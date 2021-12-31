Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Buys CNH Industrial NV, HubSpot Inc, Azenta Inc, Sells FirstEnergy Corp, Activision Blizzard Inc, Constellation Brands Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys CNH Industrial NV, HubSpot Inc, Azenta Inc, Intuit Inc, First Citizens BancShares Inc, sells FirstEnergy Corp, Activision Blizzard Inc, Constellation Brands Inc, Willis Towers Watson PLC, Five9 Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP. As of 2021Q4, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP owns 504 stocks with a total value of $4.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vistra Corp (VST) - 10,050,895 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. ARKO Corp (ARKO) - 23,139,671 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Qiagen NV (QGEN) - 3,573,266 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.02% Radius Global Infrastructure Inc (RADI) - 9,128,655 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.31% Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) - 254,008 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.20%

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP initiated holding in HubSpot Inc. The purchase prices were between $633.79 and $852.08, with an estimated average price of $757.05. The stock is now traded at around $542.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 59,445 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP initiated holding in Azenta Inc. The purchase prices were between $92.98 and $124.15, with an estimated average price of $108.48. The stock is now traded at around $88.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 339,493 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP initiated holding in Rivian Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $172.01, with an estimated average price of $114.72. The stock is now traded at around $66.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 275,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP initiated holding in SBA Communications Corp. The purchase prices were between $323.4 and $389.02, with an estimated average price of $351.84. The stock is now traded at around $303.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 72,050 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.68 and $401.89, with an estimated average price of $349.27. The stock is now traded at around $304.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 65,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $96.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 235,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP added to a holding in CNH Industrial NV by 624.92%. The purchase prices were between $14 and $17.05, with an estimated average price of $15.32. The stock is now traded at around $16.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 5,100,541 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP added to a holding in Intuit Inc by 115.94%. The purchase prices were between $525.35 and $694.66, with an estimated average price of $619.73. The stock is now traded at around $528.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 95,707 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP added to a holding in First Citizens BancShares Inc by 147.19%. The purchase prices were between $766.02 and $885.55, with an estimated average price of $834.53. The stock is now traded at around $788.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 60,084 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP added to a holding in Dell Technologies Inc by 94.28%. The purchase prices were between $52.45 and $58.91, with an estimated average price of $55.78. The stock is now traded at around $60.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 1,013,473 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP added to a holding in Datadog Inc by 123.96%. The purchase prices were between $137.1 and $196.56, with an estimated average price of $170.44. The stock is now traded at around $173.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 267,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP added to a holding in USHG Acquisition Corp by 849.48%. The purchase prices were between $9.73 and $10.5, with an estimated average price of $10.12. The stock is now traded at around $10.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 1,946,426 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $211.62 and $250.97, with an estimated average price of $228.43.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Five9 Inc. The sale prices were between $128.25 and $166.52, with an estimated average price of $147.34.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP sold out a holding in TJX Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $62.97 and $75.92, with an estimated average price of $69.51.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $34.56 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $60.04.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Gartner Inc. The sale prices were between $301.06 and $339.69, with an estimated average price of $321.91.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP sold out a holding in VMware Inc. The sale prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75.