBE, VALE, GILD, PBR.A.PFD, BMRN, DUK, HD, SPGI, MSFT, SHW, TEAM, ETR, NOW, DLR, BURL, GOOG, WH, CRWD, AIG, CVX, URI, ZBH, MA, YNDX, FANG, RARE, AEP, CCI, HLF, ODFL, PXD, EPAM, VNT, KO, MRVL, RCL, FTV, PTON, DTM, AMD, CMI, LRCX, NDAQ, TU, THO, WM, KDP, CVE, SSNC, ABBV, GLPI, BSY, MO, APH, COP, ENB, XOM, HDB, KIM, SBUX, UNH, KHC, RACE, JHG, XM, ASAN, ACN, AMT, STZ, GVA, LHX, HELE, NYT, PBR, PFG, RYAAY, SIVB, TGT, UNP, VZ, WST, WSM, RDS.B, HLT, PCTY, PRPL, MGP, BILI, AVLR, DOW, XP, PLD, ASML, ARE, ACGL, AZPN, CGNX, CTSH, CFR, DHI, EFX, NEE, EVRI, KLAC, MAR, MKC, MRK, ON, WRK, SBAC, SSB, SLAB, UPS, VGR, WU, MLCO, FRC, GRFS, MTSI, FIVE, GMED, IQV, GLOB, TRUP, APPF, NFH, YETI, OSW, IAA, LSPD, OCFT, PLTK, SHLS, ALHC, OGN, MNDY, TOST, VEU,
- Sold Out: ALLK, SRPT, CRTX, DIS, DOCU, ALLO, PANW, V, CG, RKLB, GPN, CX, DV, BTRS, VRM, AMTI, IRNT, CAE, COUP, ESNT, BFAM, SLB, PATK, ATUS, KRON, SKLZ, INNV, SMWB, RIO, BROS,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 92,868,182 shares, 6.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.5%
- Netflix Inc (NFLX) - 25,966,372 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.92%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,574,546 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.08%
- Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 22,798,116 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12%
- Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 84,125,029 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.39%
Capital Research Global Investors initiated holding in Rivian Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $172.01, with an estimated average price of $114.72. The stock is now traded at around $66.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 25,755,740 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Grab Holdings Inc (GRAB)
Capital Research Global Investors initiated holding in Grab Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.79 and $9, with an estimated average price of $7.62. The stock is now traded at around $6.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 71,779,510 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Nu Holdings Ltd (NU)
Capital Research Global Investors initiated holding in Nu Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $8.94 and $11.85, with an estimated average price of $9.82. The stock is now traded at around $9.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 44,732,590 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Aptiv PLC (APTVPA.PFD)
Capital Research Global Investors initiated holding in Aptiv PLC. The purchase prices were between $171.32 and $199.2, with an estimated average price of $186.99. The stock is now traded at around $161.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,299,696 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Broadcom Inc (AVGOP.PFD)
Capital Research Global Investors initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $1504.28 and $2098.52, with an estimated average price of $1767.3. The stock is now traded at around $1844.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 139,393 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: AvidXchange Holdings Inc (AVDX)
Capital Research Global Investors initiated holding in AvidXchange Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.06 and $26.57, with an estimated average price of $20.81. The stock is now traded at around $12.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 14,693,518 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: General Electric Co (GE)
Capital Research Global Investors added to a holding in General Electric Co by 39.39%. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68. The stock is now traded at around $101.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 53,968,728 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Capital Research Global Investors added to a holding in Apple Inc by 38.11%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $172.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 29,549,427 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)
Capital Research Global Investors added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 20.49%. The purchase prices were between $1052.95 and $1709.98, with an estimated average price of $1396.48. The stock is now traded at around $1133.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 4,641,606 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Shopify Inc (SHOP)
Capital Research Global Investors added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 48.04%. The purchase prices were between $1282.17 and $1690.6, with an estimated average price of $1465.14. The stock is now traded at around $746.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 2,105,757 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Baker Hughes Co (BKR)
Capital Research Global Investors added to a holding in Baker Hughes Co by 48.88%. The purchase prices were between $22.55 and $26.96, with an estimated average price of $24.66. The stock is now traded at around $29.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 86,254,355 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: DoorDash Inc (DASH)
Capital Research Global Investors added to a holding in DoorDash Inc by 82.62%. The purchase prices were between $144.44 and $245.97, with an estimated average price of $188.51. The stock is now traded at around $94.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 9,006,254 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Allakos Inc (ALLK)
Capital Research Global Investors sold out a holding in Allakos Inc. The sale prices were between $8.55 and $111.89, with an estimated average price of $80.43.Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Capital Research Global Investors sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161.Sold Out: Cortexyme Inc (CRTX)
Capital Research Global Investors sold out a holding in Cortexyme Inc. The sale prices were between $11.35 and $97.17, with an estimated average price of $28.94.Sold Out: Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT)
Capital Research Global Investors sold out a holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $77.28 and $99.42, with an estimated average price of $85.35.Sold Out: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)
Capital Research Global Investors sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68.Sold Out: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)
Capital Research Global Investors sold out a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $469.54 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $520.64.
