Ironvine Capital Partners, LLC Buys Adobe Inc, CoStar Group Inc, Coupang Inc, Sells Catalent Inc

Just now
Investment company Ironvine Capital Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Adobe Inc, CoStar Group Inc, Coupang Inc, sells Catalent Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ironvine Capital Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Ironvine Capital Partners, LLC owns 55 stocks with a total value of $975 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Ironvine Capital Partners, LLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 238,893 shares, 8.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.72%
  2. Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK) - 340,307 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.27%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 18,744 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.83%
  4. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 70,179 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.58%
  5. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 154,759 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.34%
New Purchase: Coupang Inc (CPNG)

Ironvine Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Coupang Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.69 and $30.45, with an estimated average price of $28.18. The stock is now traded at around $23.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 68,169 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Ironvine Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 126.18%. The purchase prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62. The stock is now traded at around $477.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 36,083 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: CoStar Group Inc (CSGP)

Ironvine Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in CoStar Group Inc by 21.87%. The purchase prices were between $75.23 and $99.74, with an estimated average price of $83.73. The stock is now traded at around $67.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 289,520 shares as of 2021-12-31.



