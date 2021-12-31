Wellesley Asset Management Buys Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP, NuVasive Inc, Armstrong Flooring Inc, Sells Hope Bancorp Inc, BSQUARE Corp, HubSpot Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP, NuVasive Inc, Armstrong Flooring Inc, sells Hope Bancorp Inc, BSQUARE Corp, HubSpot Inc, , Lyft Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wellesley Asset Management. As of 2021Q4, Wellesley Asset Management owns 23 stocks with a total value of $424 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Cheesecake Factory Inc (CAKE) - 61,353 shares, 12.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.56% Super Group (SGHC) Ltd (SGHC) - 28,305 shares, 12.41% of the total portfolio. New Position Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ) - 52,559 shares, 12.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.34% NuVasive Inc (NUVA) - 53,634 shares, 12.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.05% Save Foods Inc (SVFD) - 46,130 shares, 9.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.64%

Wellesley Asset Management initiated holding in Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP. The purchase prices were between $0.56 and $1.34, with an estimated average price of $0.93. The stock is now traded at around $0.375200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.64%. The holding were 9,617 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wellesley Asset Management initiated holding in Armstrong Flooring Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.7 and $3.35, with an estimated average price of $2.39. The stock is now traded at around $1.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 5,495 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wellesley Asset Management added to a holding in NuVasive Inc by 34.05%. The purchase prices were between $47.19 and $60.17, with an estimated average price of $54.19. The stock is now traded at around $52.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.09%. The holding were 53,634 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wellesley Asset Management sold out a holding in BSQUARE Corp. The sale prices were between $1.64 and $2.43, with an estimated average price of $2.08.

Wellesley Asset Management sold out a holding in HubSpot Inc. The sale prices were between $633.79 and $852.08, with an estimated average price of $757.05.

Wellesley Asset Management sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $49492.5 and $53272.4, with an estimated average price of $51551.3.

Wellesley Asset Management sold out a holding in Lyft Inc. The sale prices were between $37.46 and $56.26, with an estimated average price of $46.58.

Wellesley Asset Management sold out a holding in Snap-on Inc. The sale prices were between $202.03 and $228.02, with an estimated average price of $213.62.

Wellesley Asset Management sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $6995.9 and $7420.7, with an estimated average price of $7239.81.