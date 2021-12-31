Ironvine Capital Partners, LLC Buys Adobe Inc, CoStar Group Inc, Coupang Inc, Sells Catalent Inc

- New Purchases: CPNG,
- Added Positions: ADBE, CSGP, V, LBRDK, BRK.B, DLTR, MA, FB, AON, CMCSA, JPM, ADI, BOMN, SBUX, CLVT,
- Reduced Positions: GOOG, CTLT, SPGI, TMO, PYPL, COST, LOW, MSFT, BAC, AAPL, MCO, HEI, LH, JPST,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 238,893 shares, 8.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.72%
- Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK) - 340,307 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.27%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 18,744 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.83%
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 70,179 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.58%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 154,759 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.34%
Ironvine Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Coupang Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.69 and $30.45, with an estimated average price of $28.18. The stock is now traded at around $23.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 68,169 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
Ironvine Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 126.18%. The purchase prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62. The stock is now traded at around $477.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 36,083 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: CoStar Group Inc (CSGP)
Ironvine Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in CoStar Group Inc by 21.87%. The purchase prices were between $75.23 and $99.74, with an estimated average price of $83.73. The stock is now traded at around $67.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 289,520 shares as of 2021-12-31.
