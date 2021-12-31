Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Wellesley Asset Management Buys Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP, NuVasive Inc, Armstrong Flooring Inc, Sells Hope Bancorp Inc, BSQUARE Corp, HubSpot Inc

Investment company Wellesley Asset Management (Current Portfolio) buys Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP, NuVasive Inc, Armstrong Flooring Inc, sells Hope Bancorp Inc, BSQUARE Corp, HubSpot Inc, , Lyft Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wellesley Asset Management. As of 2021Q4, Wellesley Asset Management owns 23 stocks with a total value of $424 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Wellesley Asset Management
  1. Cheesecake Factory Inc (CAKE) - 61,353 shares, 12.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.56%
  2. Super Group (SGHC) Ltd (SGHC) - 28,305 shares, 12.41% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ) - 52,559 shares, 12.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.34%
  4. NuVasive Inc (NUVA) - 53,634 shares, 12.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.05%
  5. Save Foods Inc (SVFD) - 46,130 shares, 9.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.64%
New Purchase: Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (SNMP)

Wellesley Asset Management initiated holding in Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP. The purchase prices were between $0.56 and $1.34, with an estimated average price of $0.93. The stock is now traded at around $0.375200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.64%. The holding were 9,617 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Armstrong Flooring Inc (AFI)

Wellesley Asset Management initiated holding in Armstrong Flooring Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.7 and $3.35, with an estimated average price of $2.39. The stock is now traded at around $1.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 5,495 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: NuVasive Inc (NUVA)

Wellesley Asset Management added to a holding in NuVasive Inc by 34.05%. The purchase prices were between $47.19 and $60.17, with an estimated average price of $54.19. The stock is now traded at around $52.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.09%. The holding were 53,634 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: BSQUARE Corp (BSQR)

Wellesley Asset Management sold out a holding in BSQUARE Corp. The sale prices were between $1.64 and $2.43, with an estimated average price of $2.08.

Sold Out: HubSpot Inc (HUBS)

Wellesley Asset Management sold out a holding in HubSpot Inc. The sale prices were between $633.79 and $852.08, with an estimated average price of $757.05.

Sold Out: (^MXX)

Wellesley Asset Management sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $49492.5 and $53272.4, with an estimated average price of $51551.3.

Sold Out: Lyft Inc (LYFT)

Wellesley Asset Management sold out a holding in Lyft Inc. The sale prices were between $37.46 and $56.26, with an estimated average price of $46.58.

Sold Out: Snap-on Inc (SNA)

Wellesley Asset Management sold out a holding in Snap-on Inc. The sale prices were between $202.03 and $228.02, with an estimated average price of $213.62.

Sold Out: (^FTSE)

Wellesley Asset Management sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $6995.9 and $7420.7, with an estimated average price of $7239.81.



