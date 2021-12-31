Jeereddi Investments, LP Buys PayPal Holdings Inc, Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc, DaVita Inc, Sells Western Digital Corp, Live Nation Entertainment Inc, AT&T Inc

New Purchases: PYPL, PLAY, DVA, JNJ,

PYPL, PLAY, DVA, JNJ, Added Positions: FB, RCL, ESGC,

FB, RCL, ESGC, Reduced Positions: AAPL, MU, KKR, ENVA, BX, CMCSA, CCL, HCA, VIPS, MLM, FLT, GOOGL, NFLX, GOOG, FYBR, MSFT, MHK, APO, AXP, MA, CHTR, HDB, CG, V, AER, VIAC, BABA, FLR, DHT, SBLK, CACC, EAF, ATUS, UNH, CCI, AMZN, LGF.A, GNK, EGLE, ATCO, CIDM, SCU, NETI, EURN,

AAPL, MU, KKR, ENVA, BX, CMCSA, CCL, HCA, VIPS, MLM, FLT, GOOGL, NFLX, GOOG, FYBR, MSFT, MHK, APO, AXP, MA, CHTR, HDB, CG, V, AER, VIAC, BABA, FLR, DHT, SBLK, CACC, EAF, ATUS, UNH, CCI, AMZN, LGF.A, GNK, EGLE, ATCO, CIDM, SCU, NETI, EURN, Sold Out: WDC, LYV, T, JPM, WFC, DIS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PayPal Holdings Inc, Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc, DaVita Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Royal Caribbean Group, sells Western Digital Corp, Live Nation Entertainment Inc, AT&T Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jeereddi Investments, LP. As of 2021Q4, Jeereddi Investments, LP owns 53 stocks with a total value of $103 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 98,663 shares, 16.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.73% Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 121,240 shares, 10.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.17% KKR & Co Inc (KKR) - 105,051 shares, 7.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.41% Enova International Inc (ENVA) - 134,565 shares, 5.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.47% Blackstone Inc (BX) - 35,590 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.63%

Jeereddi Investments, LP initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $110.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 7,420 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jeereddi Investments, LP initiated holding in Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.14 and $41.14, with an estimated average price of $37.04. The stock is now traded at around $43.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 9,283 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jeereddi Investments, LP initiated holding in DaVita Inc. The purchase prices were between $94.5 and $115.7, with an estimated average price of $107.32. The stock is now traded at around $120.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 2,785 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jeereddi Investments, LP initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $155.93 and $173.01, with an estimated average price of $163.78. The stock is now traded at around $167.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 1,854 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jeereddi Investments, LP added to a holding in Royal Caribbean Group by 51.14%. The purchase prices were between $64.27 and $96.67, with an estimated average price of $80.99. The stock is now traded at around $87.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 11,964 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jeereddi Investments, LP sold out a holding in Western Digital Corp. The sale prices were between $52.29 and $66.13, with an estimated average price of $57.59.

Jeereddi Investments, LP sold out a holding in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $97.97 and $123.8, with an estimated average price of $108.15.

Jeereddi Investments, LP sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11.

Jeereddi Investments, LP sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.

Jeereddi Investments, LP sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $45.31 and $52, with an estimated average price of $49.28.

Jeereddi Investments, LP sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161.